Teton County, WY

Post Register

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rigby shuts out Madison in regular-season finale

The demise of the Rigby Trojans may have been greatly exaggerated. In reality, it was just one bad quarter three weeks ago that resulted in a dramatic loss to rival Highland as the Rams rallied in the fourth quarter for a one-point win that might have raised questions about Rigby's readiness to pursue another state title.
RIGBY, ID
Outsider.com

Utah Hunter Attacked By Grizzly Bear While Hunting With Son

A 65-year-old hunter is currently recovering at the University of Utah Hospital after he sustained injuries from a grizzly bear attack in Wyoming on Friday (October 21st). According to the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office, the man, identified as Lee Francis, was out hunting with his son when they came across the grizzly bear around Wyoming’s Rock Creek. He drew his handgun and fired several rounds. This caused the animal to take off, but one of the rounds hit him in the lower leg.
SUBLETTE COUNTY, WY
Idaho State Journal

East Idaho to receive first snowfall of winter season from incoming storm

East Idaho is forecast to receive its first snowfall of the winter season this weekend from a storm that will arrive Saturday morning and continue to dump precipitation on the region through next Wednesday. The storm will dump as much as 10 inches of snow on elevations above 7,500 feet during its expected several day stay in East Idaho, making for hazardous conditions on mountain passes. But East Idaho's towns...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
svinews.com

Two men identified in Greys River assault incident. Charges pending.

Aggravated assault and robbery charges against two men are pending following an altercation that took place in the Greys River area on October 15. Lincoln County Sheriff Shane Johnson said affidavits supporting charges against Shea Patrice Sanchez, 30, of Green River, Wyoming and Jared Michael Olguin, 35, of Elizabeth, Colorado have been filed with the Lincoln County Attorney’s Office. A warrant for the arrest of the two men is expected to be issued.
GREEN RIVER, WY
eastidahonews.com

UPDATE: Coroner identifies woman killed in Idaho Falls crash

IDAHO FALLS — One person was killed in a crash that happened Friday night at the intersection of 25th East and John Adams Parkway. Emergency crews were called to the scene just before 7 p.m. Two vehicles were involved and one of them flipped over on its roof in front of Pony Express Car Wash. There were no passengers in either vehicle, according to Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Bryan Lovell.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

UPDATE: Residents displaced after 8 apartments damaged in Rexburg fire

REXBURG — A woman was injured after jumping from a second-story window during an apartment fire Friday. At about 2:50 p.m., the Madison Fire Department responded to a fire at Twin Pines Manor apartments at 160 North 1st West in Rexburg. Upon arrival, fire crews found heavy smoke and...
REXBURG, ID

