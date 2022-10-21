Read full article on original website
Related
Post Register
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rigby shuts out Madison in regular-season finale
The demise of the Rigby Trojans may have been greatly exaggerated. In reality, it was just one bad quarter three weeks ago that resulted in a dramatic loss to rival Highland as the Rams rallied in the fourth quarter for a one-point win that might have raised questions about Rigby's readiness to pursue another state title.
Grizzly attack: Hunter shoots self while fighting off bear in Wyoming wilderness
PINEDALE, Wyo. — A Wyoming man accidentally shot himself Friday when he and his son were trying to escape a grizzly bear attack in the remote wilderness of Wyoming. 65-year-old Lee Francis was hunting with his son in the backcountry of Sublette County when they were attacked by a grizzly bear, according to the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office.
Utah Hunter Attacked By Grizzly Bear While Hunting With Son
A 65-year-old hunter is currently recovering at the University of Utah Hospital after he sustained injuries from a grizzly bear attack in Wyoming on Friday (October 21st). According to the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office, the man, identified as Lee Francis, was out hunting with his son when they came across the grizzly bear around Wyoming’s Rock Creek. He drew his handgun and fired several rounds. This caused the animal to take off, but one of the rounds hit him in the lower leg.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Hunter Shoots Himself While Trying To “Kick Grizzly” Off Of Him; Life-Flighted To Utah
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An Evanston man accidentally shot himself on Friday evening while trying to escape a grizzly in the Sawtooth Mountains, according to the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office. Travis Bingham, spokesman for the agency, told Cowboy State Daily that the hunter, Lee...
East Idaho to receive first snowfall of winter season from incoming storm
East Idaho is forecast to receive its first snowfall of the winter season this weekend from a storm that will arrive Saturday morning and continue to dump precipitation on the region through next Wednesday. The storm will dump as much as 10 inches of snow on elevations above 7,500 feet during its expected several day stay in East Idaho, making for hazardous conditions on mountain passes. But East Idaho's towns...
Wyoming Elk Hunters Left With Severe Injuries After Brutal Unprovoked Assault
According to Wyoming’s Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, two hunters assaulted two other hunters in the Shale Creek area of Greys River on October 15th. The incident occurred in the afternoon that day about 60 miles north of the town of Kemmerer. The two suspects were traveling in a...
svinews.com
$1,000 reward offered following park vandalism in Star Valley Ranch
The Town of Star Valley Ranch Natural Resources Board is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the identification of those responsible for a spree of vandalism at Fox Run Park and the Crop Circles Community Garden. According to the town, some of the vandalism occurred on or near...
svinews.com
Two men identified in Greys River assault incident. Charges pending.
Aggravated assault and robbery charges against two men are pending following an altercation that took place in the Greys River area on October 15. Lincoln County Sheriff Shane Johnson said affidavits supporting charges against Shea Patrice Sanchez, 30, of Green River, Wyoming and Jared Michael Olguin, 35, of Elizabeth, Colorado have been filed with the Lincoln County Attorney’s Office. A warrant for the arrest of the two men is expected to be issued.
New footage shows Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie days before death
The video shows the couple parking and shopping inside a Whole Foods in Jackson, Wyoming, on Aug. 27. 2021.
eastidahonews.com
UPDATE: Coroner identifies woman killed in Idaho Falls crash
IDAHO FALLS — One person was killed in a crash that happened Friday night at the intersection of 25th East and John Adams Parkway. Emergency crews were called to the scene just before 7 p.m. Two vehicles were involved and one of them flipped over on its roof in front of Pony Express Car Wash. There were no passengers in either vehicle, according to Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Bryan Lovell.
eastidahonews.com
Man charged after allegedly speeding, driving recklessly through yard while child was nearby
IDAHO FALLS — A 39-year-old Idaho Falls man has been charged with a felony after allegedly speeding and then driving recklessly through a yard and putting a child’s life in danger. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by Idaho State Police, on Oct. 19, at around...
eastidahonews.com
UPDATE: Residents displaced after 8 apartments damaged in Rexburg fire
REXBURG — A woman was injured after jumping from a second-story window during an apartment fire Friday. At about 2:50 p.m., the Madison Fire Department responded to a fire at Twin Pines Manor apartments at 160 North 1st West in Rexburg. Upon arrival, fire crews found heavy smoke and...
Comments / 0