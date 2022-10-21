What channel is Princeton vs. Harvard on tonight? FREE live stream, time, TV, channel for Princeton vs. Harvard in college football, Week 8

The seventh Sunday of the 2022 NFL season was a memorable day for former Rutgers players, one headlined by a pair of running backs. Gus Edwards played in his first regular season game since January of 2021, putting an end to his long 645-day journey back from the devastating knee injury that cost him the entire 2021 season. He made his return in style, scoring two touchdowns and gaining a team-high 66 yards on 16 carries to lead the Ravens to a 23-20 win over the Cleveland Browns.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 7 HOURS AGO