What channel is Princeton vs. Harvard on tonight? FREE live stream, time, TV, channel for Princeton vs. Harvard in college football, Week 8

Rutgers-Michigan time announced: Here’s when Scarlet Knights’ home game vs. Wolverines kicks off
The second-to-last home game of Rutgers’ 2022 season has a start time. The Scarlet Knights’ meeting with No. 4 Michigan on Saturday, November 5, will kick-off at 7:30 p.m. at SHI Stadium, the Big Ten announced Monday. The contest will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. It...
Times girls soccer notes, playoff edition: Steinert, Allentown, set for CJ3 battle
After a thrilling 2022 regular season and two Mercer County Tournaments (good job by Tripp Becker and the other people in charge), the girls soccer season will start coming to an end for many teams this week in the various state sectional tournaments. For a select few teams, this season...
NEWSFLASH! ‘Retired’ soccer star, N.J. native Heather O’Reilly’s playing days are not over yet
Former USWNT star Heather O’Reilly’s playing days aren’t over just yet. The East Brunswick native and mother of two returned to Ireland last week to finish out the season with the Irish club Shelbourne FC. O’Reilly, 37, boasts an extensive and impressive resume, but there was one...
College football: Islander reportedly takes over this program after head coach gets fired
In the college football world, one man’s failure is another man’s opportunity. That’s exactly the case with former Port Richmond High School football star Pete Rossomando, who reportedly was named interim head coach of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte after Will Healy was fired this morning following a 1-7 start to the season.
South Jersey Times girls soccer notebook: Clayton set to join Williamstown, Delsea as a Tri-Co champ
Saturday was the cutoff date for the state tournament, with official pairings scheduled to be released on Monday. Playoff action will commence with first-round games on Wednesday. But before turning all attention to soccer’s second season, what’s the status of the conference title races as the end of the regular...
Football: Keansburg makes history in its win over KIPP Cooper Norcross Academy
It was a historic day in Keansburg as head coach Jim Reid not only earned his first win, but senior defensive lineman Morgan Hutchins became the first female to start a football game for the Titans in their 47-8 win over KIPP Cooper Norcross Academy. Senior Na’Sun Lee had a...
What channel is New England Patriots game on today? (10/24/22) FREE live stream, time, TV for Monday Night Football vs. Bears
The Chicago Bears, led by quarterback Justin Fields, meet the New England Patriots, led by quarterback Mac Jones, in an NFL Week 7 Monday Night Football Game on Monday, October 24, 2022 (10/24/2022) at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE.
Boys Soccer: Cape-Atlantic League Tournament final preview — Hammonton vs. St. Augustine
5-St. Augustine (10-5-2) vs. 3-Hammonton (11-5-3), 3:30. As the No. 5 seed, St. Augustine has been on the road for the entire tournament but has still managed to rattle off two wins against Ocean City and Egg Harbor to secure a spot in the tournament final. Hammonton. Hammonton took down...
Eagles among teams interested in trading for Pro Bowl pass rusher?
To dream the impossible dream. The Philadelphia Eagles, already dominating the NFL as the league’s lone unbeaten team, is looking to get even better ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline. Consider what ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported over the weekend (per Sportsnaut):. “Brian Burns is a player teams...
Rutgers in NFL, Week 7: Chiefs’ Isiah Pacheco, Ravens’ Gus Edwards lead big day for ex-Scarlet Knights
The seventh Sunday of the 2022 NFL season was a memorable day for former Rutgers players, one headlined by a pair of running backs. Gus Edwards played in his first regular season game since January of 2021, putting an end to his long 645-day journey back from the devastating knee injury that cost him the entire 2021 season. He made his return in style, scoring two touchdowns and gaining a team-high 66 yards on 16 carries to lead the Ravens to a 23-20 win over the Cleveland Browns.
Willingboro makes its case for football playoffs, stuns Burlington Township
Derek Bryant waited for the play to develop. Then waited some more. Only then did Willingboro junior running back burst through the hole. In many ways, Bryant’s approach mirrors the approach the Chimeras have taken all season. Willingboro stunned Burlington Township 42-15 in a West Jersey Football League neighborhood battle with playoff implications on the line.
Westfield extends unbeaten streak, wins third-straight UCT final in penalty kicks
Standing with her teammates waiting to take her turn during penalty kicks against Scotch Plains-Fanwood in the Union County Tournament final on Saturday night, Westfield captain Emma Kelesoglu was trying to stay calm and focus on her breathing. “Every Monday we do something called mindfulness Mondays,” Kelesoglu explained. “We have...
Girls volleyball: Can’t-miss matches for the week of Oct. 24
Each squad is having a solid campaign this fall. Both programs are coming off tough losses in their respective county tournaments and are looking to get back on track in a strong Skyland matchup ahead of the state tournament.
NJ teacher by day side-hustles as Phillies ball girl
Sometimes she'll hear it from the stands. Right away 23-year-old Kelly Fleck knows one of her students has come to see a Phillies home game. Or maybe even come to see her. After all, she does have her own baseball card. Seriously. You see Kelly Fleck is a history teacher...
Sophomore leads Hudson Catholic over Pope John (PHOTOS) - Football recap
Sophomore quarterback Max Casazza threw the winning touchdown to Joseph Garcia in the fourth quarter as Hudson Catholic won, 12-7, over Pope John in Jersey City. Hudson Catholic (6-2) and Pope John (4-4) are both likely to be in the playoffs in super section Non-Public A. It was a 12-yard...
Bosch, Woodbridge take down Sayreville in potential playoff clincher
Having seen several late leads disappear and other small fourth quarter deficits inflate, Woodbridge football could’ve had its playoff spot sealed long before they suited up for their regular season finale against Sayreville on Friday. The Barrons cannot change the past, so they instead rose to the occasion in...
Ex-Jets coach slams disgruntled receiver Elijah Moore
It’s no secret that Elijah Moore is not happy. The wide receiver has made it abundantly clear that he is not satisfied with his role on the New York Jets. He made his feelings public by way of Twitter last week. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
Donation to injured SJV player made Point Pleasant Boro a winner before kickoff
The New Jersey high school football community has been painfully reminded about bad things that can happen to those who participate in the sport they play, coach and watch. In less than two months, two players have died and two others have sustained catastrophic spinal injuries. Whether they wear shoulder...
Phillies: The price of victory and the price of Crisco | Editorial
The price of a 3-pound can of Crisco at a local Walmart is $8.22. In 2008, the last time that anyone around here was thinking about a postseason baseball run, people were complaining on a baking blog that Crisco had just gone up to $8.44 — but that was for a 6-pound can, twice as large. And, just since last the quarter of 2022, the manufacturer raised the price by 23%.
Oumou Sangaré, the pride of Mali, talks new music and being stranded in U.S. before N.J. concert
As a small child, Oumou Sangaré sang on the streets in Mali to raise money for her mom and siblings. Now she can’t walk down the streets of Bamako without drawing a crowd of people who want to talk with the renowned singer and successful businesswoman. But everything...
