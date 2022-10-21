Read full article on original website
Giants' Daniel Bellinger (eye) out for remainder of Week 7
New York Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger (eye) will not return to Sunday's Week 7 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Bellinger took a scary hit to the face that resulted in an eye injury and was in visible pain as he was carted to the locker room. The team ruled him out after half time. Hopefully the exciting rookie will be able to avoid a serious injury.
The New York Giants will face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars this Sunday in an effort to improve their win streak to four games. The Giants are coming into this game with an impressive 5-1 record. The 2-4 Jaguars are on a three-game losing streak, looking to snap that streak against the injury-riddled Giants. The Giants just ruled out five key players ahead of their Week 7 matchup against Jacksonville.
The New York Giants can improve to 6-1 tomorrow if they beat the Jacksonville Jaguars. But they'll have to play that game and a handful of others without one of their top players. According to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, the Giants are placing outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari on injured...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- When you’re not good, you don’t worry about style points. You take the win and you’re thrilled to have it because the popular cliche that “it’s hard to win in the NFL” is true. The Giants have five hard years of evidence to prove it.
Cleveland Browns are listening on offers for Greedy Williams, according to a report.
The Dolphins have been flying in the dark with their rocky quarterback situation over the last month. Even with Tua Tagovailoa back, the passing game wasn't all the way back. While the stats don't look bad with a 92.7 passer rating, the Steelers left about four dropped interceptions on the field. They hit some long passes to Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and even Trent Sherfield, but it was more sporadic than from the early weeks of the season.
Rex Ryan wasn't happy on Sunday morning. The former New York Jets head coach blasted wide receiver Elijah Moore for requesting a trade away from the AFC East franchise. New York is looking to improve to 5-2 on Sunday afternoon. The Jets are playing without Moore on Sunday. Ryan went...
To dream the impossible dream. The Philadelphia Eagles, already dominating the NFL as the league's lone unbeaten team, is looking to get even better ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline. Consider what ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported over the weekend (per Sportsnaut):. "Brian Burns is a player teams...
Chicago heads into Gillette Stadium to face New England and close out Week 7, and we have our favorite Bears vs. Patriots player...
PHILADELPHIA - Dripping wet from being doused in alcoholic beverages and smoking a cigar, Jean Segura surveyed the scene inside the Phillies' clubhouse after the Phillies clinched a spot in the National League Championship Series with an 8-3 win over the Atlanta Braves Saturday. Forgive the Phillies' second baseman...
The Week 7 NFL slate closes in New England and BetMGM bonus code PLAYNJSPORTS is a new bettor's ticket to a risk-free bet...
The Miami Dolphins are set to play in their seventh game under head coach Mike McDaniel, as they'll host the Pittsburgh Steelers for a Sunday night matchup that also doubles as a 50th-anniversary celebration for the 1972 team. For the contest, the Dolphins have listed six players as inactive,...
The seventh Sunday of the 2022 NFL season was a memorable day for former Rutgers players, one headlined by a pair of running backs. Gus Edwards played in his first regular season game since January of 2021, putting an end to his long 645-day journey back from the devastating knee injury that cost him the entire 2021 season. He made his return in style, scoring two touchdowns and gaining a team-high 66 yards on 16 carries to lead the Ravens to a 23-20 win over the Cleveland Browns.
Shortly after Rutgers football’s 24-17 homecoming win over Indiana on Saturday, wide receiver Shawn Mutterlyn announced his entry into the transfer portal. Munnerlyn, a sophomore, had yet to register a catch in his college career. He played in two games as a freshman. A member of the 2021 recruiting class, Munnerlyn was a three-star recruit according to 247Sports. A recruit out of Independence High School (Columbus, OH), Munnerlyn held offers from Arizona State, Boston College, Cincinnati, Kansas, Liberty, Purdue and West Virginia among others. Munnerlyn was taken off the team’s official roster on their website within minutes of his posting: AGTG🙏Thank you Rutgers. pic.twitter.com/HWJV5lBaXO — Don®️🥀 (@NbfDon11) October 22, 2022 Rutgers snapped a 21-game home losing streak in the Big Ten on Saturday with their win over Indiana. The win gives the Scarlet Knights a 4-3 record and their first Big Ten win of the season. RelatedWatch: Samuel Brown V goes two yards for a Rutgers football lead Rutgers returns to the field on Saturday for a game at Minnesota at 2:30 PM ET.
The Ravens got some good news with their previously injured players for the Week 7 game against the Browns.
DENVER -- A look at what's happening around the New York Jets:. 1. Trader Joe: The trade deadline is in nine days, which means general manager Joe Douglas is working the phones. In three years on the job, Douglas hasn't let a trade deadline pass without making a deal. The...
Rex Ryan does not think highly of Elijah Moore's actions this year.
