ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Giants' Daniel Bellinger (eye) out for remainder of Week 7

New York Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger (eye) will not return to Sunday's Week 7 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Bellinger took a scary hit to the face that resulted in an eye injury and was in visible pain as he was carted to the locker room. The team ruled him out after half time. Hopefully the exciting rookie will be able to avoid a serious injury.
NEW YORK STATE
Empire Sports Media

Giants rule out 5 players ahead of Week 7 against Jacksonville

The New York Giants will face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars this Sunday in an effort to improve their win streak to four games. The Giants are coming into this game with an impressive 5-1 record. The 2-4 Jaguars are on a three-game losing streak, looking to snap that streak against the injury-riddled Giants. The Giants just ruled out five key players ahead of their Week 7 matchup against Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Giants Make Decision About Starting Outside Linebacker

The New York Giants can improve to 6-1 tomorrow if they beat the Jacksonville Jaguars. But they'll have to play that game and a handful of others without one of their top players. According to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, the Giants are placing outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari on injured...
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Fantasy Football Week 7 Care/Don't Care: The overlooked Dolphin we should appreciate

The Dolphins have been flying in the dark with their rocky quarterback situation over the last month. Even with Tua Tagovailoa back, the passing game wasn't all the way back. While the stats don't look bad with a 92.7 passer rating, the Steelers left about four dropped interceptions on the field. They hit some long passes to Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and even Trent Sherfield, but it was more sporadic than from the early weeks of the season.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Rex Ryan Unhappy News

Rex Ryan wasn't happy on Sunday morning. The former New York Jets head coach blasted wide receiver Elijah Moore for requesting a trade away from the AFC East franchise. New York is looking to improve to 5-2 on Sunday afternoon. The Jets are playing without Moore on Sunday. Ryan went...
NEW YORK STATE
NJ.com

Rutgers in NFL, Week 7: Chiefs’ Isiah Pacheco, Ravens’ Gus Edwards lead big day for ex-Scarlet Knights

The seventh Sunday of the 2022 NFL season was a memorable day for former Rutgers players, one headlined by a pair of running backs. Gus Edwards played in his first regular season game since January of 2021, putting an end to his long 645-day journey back from the devastating knee injury that cost him the entire 2021 season. He made his return in style, scoring two touchdowns and gaining a team-high 66 yards on 16 carries to lead the Ravens to a 23-20 win over the Cleveland Browns.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rutgers football: Don Munnerlyn enters the transfer portal

Shortly after Rutgers football’s 24-17 homecoming win over Indiana on Saturday,  wide receiver Shawn Mutterlyn announced his entry into the transfer portal. Munnerlyn, a sophomore, had yet to register a catch in his college career. He played in two games as a freshman. A member of the 2021 recruiting class, Munnerlyn was a three-star recruit according to 247Sports. A recruit out of Independence High School (Columbus, OH), Munnerlyn held offers from Arizona State, Boston College, Cincinnati, Kansas, Liberty, Purdue and West Virginia among others. Munnerlyn was taken off the team’s official roster on their website within minutes of his posting:   AGTG🙏Thank you Rutgers. pic.twitter.com/HWJV5lBaXO — Don®️🥀 (@NbfDon11) October 22, 2022 Rutgers snapped a 21-game home losing streak in the Big Ten on Saturday with their win over Indiana. The win gives the Scarlet Knights a 4-3 record and their first Big Ten win of the season. RelatedWatch: Samuel Brown V goes two yards for a Rutgers football lead Rutgers returns to the field on Saturday for a game at Minnesota at 2:30 PM ET.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
226K+
Followers
129K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy