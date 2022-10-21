ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morro Bay, CA

Assemblyman issues statement on wind development lease auction

By News Staff
A-Town Daily News
A-Town Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hJCvK_0ihpOVOO00

Morro Bay offshore wind project expected to generate more than three gigawatts of electricity once fully developed

– This week, Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham (R-San Luis Obispo) released the following statement after the US Department of the Interior announced that it’d set a lease sale date of Dec. 6 to auction off five call areas proposed for offshore wind development near Morro Bay and Humboldt:

“The Central Coast has worked for years to get to this historic point. My bill AB 525 required the Energy Commission to set aggressive procurement targets for offshore wind energy here in California. With that bill, we sent a strong message to the world that California would lead on the development and deployment of offshore wind energy.

“There is no doubt that the Central Coast is the next Clean Energy Capital of the United States. We laid the groundwork to extend Diablo Canyon for five additional years with my bill SB 846, and soon we will have an offshore wind farm to complement the Topaz Valley solar facility and the potential Vistra battery plant. I am proud of everything we’ve accomplished over the past six years to grow this critical industry and create high-paying local jobs for Central Coast residents.”

The Morro Bay offshore wind project is expected to generate more than three gigawatts of electricity once fully developed, which is enough to power more than two million homes.

In 2021, Assemblyman Cunningham jointly authored the groundbreaking AB 525, which required the California Energy Commission to set offshore wind procurement targets for the first time in state history. AB 525 also sent a signal to the federal government and offshore wind developers that the state was serious about installing offshore wind farms.

Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham is a small business owner, former school board member and prosecutor, husband, and father of four. He proudly represents all of San Luis Obispo County and a portion of Santa Barbara County, including Arroyo Grande, Atascadero, Cambria, Paso Robles, Grover Beach, Guadalupe, Lompoc, Los Osos, Morro Bay, Nipomo, Orcutt, Pismo Beach, Templeton, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Maria, and surrounding communities.

Comments / 0

Related
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in San Luis Obispo, CA

San Luis Obispo is a desirable Central California city that has been transformed into a popular hub for tourists over the past few centuries. Often abbreviated as SLO, it is located halfway between San Francisco and Los Angeles. The city’s name is Spanish for “Saint Louis the Bishop” and was...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
calcoasttimes.com

Why would a SLO County official donate $25,000 to oppose Bruce Gibson?

The gloves are off in San Luis Obispo County’s District 2 supervisor race. Negative Bruce Gibson ads are flooding the airways and filling up mailboxes, with the county’s top prosecutor putting in $25,000 in an attempt to boot Gibson from office. Incumbent Supervisor Gibson is battling Dr. Bruce...
A-Town Daily News

Chamber to launch new video series: Atascadero Uncovered

– Over the past several months, the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce staff set out to learn more about local business owners and what makes them passionate about what they do. The Atascadero Uncovered video series will be unveiled in November. Follow and watch each episode to get the inside scoop on the Atascadero business community at www.atascaderochamber.org.
ATASCADERO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

‘Honor flight’ departs Monday from San Luis Obispo

Public invited to join in welcome celebration when veterans return home Wednesday night. – Honor Flight Central Coast California takes San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County veterans on all-expenses-paid trips to Washington, DC to visit the memorials that honor their military service. The upcoming trip that departs on Monday, Oct. 24 at 6:20 a.m., and returns on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 8:36 p.m., will include 24 veterans: one who served in WWII, 13 Korea (including a female US Army veteran), and 10 Vietnam-era veterans. The group also includes brothers who served in Korea (and their sons).
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
New Times

Fiber optic cables will soon connect Grover Beach to Singapore for more robust data and communication systems

The Pismo State Beach parking lot near Fin's Restaurant and Southeast Asia are about to have a common link. On Oct. 13, the California Coastal Commission approved a coastal development permit for RTI Solutions to install and operate a fiber optic cable extending from West Grand Avenue in Grover Beach and snaking through state and federal waters until it finally terminates in Singapore.
GROVER BEACH, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Oct. 2-21

Katharine Antonia Blond, age 73, of Paso Robles, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 20. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Jack Kennedy, age 87, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Oct. 21. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Patricia Camping, age 72, a resident of...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

La Purisomnia Mule Trail

The most beautiful visual from the overcast day were the stands of opuntia cactus, with their fruit still golden and not yet ripened to crimson. We had a simple goal to reverse a recent route, and circumnavigate the upper Western Mesa of the Mission La Purisima property. Usually we strike...
LOMPOC, CA
A-Town Daily News

A-Town Daily News

Atascadero, CA
773
Followers
1K+
Post
95K+
Views
ABOUT

The most comprehensive source of news in Atascadero, Calif. with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media.

 https://atowndailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy