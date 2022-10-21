Read full article on original website
Police searching for suspect who stabbed man purchasing groceries at H-E-B self-checkout
SAN ANTONIO — A manhunt is underway for the suspect who allegedly stabbed another man while he was in the self-checkout lane at H-E-B buying groceries Sunday afternoon. It happened on the southwest side of town in the 300 block of Valley Hi Drive around 1:40 p.m., near Springvale Drive and Loop 410.
San Antonio teen arrested after allegedly trafficking young girl from Tennessee
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio teen has been arrested after he allegedly trafficked a child. According to arrest records, 18-year-old Thapelo Winston was in contact with a young Tennessee girl for a year. The girl ran away from home earlier this month, with officers saying Winston paid for her flight to San Antonio.
Man accused of trafficking young girl he met through social media; police believe there are more victims
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A 58-year-old man from Spring Branch has been arrested and accused of trafficking a young girl he met through social media. The warrant for the suspect, identified as Marc Stephen Jamison in a New Braunfels Police Department news release, was issued Friday. Jamison is accused of taking the young girl to an undisclosed location and paying her to perform sexual acts with him over the course of several months.
Man killed on far north side after crashing his motorcycle
SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead after a crash on the far north side involving a motorcycle. This happened just before midnight Sunday on Blanco road at Wilderness Oak. Police say a car and motorcycle slammed head on, but right now, they aren't exactly sure how it happened.
Tractor-trailers overturn due to rainy conditions, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A tractor-trailer towing a second truck overturned Monday morning due to the wet conditions on the road, police say. It happened near the overpass of Loop 410 at I-35 Southbound entrance ramp on the northeast side of town around 8:18 a.m. Police say the driver of...
SAPD looking for suspect who fatally shot woman at convenience store Saturday night
SAN ANTONIO — One woman was found with multiple gunshot wounds after a shooting at a local convenience store outside the downtown area Saturday evening, according to San Antonio Police. The incident occurred at the Pik Nik on the 900 block of Guadalupe Street on Saturday around 6 p.m.
One dead, another injured when unknown suspect fires multiple shots at them while they were walking
SAN ANTONIO — Police are searching for a suspect who shot at two juveniles on the west side of town Saturday night, killing one. Police were called out to S. Chupaderas St. at W Cesar E. Chavez Blvd. around 10:32 p.m. for reports of a shooting in progress. A...
Innocent bystander shot during fight at apartment complex on southwest side, police say
SAN ANTONIO — An innocent bystander was shot after a fight at a southwest side apartment complex early Sunday morning. It happened just before 3:00 a.m. at the Military Cove apartments on the 4800 block of W Military Drive near the JBSA-Lackland security gate. Police say a fight had...
Trial of mother accused of killing 4-year-old daughter continues Monday
SAN ANTONIO — Inside a Bexar County courtroom, 39-year-old Jessica Briones will face a judge for another day of trial on Monday. The mother is charged with killing her 4-year-old daughter Olivia Briones in September 2017. Five years ago Briones walked half a mile to a police substation on...
SAPD searching for man who disappeared on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a man who disappeared on the West Side. Rogelio Hernandez was last seen on Thursday in the 1700 block of S. Hamilton Avenue, not far from South Zarzamora Street. He has several medical conditions that require medications and...
Woman shot at San Antonio convenience store, sparking search for suspects
SAN ANTONIO — One woman was found with multiple gunshot wounds after a shooting at a local convenience store outside the downtown area Saturday evening, according to San Antonio Police. The incident occurred at the Pik Nik on the 900 block of Guadalupe Street on Monday around 6 p.m.
Off-duty deputy arrested for domestic violence, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO — An off-duty deputy with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office was arrested for assault with bodily injury early Monday morning after she elbowed her partner in his face, officials say. Angelica Flores reportedly started an argument with her partner inside her home, which then became physical around...
Help choose Halloween costume for children's hospital dog
SAN ANTONIO — Halloween is almost here and one local children's hospital needs your help in choosing the perfect costume for their facility dog, Marcus. Their goal is to make spooky season paws-itively sweeter for their young patients spending Halloween at The Children's Hospital of San Antonio. "Our facility...
The truth surrounding the 1996 Devil's Den murders in San Antonio
The truth and the urban legend are not one in the same.
Family gathering ends in shooting, according to police
SAN ANTONIO — A family gathering turned violent after an argument led to a shooting early Saturday morning, police say. San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 1400 block of Somerset Road for a reported shooting. Police say the family members were having a gathering in the backyard when an argument started.
Motorcyclist dead, firefighters rescue another driver pinned inside car following crash
SAN ANTONIO - A motorcyclist is dead and another driver had to be rescued after a major crash on the Far North Side. Police say a 63-year-old man is facing intoxication manslaughter charges after colliding with a 21-year-old motorcycle rider. The accident happened around 11:45 p.m. Sunday off Blanco Road...
Man arrested for punching another man in the face over gas money, killing him, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was arrested after punching another man during a fight over gas money, according to San Antonio police. The blow sent the man to an area hospital, where he later died. Clarence Lynn Campbell, 41, is charged with manslaughter and was arrested Friday,...
Police are on the lookout for suspect who shot at vehicle while at a stoplight
SAN ANTONIO – Police are on the lookout for an unknown suspect who is accused of shooting at a vehicle, leaving two people hospitalized. The incident happened at the intersection of W.W. White Road and E Houston Street at around 10:15 p.m. Police say that three people were inside...
Parents of Erik Cantu provide update on son's improved health condition
Erik still remains on life support for his lungs, his parents state.
San Antonio teen witnesses boyfriend’s car crash through FaceTime
SAN ANTONIO – A local teen had to call for help early Friday morning after witnessing by way of FaceTime a car crash involving her boyfriend on the city’s far Northwest Side. Sierra Martinez says she and her boyfriend, who was a passenger in the car, were taking...
