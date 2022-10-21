NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A 58-year-old man from Spring Branch has been arrested and accused of trafficking a young girl he met through social media. The warrant for the suspect, identified as Marc Stephen Jamison in a New Braunfels Police Department news release, was issued Friday. Jamison is accused of taking the young girl to an undisclosed location and paying her to perform sexual acts with him over the course of several months.

