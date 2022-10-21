Read full article on original website
Raiders’ Derek Carr returns to play after crushing hit left him down vs. Texans
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr took a big hit early in the Week 7 clash against the Houston Texans and was down on the field while trainers came to examine him. The injury occurred on the Raiders’ opening drive of the game, and while Carr was able to get up and jog off under his own power, backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham entered the game to replace him, according to Vincent Bonsignore.
NBA Legend Looking to Buy Raiders
All-Pro Reels (Creative Commons 2.0) Magic Johnson, the former National Basketball Association star who owns a stake in the Los Angeles Dodgers, is in talks to buy part of the Las Vegas Raiders, according to a report in Semafor.
‘That’s a big time trade’: Pete Carroll reveals impact of Christian McCaffrey trade to rival 49ers
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll likes the San Francisco 49ers’ trade for Christian McCaffrey with the Carolina Panthers, though he knows it means their NFC West rivals are going Super Bowl-or-bust this 2022. As Carroll said, the trade for McCaffrey instantly elevates the 49ers’ offense, but the same...
Raiders Announce Official Game Status For Darren Waller
Fresh off their bye, the Las Vegas Raiders have a Sunday afternoon showdown with the Houston Texans. But apparently an extra week off wasn't enough for one key player. On Friday, the Raiders released their injury report for Sunday's game against the Texans. Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller was ruled out for the game.
Kyle Shanahan jokes that Christian McCaffrey trade was 49ers' 'plan all along'
In 2017, Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers passed over running back Christian McCaffrey in the NFL draft. Instead, they selected defensive end Solomon Thomas at No. 3 overall. McCaffrey went off the board a few picks later, landing with the Carolina Panthers at No. 8 overall. Earlier this...
How did Christian McCaffrey do in 49ers debut? Stats, highlights as RB flashes in limited action
The 49ers stunned the NFL world when they completed a trade for Christian McCaffrey late Thursday. San Francisco sent four draft picks to the Panthers to acquire McCaffrey. It was expected that the star running back would provide a big upgrade to their offense once he was able to play.
‘Story of the game’: Steve Kerr, Draymond Green sound off on what doomed Warriors vs. Nuggets
The Golden State Warriors fell to the Denver Nuggets 128-123 on Friday night at Chase Center, their arduous second-half comeback cut just short by the sound of the final buzzer. After the game, Steve Kerr expressed pride in his team’s second-half competitive fire. As their head coach saw it, what...
Christian McCaffrey San Francisco 49ers jersey 2022: How to buy gear following Carolina Panthers trade
It's rare to see a household name get traded in the middle of the NFL season, but the San Francisco 49ers made a splash on Oct. 20 by acquiring star running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a package of draft picks. The 26-year old now returns to the Bay Area, where he starred collegiately for Stanford. While the Panthers are in full-blown rebuilding mode, it gives McCaffrey, arguably the NFL's most versatile weapon and a 2019 All-Pro selection, a chance to make a playoff run with the 49ers.
Mater Dei's Jeilani Davis: 'Hometown heroes' drawn to USC football program
It's no secret that a big key to Lincoln Riley's long-term success at USC will be his ability to put a fence around Southern California high school football. With the top two high school football teams in the nation in USC's backyard - Mater Dei and St. John Bosco - Riley has a deep pool of talent ...
With Most NFL Teams Now Mediocre at Best, It Really Is Anyone’s Game
Following Week 6 of the NFL season, there had been 74 games within a one-score margin (eight points) in the fourth quarter and 19 games that were won or tied by a team that trailed by 10-or-more points, making the early themes of the 2022-23 season parity and upsets. With...
NBA world reacts to Warriors’ jaw-dropping first half
It’s unlikely that anyone will look at the defensive performance in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Sacramento Kings and say that the Golden State Warriors did well defensively. Golden State surrendered 71 first-half points to its Northern California rival. That was the bad news for the Warriors. The good news? Thanks to its offense, Golden State still led comfortably.
The L.A. Rams Relocation Case Is Closed
The Rams’ move from St. Louis to Los Angeles is going to cost every team in the league. NFL owners unanimously supported a plan in which Rams owner Stan Kroenke covers most of the bill but is partly repaid over the next three decades, according to Sports Business Journal.
Rangers targeting another Giant in free agency after Bruce Bochy hire
Still fresh off their hiring of former San Francisco Giants skipper Bruce Bochy, the Texas Rangers are once again reportedly eyeing another Giant as a potential addition in the offseason. According to Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic, the Rangers are rumored to be interested in making a play to land lefty Carlos Rodon in free agency.
Rudy Gobert on projected No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama: 'He's something the world has never seen'
The 2023 NBA Draft is still eight months away, but the No. 1 overall pick has already been determined, regardless of which team wins the draft lottery. Eighteen-year-old Frenchman Victor Wembanyama has taken the basketball world by storm in recent months, solidifying his place as the best prospect in this year's class.
