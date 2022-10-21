ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC 7 Chicago

Caught on camera: Carjacker flips SUV while trying to flee scene in Humboldt Park

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jQH8C_0ihpODkY00

A carjacker flipped an SUV while trying to flee on the city's Northwest Side.

A nearby resident shared home surveillance camera footage from the area of North and Central Park avenues in Humboldt Park on Wednesday.

It shows a car pulling up to a parked SUV. A driver had just gotten out.

WATCH | Carjacker flips SUV while trying to flee scene

Surveillance video shows a criminal carjacking a SUV in Humboldt Park, then crashing into two parked vehicles and flipping over while trying to flee the scene.

Two people get out of the car, and one appears to point a weapon at the driver, taking the key.

One of the carjackers gets into the SUV and tries to take off, crashing into the car in front of it, and the van behind it.

As the carjacker pulls out of the spot, he crashes again and flips the vehicle.

The thief then climbs out and runs away.

"With everything happening, it's very frustrating and scary," said Humboldt Park resident Reyna Arroyo.

Arroyo's boyfriend's work truck was struck and is now inoperable.

The couple said they are facing repair bills of up to $3,000 and will have to likely pay out-of-pocket.

"That's what we use to work. He works in construction and now we cannot go to work and we have to pay bills and everything else," Arroyo said. "We are low income families here and we do not have the commodity to work and have something fixed on our end."

Police said no one is in custody.

Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart
worked to create legislation requiring auto manufacturers provide officers with details about any tracking capabilities if a car is stolen, with the car owner's permission. Once you give your permission, you'll get sheriff's office stickers in the mail to place on your vehicle, as well.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS LA

"Unfortunate accident": Woman killed while sleeping in boxes driven over big rig making U-turn in Echo Park lot

A woman was killed early Tuesday in what appears to be a tragic accident in the parking lot of a Vons in Echo Park.Police say the woman had been sleeping in a pile of boxes in a parking lot at Alvarado Boulevard and Montana Avenue when a big rig drove into the lot to make a U-turn at about 1 a.m. The big rig drove over the boxes, and the woman sleeping inside, dragging her about 50 feet.The woman, who is believed to have been in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. It's unclear if she has been...
The Independent

Carjacking victim killed after being dragged for two miles during police chase in Los Angeles

A carjacking victim died after being dragged for more than two miles as a suspect led police on a chase through Los Angeles.Authorities say the victim was still entangled in a seatbelt after suspect Joshua Reneau allegedly stole the car on Friday night.Los Angeles Police Department says that the 31-year-old was already a suspect in a July fatal shooting when he fled from officers as they tried to arrest him.He was captured in the Inglewood area of the city after crashing into several police vehicles, flipping the stolen car and barricading himself inside.The body of the male carjacking victim, who has not been named, was found a short distance from the crash site. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Murder Suspect Arrested After PursuitNews Release: https://t.co/iGdMNqazRy pic.twitter.com/O2qd7uVpWx— LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) October 15, 2022The suspect was taken to hospital and is expected to be booked on suspicion of murder, according to LAPD.Witness Tina Atkins told NBC Los Angeles that she was collecting her children from school when she saw the stolen car “coming straight at us with a dead body hanging from the bottom.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Chicago

Video shows gunmen hanging out of car window while shooting at paramedics

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dramatic video shows what looks like a scene out of a movie: two paramedics duck as shots are fired just feet in front of their ambulance. The intense video was taken in Chicago's Jackson Park neighborhood. The incident happened a few weeks ago, but what played out is the repeated illustration of the recklessness and disregard for life from the many who carry illegal guns. As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, gunshots came from shooters hanging out of the back window of a sedan driving near 67th and South Shore. Those rounds went off right in front of the two...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Driver carjacked while stopped in traffic on I-294 near Hinsdale

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are investigating after a driver stuck in traffic on Interstate 294 was carjacked on Thursday by someone in another stolen vehicle.Around 11:30 a.m., Hinsdale police officers attempted to stop a stolen car, which was reported as suspicious near car dealerships on the Ogden Avenue corridor.The car fled onto southbound I-294 and the suspect, or suspects, carjacked another car that was stopped in traffic near 55th Street on the highway.A Hinsdale police officer came across the scene shortly after and tried to stop the carjacked vehicle.The suspect vehicle fled northbound on I-55 at a high rate of speed and the officer lost it.No one was hurt during the incident and the Illinois State Police are investigating the carjacking.
HINSDALE, IL
The US Sun

Walmart shopper charged for using ‘pass-around’ to steal from self-checkout weeks after couple caught using ‘switcheroo’

ALLEGED shoplifters at Walmart have been charged for skipping items and changing barcodes at the retail giant's self-checkout. On two separate occasions in the past few weeks, the Alpena, Michigan, Walmart has caught shoppers allegedly stealing in the self-checkout section of the store. A couple was reportedly caught switching barcodes...
ALPENA, MI
iheart.com

At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center

At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Daily Mail

High-school sweethearts aged 18 and 19 are both killed after boyfriend who was driving failed to stop at intersection and their car was struck by an 18-wheeler

An 18-year-old football player and his 19-year-old girlfriend were killed when the Jeep they were driving collided with an 18-wheeler after crossing into its path. , were driving along State Route 28 on Thursday evening at around 10.30pm when they crossed into an intersection and were struck by a 2019 Freightliner truck.
DUNLAP, TN
People

Missing Colo. Girl, 14, Vanished in Sept. Then Her Family Saw Photo of Her Looking 'Injured and Unwell'

Boulder Police have grown "increasingly concerned" about Chloe Campbell's safety since she was last seen at a high school football game Police in Boulder, Colo., have asked for the public's assistance in locating a 14-year-old girl who was last seen on Sept. 30 at the Boulder High football game, officials said. Chloe Campbell was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a purple top and blue jeans. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 120 lbs. Since she disappeared, friends appeared to have been in contact with the...
BOULDER, CO
Daily Mail

Glamorous childcare worker who got hooked on meth turned into a 'one woman crime wave' - as her lengthy criminal record showing convictions for dangerous driving, firearms, fraud and drug supply is revealed

A former childcare worker turned drug dealer is back behind bars after relapsing. Teneil Lee Hassan, 25, appeared in Brisbane Supreme Court on Wednesday for breaching a four-year suspended sentence after she was charged with a string of offences, including dangerous driving, fraud and drug supply. Justice Martin Burns described...
NBC New York

Disturbing Video Shows Man Pin Woman Against Wall, Assault Her in NYC Building

The NYPD released disturbing video of a sexual assault in Chinatown last weekend in hopes of getting the public's help tracking down the perpetrator. Authorities said the man sexually assaulted the woman after pinning her against the wall of an apartment building near Market Street and Madison Street. The attack happened Sept. 24 around 8:30 p.m.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shine My Crown

New York Woman Shot in Head After Inviting Suspect to Her Home

By Xara Aziz. Eleven years after losing her son to gun violence, a New York mother is also dead in a graphic turn of events that led to her being shot and killed. Early Wednesday morning late last month, Nadine Davis-Russell, 62, answered a ring at her doorbell in her Staten Island apartment shortly before being shot in the head. A 43-year-old man was also wounded in the shooting, according to the NY Daily News.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
allthatsinteresting.com

California Man Caught Living With His Dead Roommate For Four Years — And Allegedly Cashing His Checks

Darren Pirtle allegedly lived with the dead body of his roommate, Kevin Olson, for four years while writing himself checks from Olson's accounts. Police in Northern California have charged a man with identity theft and forgery after they discovered that he’s been living with his dead roommate’s body for the past four years — and allegedly cashing the man’s checks.
CHICO, CA
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
109K+
Followers
16K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy