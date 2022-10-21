Caught on camera: Carjacker flips SUV while trying to flee scene in Humboldt Park

A carjacker flipped an SUV while trying to flee on the city's Northwest Side.

A nearby resident shared home surveillance camera footage from the area of North and Central Park avenues in Humboldt Park on Wednesday.

It shows a car pulling up to a parked SUV. A driver had just gotten out.

Surveillance video shows a criminal carjacking a SUV in Humboldt Park, then crashing into two parked vehicles and flipping over while trying to flee the scene.

Two people get out of the car, and one appears to point a weapon at the driver, taking the key.

One of the carjackers gets into the SUV and tries to take off, crashing into the car in front of it, and the van behind it.

As the carjacker pulls out of the spot, he crashes again and flips the vehicle.

The thief then climbs out and runs away.

"With everything happening, it's very frustrating and scary," said Humboldt Park resident Reyna Arroyo.

Arroyo's boyfriend's work truck was struck and is now inoperable.

The couple said they are facing repair bills of up to $3,000 and will have to likely pay out-of-pocket.

"That's what we use to work. He works in construction and now we cannot go to work and we have to pay bills and everything else," Arroyo said. "We are low income families here and we do not have the commodity to work and have something fixed on our end."

Police said no one is in custody.