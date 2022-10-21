ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Work release escapee taken into custody Monday, charged with drug possession

CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office says that Jacob Hair, reported as an escapee from work release last Friday, has been taken back into custody. Originally convicted of felony burglary, Hair was located around 2:15 a.m. Monday morning in Casper by city police. Hair also received a new felony controlled substance charge.
CASPER, WY
Natrona County Recent Arrests (10/21/22–10/24/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Weekly arrest report (10/14/22–10/21/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office seeks man wanted for felony escape

CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance for a person wanted for felony escape from official detention. According to a release, Jacob Hair, 30, was in the Casper Re-Entry Center when he failed to return on Oct. 20. He was reported as an escapee by 3 p.m. that day, they said.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (10/21/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Friday, Oct., 21. The Honorable Judge Michael Patchen presided, while Assistant District Attorney Blaine Nelson represented the state. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Casper man arrested Wednesday, charged as felon in possession of firearm

CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper man convicted of forgery in 2002 was arrested Wednesday on a federal charge of possessing a firearm as a felon, according to a charging document. Patrick Schutz, 38, was arrested at his home on the 1300 block of South Washington on Wednesday afternoon. Casper police and regional Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agents arrived at 1 p.m. to execute the federal warrant.
CASPER, WY
Casper police, ATF agents descend on Casper home Wednesday

CASPER, Wyo. — Two suspects were observed being taken into custody in a Casper neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon as the result of an investigation by Casper police and regional Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms agents. Casper Police Department Sgt. Tony Stedille said late Wednesday that one suspect was being investigated...
CASPER, WY
Police: Pedestrian struck after leaving wreck on Monday suffered significant injuries, remains uncharged

CASPER, Wyo. — An 18-year-old suffered extensive injuries Monday night after he left the scene of a crash and was struck by another vehicle. The man appeared to have been speeding westbound on CY Avenue around 9:45 p.m. when he left the roadway and crashed into some trailers in the lot of Wyoming Tractor Supply, Casper Police Department Lt. Scott Jones told Oil City News on Thursday.
CASPER, WY
Mills Man Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Two-Vehicle Accident

LARAMIE — A 39-year-old Mills man died from injuries he sustained in a two-vehicle accident near Laramie Thursday, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP). On October 20 at around 11:20 a.m., WHP troopers were notified of a motor-vehicle collision where a fatal crash occurred at milepost 322 on US 30 north of Laramie.
LARAMIE, WY
County conducting market study for county employee pay

CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Board of Commissioners is conducting a study into the pay of neighboring local governments’ employees, in the hopes of remaining competitive in the job market. After the budget for the coming fiscal year was set in July — during which the commissioners...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Crews extinguish garbage truck fire in west Casper Friday

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper Fire-EMS crews responded Friday morning after the contents of a city garbage truck caught fire, according to an agency release. The fire was reported at 8:53 a.m. at the intersection of Robertson Road and Trevett Lane. A specialist with the city solid waste division reported their load of garbage collected from west Casper neighborhoods had caught fire.
CASPER, WY
High Wind Warning all Day in Natrona County

The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for yesterday and today. Locally higher gusts up to 70 MPH are possible over Outer Drive on the South side of Casper. Winds that strong are significant enough to cause damage. Travel will be especially dangerous along interstates and highways. The...
Kiwanis Club of Casper prepares for coat drive

CASPER, Wyo. — With winter quickly approaching, staying warm is going to become even more important. And for those in Casper and Natrona County, the Kiwanis Club of Casper’s coat drive aims to make sure nobody goes cold. “With the wind and the cold, a coat is a...
CASPER, WY
Natrona County health and food inspections (10/17/22–10/23/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
NATRONA COUNTY, WY

