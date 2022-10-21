QUINCY — The Quincy Police Department is searching for information about a hit-and-run incident involving a child. Officers with the Quincy Police Department, as well as the Adams County Ambulance Service, were dispatched at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 to Riverview Park, 1001 N. Second. Upon arrival, officers met with a 7-year-old boy who had been struck by a vehicle. He was transported to Blessing Hospital by ambulance. He was treated and later released.

QUINCY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO