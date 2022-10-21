Read full article on original website
‘Every day is a joy to go to work’: Shireman to receive Governor’s Volunteer Service Award for her role at Quincy Police Department
QUINCY — Ruth Bower Shireman was a sixth-grade teacher for 27 years before she retired in 1999. Her retirement, however, never stopped her from working. Shireman recently learned she is a recipient of a Governor’s Volunteer Service Award, presented by the Serve Illinois Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service. These awards recognize volunteers through a statewide award program to highlight the importance of volunteerism and community service in the State of Illinois.
Aldermen express frustration at why and how city is helping pay for housing, hotel studies
QUINCY — Near the end of a relatively benign meeting of the Quincy City Council on Monday night, Jeff Bergman, R-2, expressed dissatisfaction for how a comprehensive housing study, rejected three weeks ago by alderman, is going to be paid for. Aldermen rejected by an 11-2 vote on Oct....
Brown County Sheriff’s Department blotter for Oct. 18-23, 2022
On 10/18/2022 at 8:53 AM Kenneth R. Marvel of Mt. Sterling struck a deer in the roadway on CH 6/CR 400E. No injuries were reported and damage to the vehicle was over $1500.00. On 10/18/2022 at 9:55 PM David M. Rowland of Quincy struck a deer in the roadway on CH 12/CR 605N. No injuries were reported and damage to the vehicle were over $1500.00.
Salvation Army announces new Christmas assistance program, application dates in Quincy
QUINCY — The Salvation Army is taking applications in Quincy for Christmas food baskets and the Angel Tree through Friday, Nov. 18. People living in Adams, Pike, and Brown counties in Illinois with children ages 18 and under or seniors ages 60 and over are invited to register for assistance online at www.SAAngelTree.org or in person at The Kroc Center.
UPDATED: Hannibal principal on administrative leave apologizes for social media post
HANNIBAL, Mo. — The principal of Eugene Field Elementary in Hannibal has apologized for a social media post she made over the weekend. Kelsey Whitley was put on administrative leave by the Hannibal School District on Sunday. On Monday, she posted the following on the Eugene Field Elementary Facebook page.
QPD Blotter for Oct. 24, 2022
Bryan D. Holt, 45, Quincy for Adams County warrant – FTA – Driving Suspended, No Insurance, Suspended Registration, also Pike County warrant – FTA – Traffic – lodged jail – 250 – Miss Clipping Out Stories to Save for Later?. Click the Purchase Story...
For the Record – Monday, October 24, 2022
10/20/22 – 9:06 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a property damage accident in the 100 block of North 2nd Street. 10/20/22 – 10:29 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of larceny/theft in the 1900 block of Avenue H.
Principal at Eugene Field Elementary School in Hannibal placed on administrative leave
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Kelsey Whitley, principal of Eugene Field Elementary School in Hannibal, has been placed on administrative leave. The announcement was made late Sunday afternoon by Susan Johnson, superintendent of the Hannibal School District, in a press release. The release also said Maria Mundle, former assistant superintendent, will...
Letter to the Editor: Most local people believe in right to life of every person, but national noise has drowned out their voices
More than 50 people attended a Life Chain prayer event along Broadway in Quincy earlier this month. | Photo courtesy of Nancy Dolan. As a member of our hometown community and of Right to Life of Adams County, I was dismayed to see several local media outlets recently covered a pro-choice event but have not covered pro-life events in many years.
Ask MRN: Why weren’t people involved in beating death at Hannibal bar charged with hate crimes?
Top row from left, Jason Anderson, Tiara Bonner and Kaelin Rickey. Bottom row from left, Jordan Payne, Thomas Payne and Todd Haynes. | Photos courtesy of Hannibal Police Department. Dear MRN,. I’ve been reading about all the arrests made in connection to the death of that man in Hannibal. Why...
Family medicine doctor joins Memorial Hospital team at Hamilton clinic
CARTHAGE, Ill. — Dr. Michael Ottney recently joined the Memorial Hospital team. He specializes in family medicine and began seeing patients on Oct. 17 at Memorial Medical Clinic Hamilton, 1471 Keokuk in Hamilton. Ottney received his associate’s degree in preprofessional medical science from Parkland College in Champaign and his...
Real estate transfers in Adams County from Oct. 10-14, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Barbara J. Cate and Charles S. Beckman of Camp Point, Cynthia...
DAILY MUDDY: Why do we need to spend thousands on a housing study?
Ashley and Brittany talk to Kyle Moore of GREDF to ask what the upcoming study on Quincy and Adams County housing is all about and what those who are putting the study together hope to learn. Instant Replay, Quincy Discount Warehouse, Utopia, The Abbey, The Liquor Booth and Harvey’s sponsor...
Delayed report causes continuance in case against Quincy man charged in fatal Memorial Day crash
QUINCY — A status hearing for a Quincy man charged in a fatal Memorial Day crash was continued Tuesday because a report from an expert witness is incomplete. Breeden Wike, 21, appeared Tuesday morning in Adams County Circuit Court with public defender Todd Nelson. Wike faces felony charges of reckless homicide and aggravated reckless driving, as well as several traffic violations, following a May 30 crash at 12th and Locust that resulted in the death of Kayla Smith of Quincy.
Monday morning traffic fatality in Adams County
LIBERTY, Ill. — One person was killed in a Monday morning one vehicle accident near Liberty. Just before 9 a.m. Monday, Adams County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the area of East 2250th street near North 1150th avenue for a single vehicle traffic crash. The area is to the north of Liberty and south of the Kellerville Blacktop.
1 dead after crash in Adams County
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A person was killed in a single vehicle accident on Monday morning in Adams County. The crash happened around 8:51 a.m. in the area of east 2250th Street near north 1150th Avenue. The vehicle was traveling northbound when it lost control and came to a stop on the east side of the roadway, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office.
QPD searching for information about hit-and-run involving boy in Riverview Park on Saturday
QUINCY — The Quincy Police Department is searching for information about a hit-and-run incident involving a child. Officers with the Quincy Police Department, as well as the Adams County Ambulance Service, were dispatched at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 to Riverview Park, 1001 N. Second. Upon arrival, officers met with a 7-year-old boy who had been struck by a vehicle. He was transported to Blessing Hospital by ambulance. He was treated and later released.
Eddington Named Western Illinois University Employee of the Month for October
Western Illinois University Building Service Worker Charles Eddington has been named the Al and Elaine Goldfarb Civil Service Employee of the Month for October 2022. Eddington was hired in his current position in August 1998. He is currently working in Malpass Library. According to his nominator, Eddington always tackles additional...
Hospitals adjusting mask policies
Masks will continue to be available at all OSF facilities, even when community transmission levels are not high. Masks are no longer required in Illinois healthcare facilities, following an executive order from Gov. JB Pritzker and guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health. So local hospitals are updating their...
Trunk or Treat, Haunted Yard of Graves set for Saturday in Ursa
URSA, Ill. — Ursa will be the site of a Haunted Yard of Graves on Saturday, Oct. 29. The event will begin with ‘Trunk or Treat’ from 3-6 p.m. followed by the Yard of Graves Haunted Yard Walk-Through from 8-10 p.m. All are invited to join in this fun, family-friendly day to get in the spirit of Halloween. Refreshments and treats will be served.
