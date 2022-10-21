Read full article on original website
Girls volleyball: Can’t-miss matches for the week of Oct. 24
Each squad is having a solid campaign this fall. Both programs are coming off tough losses in their respective county tournaments and are looking to get back on track in a strong Skyland matchup ahead of the state tournament.
Boys Soccer: GMC Tournament final preview — Old Bridge vs. Monroe
Cross-country: Monroe sweeps Greater Middlesex Conference team titles (PHOTOS)
Amelia Artz won the girls race to lead Monroe to a sweep of the team titles, while Akshay Vadul took the boys title for Edison at the Greater Middlesex Conference Championships at Thompson Park in Monroe. Artz prevailed in 19:29, with Grace Best of J.P. Stevens second in 19:48 and...
South Jersey Times girls soccer notebook: Clayton set to join Williamstown, Delsea as a Tri-Co champ
Saturday was the cutoff date for the state tournament, with official pairings scheduled to be released on Monday. Playoff action will commence with first-round games on Wednesday. But before turning all attention to soccer’s second season, what’s the status of the conference title races as the end of the regular...
Times girls soccer notes, playoff edition: Steinert, Allentown, set for CJ3 battle
After a thrilling 2022 regular season and two Mercer County Tournaments (good job by Tripp Becker and the other people in charge), the girls soccer season will start coming to an end for many teams this week in the various state sectional tournaments. For a select few teams, this season...
Pursuit of perfection: 18 football squads carry undefeated records into state tournament
Entering the final week of the regular season, there are still 18 undefeated teams in New Jersey high school football. The number of undefeated teams decreased from 22 last week. North Brunswick, Wood-Ridge, Mountain lakes and Weequahic all lost for the first time. There are no all-undefeated matchups in this weekend’s state tournament games.
NJSIAA Regional Invitational Tournament football brackets and schedule, 2022
With the football regular season in the books, the top teams in the state will battle for Group Championship trophies for the first time in New Jersey. For the teams who did not qualify for the playoffs, they still have something to play for. New this year, those teams will...
HS football bracket projections: Find out the unofficial playoff matchups, seeds for 2022
We’re finally talking about the playoffs. The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association will release the official high school football playoff brackets Sunday, but here’s an advance look at what we expect you’ll see tomorrow. Please note these pairings and seeds for the public-school sections are UNOFFICIAL....
HS Football Week 8 statewide stat leaders: Who lit it up over the weekend?
As the regular season winds down, the stats are only getting more impressive across the state. The games are beginning to mean more, so N.J.’s best have been leaving it all on the field.
HS football Top 20 for Oct. 23: With playoff picture set, teams are shuffled after upsets
It’s finally time for teams to prove that they belong among the elite in New Jersey. The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association seeded the public state tournament on Sunday after the regular season came to an end for public schools during Week 8.
Football: Keansburg makes history in its win over KIPP Cooper Norcross Academy
It was a historic day in Keansburg as head coach Jim Reid not only earned his first win, but senior defensive lineman Morgan Hutchins became the first female to start a football game for the Titans in their 47-8 win over KIPP Cooper Norcross Academy. Senior Na’Sun Lee had a...
Wallington defeats Wood-Ridge - Boys soccer recap
David Chudzik and Eric Moroz scored for Wallington in its 2-0 win against Wood-Ridge in Wood-Ridge. Scoreless at halftime, Wallington (10-6) took control with two goals in the second half. Oliver Rosas and Krystian Zurawski recorded an assist while Krzysztof Galus and Samuel Stanko combine for nine saves. Wood-Ridge fell...
Jackson Memorial bulldozes Freehold Township in 2nd half, returns to playoffs
In the post-game huddle, Jackson Memorial head coach Vin Mistretta couldn’t say with certainty who his team would be playing in the first round of the state tournament next weekend. He couldn’t even tell them if they would be home or on the road. “We’ll figure all that...
2022 NJSIAA HS football state tournament brackets
The 2022 New Jersey High School Football state tournament is finally here. In the links below, NJ Advance Media has the seeds, matchups and brackets for the 2022 NJSIAA / Rothman Orthopedics state football tournament. These brackets, finalized by the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association on Sunday morning, remain...
Willingboro makes its case for football playoffs, stuns Burlington Township
Derek Bryant waited for the play to develop. Then waited some more. Only then did Willingboro junior running back burst through the hole. In many ways, Bryant’s approach mirrors the approach the Chimeras have taken all season. Willingboro stunned Burlington Township 42-15 in a West Jersey Football League neighborhood battle with playoff implications on the line.
Football: Midd. South edges out win over Donovan Catholic
Jake Czwakiel scored a touchdown and booted in a field goal to help Middletown South take a 17-6 win over Donovan Catholic in Toms River. Midd. South (6-1) led 14-7 at the half. Czwakiel and Donovan Summey both ran in short-yardage touchdowns in the opening half to help the Eagles...
Donation to injured SJV player made Point Pleasant Boro a winner before kickoff
The New Jersey high school football community has been painfully reminded about bad things that can happen to those who participate in the sport they play, coach and watch. In less than two months, two players have died and two others have sustained catastrophic spinal injuries. Whether they wear shoulder...
NEWSFLASH! ‘Retired’ soccer star, N.J. native Heather O’Reilly’s playing days are not over yet
Former USWNT star Heather O’Reilly’s playing days aren’t over just yet. The East Brunswick native and mother of two returned to Ireland last week to finish out the season with the Irish club Shelbourne FC. O’Reilly, 37, boasts an extensive and impressive resume, but there was one...
Westfield extends unbeaten streak, wins third-straight UCT final in penalty kicks
Standing with her teammates waiting to take her turn during penalty kicks against Scotch Plains-Fanwood in the Union County Tournament final on Saturday night, Westfield captain Emma Kelesoglu was trying to stay calm and focus on her breathing. “Every Monday we do something called mindfulness Mondays,” Kelesoglu explained. “We have...
No. 7 Delsea relies on toughness to hold off St. Joseph (Hamm.), claim WJFL title
It was far from a clean performance, certainly not the way you want to be playing with the state playoffs starting next week. Going up against St. Joseph (Hamm.) and legendary coach Paul Sacco for the first time in the Sal Marchese era, Delsea displayed moments that left you wondering what was going on - especially for an unbeaten team.
