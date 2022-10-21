ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you happen to live in Ohio and you love going to new restaurants every once in a while, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-ingredients only.
OHIO STATE
Former Hot n’ Nows of Michigan: What Are They Now?

If you know, you know: Much like the iconic Pizza Hut roof, when you see a former Hot 'n Now location that is still standing you immediately know what it once was. Sadly, there is only one original location of the beloved Michigan-based fast food chain still standing today which is located in Sturgis, MI but the burger joint will always live on in our hearts. One couple even took their engagement photos there!
STURGIS, MI
Old Michigan (and other) Trading Posts: 1875-1952

The online dictionary describes a trading post as “a store or small settlement established for trading, typically in a remote place.”. If you've seen any western movies, you can picture that image in your head...especially if you saw Clint Eastwood's “The Outlaw Josey Wales” where he comes across a trading post exactly as described above. A trading post was so-named because of the trappers that would stop at these lonely outposts, trading their pelts for goods like food, boots, guns & ammo, dried meats, and clothing. Call it a market or a store, but the term 'trading post' is where its soul lies.....and it was usually no more than a grubby, slipshod, one-room shack out in the wilderness.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Largest ‘Battery’ in Michigan

When you think of a battery, what comes to mind? Flashlight batteries, double A, triple A, whatever...so when you try to imagine the largest battery in Michigan, you may imagine something completely different from what it is. The Ludington Pumped Storage Plant is a 27 billion gallon reservoir, 2 ½...
LUDINGTON, MI
Ohio consumers are seeing more zero- and low-sugar beverages for a reason

Your local beverage aisle looks very different today than it did a few years ago. That’s because Ohio’s beverage makers are working to provide more choices with less sugar. These choices come in many varieties, from flavored, enhanced and sparkling waters to zero-sugar sports drinks, teas and sodas. In fact, today nearly 60% of beverages sold have zero sugar.
OHIO STATE
What manufacturing workers make in Ohio

Manufacturing has long been one of the United States’ most common occupations. During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in manufacturing everything from food to furniture to factory production parts. By June of 1979, a year the Bureau of Labor Statistics recorded […]
OHIO STATE
Michigan Has Three Of The Snowiest Cities In America

Living in Michigan has a lot of benefits. Each season is different and of course the weather can change at any moment. Our summers are amazing with the Great Lakes, inland lakes and all of the outdoor activities. Fall is fun because of the color change. Spring brings new life and blooms. Winter on the other hand can be brutal.
MICHIGAN STATE
Ohio’s newest Safe Haven Baby Box opens next week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A new Safe Haven Baby Box will soon be in operation in Ohio. The Safe Haven Baby Box program gives parents in crisis a last resort to anonymously give up their child without fear of repercussion instead of abusing or abandoning the baby somewhere unsafe. The...
OHIO STATE
Is My First Michigan Winter Going To Kill Me?

If I'm to believe everything I'm told about winters in Michigan, then I'm in for one heck of a ride, and according to one of my friends in Texas... "You may not survive." Where I lived before, IF we got more than a couple of inches of snow, chances are, it was gone within a day or two, because it was 70-80 degrees by the next day. From the day I told people I was moving to Michigan, I have been told some absolute horror stories about what I'm going to experience, so here are the expectations I've come to believe will be my new Winter Hell.
MICHIGAN STATE
Get in the spirit: Check out these scary, funny or simply over-the-top Halloween yard displays around Northeast Ohio (photos)

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The crisp chill in the air in Northeast Ohio this week was a stark reminder that yes, it is autumn and yes, Halloween is right around the corner. With 10 days to go until the frighteningly fun holiday, we wanted to show off some of the fantastic Halloween yard displays sent in from across Northeast Ohio. Last week, our social media team asked our audiences on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to send photos of their homes’ décor, and the pictures do not disappoint!
CLEVELAND, OH
Wow! Marquette Woman Captures First Winter Storm

Following the first winter storm in Michigan's Upper Peninsula earlier this week, many areas were blanketed in inches of fresh powder. Marquette even broke records for most two-day snow in October, with 9.1 inches falling on Monday and 8.9 more on Tuesday. News stations were posting countless photos of small Michigan towns who were now thrust into the news for no reason other than the extreme snowfall so early in the year. True Yoopers are used to early snow and lots of it, so this was no earth-shattering event for them, but to the rest of us it was certainly more newsworthy.
MARQUETTE, MI
When Ohio organizations have failed to tell the public about drinking water issues

The ability to trust that our basic needs are met is the foundation of a healthy psyche, according to Maslow’s hierarchy of needs. These needs include access to food, water, shelter, and other physiological necessities. When we cannot fulfill those needs, items and tasks that appear higher on the hierarchy, like freedom, friendship, self-esteem, and self-actualization, […]
OHIO STATE
Crime in central Ohio takes a toll on first responders' mental health

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As crime and violence impacts families and communities, first responders said it affects their mental health as well. "I don’t want to see anyone lose their life, especially a first responder that’s out there putting their lives on the line every day," said Mick Yinger, a retired police officer who worked in central Ohio for 21 years.
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio Outdoor Fire Law Burn Ban

SOUTH ZANESVILLE, OH- It’s important to be aware of your surroundings when you’re outside, and the South Zanesville Fire Department wants to make sure that no one is burning materials that could be considered dangerous to the public and could cause property damage. In the state of Ohio...
SOUTH ZANESVILLE, OH
