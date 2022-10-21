JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — The Cambria County coroner said his office is investigating after a homeowner found a body inside an abandoned garage. Jeff Lees said the body that was found on the 2nd flood of the garage in the 1500 block of Franklin Street around 5:00 p.m. Sunday was severely decomposed. Lees said DNA testing and other imaging will need to be done to identify the individual.

