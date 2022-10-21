Read full article on original website
WJAC TV
Officials investigating death of inmate at SCI Houtzdale
Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Clearfield County are investigating the death of an inmate at SCI Houtzdale. According to a press release from the prison, 44-year-old Michael Shaffer was found unresponsive in his cell on the afternoon of Oct. 23. Investigators say life-saving measures were performed on...
Driver wanted after crashing into porch pillar, fleeing in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are on the lookout for the driver responsible for crashing into a pillar on a porch attached to a house in East Carroll Township Friday. On Oct. 21 around 6:30 p.m., a driver of an unknown vehicle was heading south on Ashcroft Street in Patton when they failed […]
One rescued after severe entrapment in Blair County crash
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — First responders rescued a driver following a single-vehicle crash on Route 22 Saturday in Blair County. On Oct. 22 after 11 p.m., crews were sent to Route 22 in the area of Drass Lane by Rispolis Fruit Market for a report of heavy entrapment from a single-vehicle crash. When they […]
Woman dead, firefighter hospitalized after house fire in Armstrong County
MADISON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 79-year-old woman is dead after a fire in Armstrong County. Armstrong County dispatchers said first responders were sent to Rimerton Road in Madison Township at around 12:48 p.m. for reports of a house fire. The fire was raised to a second alarm shortly after crews arrived.
$2.5k worth of copper stolen from train tunnel in Clearfield, investigation underway
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for answers after they were told $2,500 worth of copper wire was stolen from the RJ Corman Train Tunnel in Clearfield. According to state police, an unknown suspect(s) stole 1600 feet of copper wire that was at the tunnel, which is located along Shawville Croft Highway […]
Targets stolen from Centre County sports club, police investigate
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are investigating after two 5-foot wide targets were reported stolen from an archery sports club in Howard. State police out of Rockview say the president of the Black Eagle Bowmen Archery Club found that two 5×5 target butts were stolen from their club on Nittany Ridge Road sometime between […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Teen Injured in Two-Vehicle Collision on I-80 in Bradford Township
BRADFORD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police released the details of a Clearfield County teen who was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred on Interstate 80 West in Bradford Township on October 12. According to Clearfield-based State Police, the crash happened around 2:12 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12,...
Burglar makes off with four chainsaws in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– After multiple chainsaws were stolen out of a building in Jefferson County, state police are reminding residents to keep their items secure. State police out of Punxsutawney wrote in a press release, that someone stole four chainsaws out of a metal pole building along Shale Pit Road in McCalmont Township. The […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Release Details on Collision on Route 322 Involving Teen Driver
PINE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clearfield released the details of a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Route 322 in Pine Township on October 2. Police say this accident happened on October 2, around 10:27 a.m. on Rockton Mountain Road, State Route 322, near State Route 153, in Pine Township, Clearfield County, involving a 2016 Toyota Tundra and a 2016 Honda Civic.
$200k wood chipper machine vandalized in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for the suspect(s) that reportedly damaged a $200,000 wood chipper from a logging contractor. Sometime between Sept. 9 at 5 p.m. and Sept. 12 at 11:29 a.m., an unknown person(s) damaged A.M. Logging’s wood chipper, state police announced Friday. The equipment was located at the 10400 […]
Altoona man threatened, pistol-whipped homeless man over a drug debt, police say
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing charges after police say a homeless man came forward about being threatened at gunpoint and pistol-whipped over an alleged drug debt, according to Altoona police. Tristan Dykeman, 21, of Altoona is facing aggravated assault and attempted robbery charges as well as being charged with escape, resisting […]
Missing Indiana County teen last seen in Ebensburg
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for an Indiana County teen they say went missing in Cambria County. Hayden Garreffa, 19, of East Wheatfield Township, was last seen in Ebensburg Borough, according to State Troopers Steve Limani and Cliff Greenfield. Anyone who may have information about Garreffa or his whereabouts is asked […]
WJAC TV
Cambria County coroner investigating after body found inside garage in Johnstown
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — The Cambria County coroner said his office is investigating after a homeowner found a body inside an abandoned garage. Jeff Lees said the body that was found on the 2nd flood of the garage in the 1500 block of Franklin Street around 5:00 p.m. Sunday was severely decomposed. Lees said DNA testing and other imaging will need to be done to identify the individual.
explore venango
Police: Oil City Woman Arrested on Child Endangerment Charges After Weed Found in Her Home
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City woman was jailed on child endangerment and drug charges after a state parole agent found suspected marijuana in her residence. Franklin-based State Police filed the following charges against 37-year-old Carrie Lynn Rice:. Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Misdemeanor...
Crews handle Blair County farm fire, explosions
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews were quick to respond to a farm fire where they had to deal with various explosions due to the flames. The fire started Friday afternoon along Piney Creek Road inside of two storage buildings. The Williamsburg Volunteer Fire Chief at the scene said that it was two storage buildings […]
WJAC TV
DA: 'Urgent domestic situation' affects two Cambria County neighborhoods miles apart
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Two neighborhoods in Cambria County miles apart from each other were filled with police officers and first responders Wednesday night. As police are still trying to piece together what happened, authorities conformed to 6 News that they are both connected to the same incident.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Local Man Accused of Removing Bathroom Door, Then Assaulting, Strangling Woman During Domestic Dispute
CORSICA BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is accused of strangling and assaulting a woman during a domestic dispute that occurred on Sunday afternoon. According to court documents, on Monday, October 17, Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal charges against 38-year-old Byron Henry Kifer, of Corsica, in Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office.
Police: Altoona man tried breaking into home to fight homeowner, smashed windows
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A trail of blood was left behind after an Altoona man tried to break into a house to fight someone, according to the Altoona Police Department. Ryan Vaughn, 32, was found walking along an Altoona street Wednesday night shortly after police were called about him trying to break into a house […]
wtaj.com
Man accused of trying to lure ‘teen’ to Snappy’s in Clearfield
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield County man is in jail after being accused of trying to lure what he thought was a teen to the Snappy’s in Clearfield, according to police. Kenneth Klingler, 31, of Brisbin, was reportedly accused and confronted by the 814 Pred Hunter...
Vehicle strikes porch in Butler County; one hurt
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — One person was hurt when a vehicle struck the porch of a home in Butler County. A 911 operator confirmed the person was transported to an area hospital. Their condition was not immediately known. First responders were called to the scene around 2 a.m. Friday...
