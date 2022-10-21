ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

Elk Rapids village staff accidentally paid double in October 2021

ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) --Elk Rapids is in the spotlight after village staff accidentally received double payments in October 2021. On Tuesday night, the village held a special meeting to fill the community in on what happened, one year ago. According to Village Manager Bryan Gruesbeck, village staff became aware...
ELK RAPIDS, MI
Petoskey Chamber of Commerce hosts first Women's Business Showcase

EMMET COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Petoskey’s Chamber of Commerce held its first-ever Women’s Business Showcase Tuesday afternoon. The event brought 20 women-owned or managed businesses from across Petoskey to show off their work and services ahead of the holiday season. The Connecting Women in Business Program hosts around...
PETOSKEY, MI
Ribbon cutting celebration for Benzie County non-profit

BENZIE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Benzie County non-profit celebrated a move into a larger facility. Saturday, officials with the Benzie Area Christian Neighbors (BACN) and community members gathered for a ribbon cutting event. The BACN has been helping those in need for more than 40 years. Throughout the years,...
BENZIE COUNTY, MI
Traffic flow changing in downtown Traverse City

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Crews continue to work on converting sections of three downtown Traverse City streets from one-way to two-way traffic. The traffic changes are being implemented on a pilot basis on State, Boardman and Pine streets. The two-way pilot project is a collaborative effort of the...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
ELECTION 2022: Get to know Betsy Coffia

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- In an effort to educate voters ahead of the midterm election, UpNorthLive News is interviewing candidates. Brendan Kinney spoke with Betsy Coffia. She's running for election as a Democrat in Michigan's 103rd House District. It covers Leelanau County and parts of Grand Traverse and Benzie Counties.
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
East Jordan Schools receive $490K school safety grant

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Schools across Michigan are always looking for ways to make their buildings safer for the students and communities they serve. East Jordan just got a nearly half-million-dollar grant from the Department of Justice. This is the second school security grant East Jordan has received in...
EAST JORDAN, MI
What to Know About SkyBridge Michigan: Height, Construction Details, Hours and More

Offering stunning panoramic views of the colorful foliage, the approximately 12,000-foot-long SkyBridge Michigan is officially open to the public. The bridge located at Boyne Mountain Resort north of Traverse City is actually the longest timber-towered suspension bridge in the world, and it offers quite the experience - whether you're in for a thrilling adventure or just want to take in the sights.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
'Not surprised': Math and reading scores down in northern Michigan

KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- National math and reading test scores of fourth and eighth graders are down in every state, and one superintendent in northern Michigan says he is not surprised. Kalkaska School Superintendent Rick Heitmeyer says schools have dealt with a unique educational experience in the past two...
KALKASKA, MI
TC West, Petoskey fall in regional semifinal soccer games

The MHSAA boys soccer regionals got started Tuesday night with several area teams in action. Traverse City West took on Portage Central in a D1 regional semifinal falling short 1-0. Petoskey also got defeated in their D2 regional semifinal against East Grand Rapids 2-0. Elk Rapids advanced in the D3...
PETOSKEY, MI
How districts fill vital school board positions without candidates on ballots

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Midterm elections are November 8 and among the statewide and local issues, voters will also be choosing school board members. Some districts are heading into the election without enough candidates on the ballot. Three smaller school districts in northern Michigan are heading into the election...
NORTHPORT, MI
TC West football coach resigns following regular season

TRAVERSE CITY -- The Traverse City West athletic department confirmed Monday that varsity football coach Greg Vaughan has resigned from his position after the conclusion of the 2022 regular season. Vaughan spent five seasons with the Titans going 28-19 in that time. This past season was the only below .500...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI

