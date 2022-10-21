Read full article on original website
UpNorthLive.com
Elk Rapids village staff accidentally paid double in October 2021
ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) --Elk Rapids is in the spotlight after village staff accidentally received double payments in October 2021. On Tuesday night, the village held a special meeting to fill the community in on what happened, one year ago. According to Village Manager Bryan Gruesbeck, village staff became aware...
UpNorthLive.com
Petoskey Chamber of Commerce hosts first Women's Business Showcase
EMMET COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Petoskey’s Chamber of Commerce held its first-ever Women’s Business Showcase Tuesday afternoon. The event brought 20 women-owned or managed businesses from across Petoskey to show off their work and services ahead of the holiday season. The Connecting Women in Business Program hosts around...
UpNorthLive.com
Ribbon cutting celebration for Benzie County non-profit
BENZIE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Benzie County non-profit celebrated a move into a larger facility. Saturday, officials with the Benzie Area Christian Neighbors (BACN) and community members gathered for a ribbon cutting event. The BACN has been helping those in need for more than 40 years. Throughout the years,...
New suites above Northern Michigan gelato shop have balconies overlooking M-22
EMPIRE, MI – It might be hard not to have sweet dreams when you’re sleeping over a space where batches of homemade cookies are being baked and gelato is being mixed to creamy perfection. Just months after opening its next-door Gelato Shop, Grocer’s Daughter Chocolate has turned the...
UpNorthLive.com
Traffic flow changing in downtown Traverse City
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Crews continue to work on converting sections of three downtown Traverse City streets from one-way to two-way traffic. The traffic changes are being implemented on a pilot basis on State, Boardman and Pine streets. The two-way pilot project is a collaborative effort of the...
UpNorthLive.com
ELECTION 2022: Get to know Betsy Coffia
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- In an effort to educate voters ahead of the midterm election, UpNorthLive News is interviewing candidates. Brendan Kinney spoke with Betsy Coffia. She's running for election as a Democrat in Michigan's 103rd House District. It covers Leelanau County and parts of Grand Traverse and Benzie Counties.
UpNorthLive.com
East Jordan Schools receive $490K school safety grant
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Schools across Michigan are always looking for ways to make their buildings safer for the students and communities they serve. East Jordan just got a nearly half-million-dollar grant from the Department of Justice. This is the second school security grant East Jordan has received in...
What to Know About SkyBridge Michigan: Height, Construction Details, Hours and More
Offering stunning panoramic views of the colorful foliage, the approximately 12,000-foot-long SkyBridge Michigan is officially open to the public. The bridge located at Boyne Mountain Resort north of Traverse City is actually the longest timber-towered suspension bridge in the world, and it offers quite the experience - whether you're in for a thrilling adventure or just want to take in the sights.
UpNorthLive.com
12-year-old girl passing out "blessing bags" to people experiencing homelessness
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- One northern Michigan girl is on a mission to help people experiencing homelessness in her community one "blessing bag" at a time. While most of her friends are busy being kids, 12-year-old Abigail Orns is busy making a difference in her community. "I just...
No Students Injured In Houghton Lake School Bus Crash
Benjamin Williams, the superintendent of Houghton Lake Community Schools, says one of their buses was hit on Tuesday morning. He says the driver and 14 kids are all safe, with no injuries. Williams says the bus was getting back on the road after dropping off kids when a pickup truck...
The Portal to Hell can be found in on the grounds of the old Traverse City State Hospital
In 1885 the Traverse City State Hospital was built in Traverse City, Michigan, previously known as The Northern Michigan Asylum. Gordon W. Lloyd designed the hospital; construction started in 1883 and was completed by 1885.
UpNorthLive.com
'Not surprised': Math and reading scores down in northern Michigan
KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- National math and reading test scores of fourth and eighth graders are down in every state, and one superintendent in northern Michigan says he is not surprised. Kalkaska School Superintendent Rick Heitmeyer says schools have dealt with a unique educational experience in the past two...
UpNorthLive.com
TC West, Petoskey fall in regional semifinal soccer games
The MHSAA boys soccer regionals got started Tuesday night with several area teams in action. Traverse City West took on Portage Central in a D1 regional semifinal falling short 1-0. Petoskey also got defeated in their D2 regional semifinal against East Grand Rapids 2-0. Elk Rapids advanced in the D3...
recordpatriot.com
Latest police blotter: Gun stolen, breaking and entering, assault reported
MANISTEE COUNTY — The following includes reports made to the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office from Sept. 29-30. All calls may not be reported. This is part of a lengthy report and is compiled by assistant editor Arielle Breen. Sept. 29. • Larceny of a firearm was reported at...
UpNorthLive.com
How districts fill vital school board positions without candidates on ballots
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Midterm elections are November 8 and among the statewide and local issues, voters will also be choosing school board members. Some districts are heading into the election without enough candidates on the ballot. Three smaller school districts in northern Michigan are heading into the election...
UpNorthLive.com
TC West football coach resigns following regular season
TRAVERSE CITY -- The Traverse City West athletic department confirmed Monday that varsity football coach Greg Vaughan has resigned from his position after the conclusion of the 2022 regular season. Vaughan spent five seasons with the Titans going 28-19 in that time. This past season was the only below .500...
