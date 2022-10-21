Offering stunning panoramic views of the colorful foliage, the approximately 12,000-foot-long SkyBridge Michigan is officially open to the public. The bridge located at Boyne Mountain Resort north of Traverse City is actually the longest timber-towered suspension bridge in the world, and it offers quite the experience - whether you're in for a thrilling adventure or just want to take in the sights.

TRAVERSE CITY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO