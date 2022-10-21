Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Flea Market in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSchertz, TX
H-E-B Expanding Texas LocationsJoel EisenbergTexas State
Some Texans Who Use Medical Marijuana Can Now Get Their Drugs From the CannaBus – A Mobile Dispensary in San AntonioToby HazlewoodTexas State
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
The family behind Bill Miller BBQ is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
The truth surrounding the 1996 Devil's Den murders in San Antonio
The truth and the urban legend are not one in the same.
San Antonio mainstays Liberty Bar and Earl Abel's unveil new lunch, breakfast menus — and hours
Both Alamo City dining institutions will begin opening earlier in the day.
Things to know about San Antonio's new Southside walking trail
It's now open to the public.
San Antonio bar Be Kind & Rewind will immerse guests in '80s, '90s, '00s vibes starting next week
Owner Alex Amaro gave the Current an exclusive sneak peek of the downtown venue ahead of its Friday, Oct. 28 opening.
7 budget-friendly activities in San Antonio the whole family will enjoy
There's something for everyone on our list!
KENS 5
The Adobo Throwdown: Chefs to battle for best Filipino Adobo dish in town
SCHERTZ, Texas — If you're looking for some of the best Filipino food around, there's an event where you can sample bites made by some of the most talented chefs in the San Antonio area. The Philippine American Chamber of Commerce Texas is hosting The Adobo Throwdown Cooking Competition...
San Antonio Current
26 must-visit San Antonio vintage and thrift stores for finding secondhand threads
Increased interest in sustainable clothing and secondhand shopping has unleashed a boom in thrift stores and vintage shops — and that boom includes San Antonio. Alamo City thrifters can find discount duds aplenty. Those willing to scour can also get their mitts on designer fashion, hard-to-find band T-shirts and even high-end sneakers.
Guess the rent of this modern 4-bedroom farmhouse in New Braunfels
How much will you pay for modernized rural living?
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Haunted houses San Antonio 2022 – 6 scariest places near you 👻
If you’re searching for a spooky good time, there are some great haunted houses in the San Antonio, Texas area. This season, haunted trails and asylums will be open, so get ready for a fun, fright-filled Halloween activity. We’ve compiled a list of the scariest scream-fests in the area.
PHOTOS: Singer Jessie Reyez performs at San Antonio's Aztec Theatre
It was a night to remember.
KENS 5
Viking Tavern brings Viking-sized portions to San Antonio | Neighborhood Eats
SAN ANTONIO — From Scandinavia to San Antonio, the Viking culture has made its way to the Alamo City at a new restaurant on the west side. It's called the Viking Tavern Restaurant and it's located on 3299 Wurzbach Road. They want to give folks a Viking-sized portion. "We're...
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Korean restaurants in San Antonio – Top 12 places near you for eating authentic Korean food including kimchi, bulgogi, bbq and more!
Korean cuisine is incredibly popular in San Antonio. Korean restaurants in San Antonio have excellent choices both within the city boundaries and beyond, whether you’re looking for a dash of the spicy, funky kimchi that has appeared on menus worldwide or a variety of traditional rice dishes. Before we...
KSAT 12
Beloved San Antonio radio host Russell Rush dies after valiant cancer battle, family says
SAN ANTONIO – KSAT 12 is sending thoughts and prayers to Rush and his family. A beloved, longtime San Antonio radio host has died. Russell Rush, a radio host for 96.1 NOW and longtime friend of KSAT, passed away following a lengthy battle with T-cell lymphoma, his wife confirmed on a social media post.
KSAT 12
Bigger than ever: Outdoor ice skating rink returning to downtown San Antonio this holiday season
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio holiday tradition is returning for a third season but this time it’s bigger than ever. The Rotary Ice Rink presented by Valero will open on Nov. 18 at San Antonio’s Travis Park. KSAT is the media sponsor. This year the rink...
Outdoor ice rink opening in downtown November 18 just in time for holidays
SAN ANTONIO — Are you looking for a fun way to spend some time with your family in the coming holiday season?. The related video above was originally published January 7, 2022. The Rotary Ice Rink, presented by Valero, is returning to downtown San Antonio for a third time...
San Antonio's 'Angry Angelina' is sweetheart in disguise, up for adoption
Shelter staff say not to judge this kitty by her frown.
KSAT 12
What to know before you attend San Antonio’s free Muertos Fest
SAN ANTONIO – Get ready to celebrate Día de Los Muertos at Muertos Fest in San Antonio this October. Admission is free and open to the public. Muertos Fest, San Antonio’s largest Día de Los Muertos festival, will celebrate its 10th anniversary at Hemisfair on Oct. 29-30.
Best plate of nachos in the Lone Star State can be found at this South Texas restaurant
When you think of nachos, it's all about the components and dressing your plate of crispy chips just the way you like them, a certain restaurant around San Antonio is doing this so right, it's landed itself as the best nacho spot in the entire state of Texas.
Rackspace to leave Windcrest headquarters for San Antonio's Northside
The headquarters has been there for 14 years.
