Paul Harrison
3d ago
No respect by the kid. Over- reaction by the uncle. Then the uncle chasing escalating the incident even dangerously in pursuit. Such impaired judgement irrational impulsive anger are not good traits for a governor.
Bev
2d ago
Eric Deters is a hot head who loves to project his bad boy image. He trespassed on his brother’s farm, chased his young nephew and then threatened his sister in law. Not the temperament you want to see in anyone, much less a candidate for office. It’s one reason he’s been disbarred as an attorney.
William Helton
1d ago
If it was a Democrat you wouldn't have heard a word, nothing to see here, nothing happened, it was a family issue go away your causing BS trouble would be their double standard mantra.
WHAS 11
Missing Laurel County woman found in Mississippi
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky State Police said a Laurel County woman who had been missing since Friday was found Monday, Oct. 24 in Mississippi. Below is the original story published Oct. 23 at 5 p.m. Tawana Martin, 37, was last seen at her home by family members at 7:30...
Kentucky governor hopeful faces charges after allegedly chasing nephew’s truck
A Republican candidate for governor in Kentucky is facing charges after allegedly chasing a nephew in his pickup, the Louisville Courier Journal reported on Thursday. Eric Deters, a suspended lawyer, reportedly chased his nephew’s truck through a family farm on Oct. 3, getting as close as two feet to the truck.
wdrb.com
Both sides ramp up pressure to get out to vote on Kentucky amendment deciding future of abortion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As Kentucky's general election approaches, both sides are dialing up the pressure to get out the vote on a constitutional amendment deciding the future of abortion in the state. Signs across the commonwealth are reminding residents that just two weeks remain before Election Day. In the...
Former Kentucky judge, gubernatorial candidate dies in fire after saving wife
Former Kentucky Court of Appeals judge and gubernatorial candidate Tom Emberton died in a house fire on Thursday.
spectrumnews1.com
Northern Kentucky community walks for an Epidermolysis Bullosa cure
HEBRON, Ky. — Boone Studer is 2 years old. He was born with Epidermolysis Bullosa, or EB. It’s a rare genetic connective tissue disorder. “It makes Boone’s skin extremely fragile and blisters and shears off. It effects the outside and inside — his mouth, esophagus, internal organs,” Ben Studer, his father, said.
Fox 19
2 arrested following shooting outside Dollar General in Boone County
VERONA, KY (WXIX) -Boone County deputies arrested two people Sunday afternoon a shooting occurred behind the Dollar General in Verona. According to Major Philip Ridgell with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the store around 4:20 p.m. for the report of shots fired. Edwin Marcos Romero,...
Former Kentucky House candidate plans to appeal disqualification
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A judge ruled on Wednesday that a GOP Kentucky House candidate is ineligible to run. Judge Annie O'Connell ruled that Susan Tyler Witten be disqualified for District 31's state House seat. Democratic candidate Sue Foster sued, saying Witten and her two signatories did not live in...
Fox 19
Eric Deters, Kentucky governor candidate, charged after chasing nephew who flipped him off
CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - Republican candidate for governor Eric Deters has been charged with menacing and harassing communications related to a truck chase after a teenage nephew flipped him off near a family farm in Northern Kentucky, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer. According to the criminal complaint...
Two arrested after chase, search effort involving Kentucky deputies, K9
Two people from Hopkinsville were taken into custody for multiple charges after reportedly leading Kentucky authorities on a Thursday night pursuit.
Election ’22: Sharp attacks dominate several state House races in Northern Kentucky
It’s going down to the mire. It’s a fierce race for the Kentucky House of Representatives in Northern Kentucky’s 69th District that includes Florence, Erlanger, Elsmere and Ridgeview Heights. Charges of extremism, intimidation, violence and other unsavory practices have been swirling about the campaigns of Republican Steven...
Fox 19
Child fatally shot in Madisonville, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A child was fatally shot in Madisonville Sunday evening, according to Cincinnati Police Lt. Jonathan Cunningham. District Two officers responded around 5:30 p.m. around the intersection of Roe Street and Whetsel Avenue where they found a child under the age of 5 with a gunshot wound, Lt. Cunningham explained.
3,2,1 BOOM Watch Kentucky Bridge Implosion-It’s Awesome
It was the end of an era in one part of Kentucky as locals say goodbye to this 92-year-old bridge. We've got a video of the implosion and it's incredible. The SpotTsville Bridge is located on US Hwy 60 west heading into Henderson. It runs over the Green River and was built in 1930. For as long as I can remember the bridge was never a favorite of anyone. It was always super sketchy and scary to drive or ride over. It was a bit too narrow and looked like it could fall apart at any given moment.
Fox 19
‘Devoted’ Catholic school teacher killed in NKY wrong-way crash
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A Villa Hills Catholic school is mourning the loss of a former teacher after Covington police identified her as the driver killed in a wrong-way crash over the weekend. Martha Arlinghaus, 83, of Villa Hills, was killed Sunday on I-75 North near Kyles Lane after the...
WLKY.com
Amendment 1 will be on Kentucky ballots. What would it do?
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky's GOP state lawmakers were livid in 2020. They were upset Gov. Andy Beshear's COVID-19 restrictions closed many businesses and forced schools to offer remote instruction only. And they were frustrated there was little they could do until they convened in January 2021 for their regularly scheduled General Assembly.
Fox 19
Police: Murder suicide leaves 2 dead in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people were found dead in Butler County Saturday morning, according to the Hamilton Police Department. Investigators believe this was a murder suicide, Hamilton Lt. Donald Taylor said. The incident occurred on Rockford Drive in the city of Hamilton at approximately 9:24 a.m., Taylor added. The...
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
WLKY.com
Republican candidate disqualified to run for Kentucky House seat
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Republican candidate has been disqualified to run for a Kentucky House seat. Susan Tyler Witten was running in House District 31, which includes Douglas Hills, Plainview, and part of Jeffersontown. Democrat Sue Foster challenged her candidacy in a lawsuit arguing that Witten used voter signatures...
Kentucky Bishops: Vote YES on Pro-Life Amendment #2
Each October, the Catholic Church in the United States celebrates “Respect Life Month” as an opportunity to express our deeply hel
spectrumnews1.com
COVID-19 is evolving in Kentucky, but what will it look like this fall?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The coronavirus disease continues to infect Kentuckians, and many local medical experts are examining how the infection has evolved since March 2020. Medical experts in Kentucky are seeing COVID-19 evolve in different ways. As of Oct. 21, Kentucky had a positivity rate of 8.50% and has...
13abc.com
Family of missing Michigan man found dead in Tennessee seeking justice, reform
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The mother of a Michigan man who went missing in September and was found dead in a field in Tennessee days later is not only seeking justice in her son’s case, but also looking to change laws to help families of missing people file reports sooner.
