ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenton County, KY

Comments / 62

Paul Harrison
3d ago

No respect by the kid. Over- reaction by the uncle. Then the uncle chasing escalating the incident even dangerously in pursuit. Such impaired judgement irrational impulsive anger are not good traits for a governor.

Reply(2)
30
Bev
2d ago

Eric Deters is a hot head who loves to project his bad boy image. He trespassed on his brother’s farm, chased his young nephew and then threatened his sister in law. Not the temperament you want to see in anyone, much less a candidate for office. It’s one reason he’s been disbarred as an attorney.

Reply
11
William Helton
1d ago

If it was a Democrat you wouldn't have heard a word, nothing to see here, nothing happened, it was a family issue go away your causing BS trouble would be their double standard mantra.

Reply(3)
7
Related
WHAS 11

Missing Laurel County woman found in Mississippi

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky State Police said a Laurel County woman who had been missing since Friday was found Monday, Oct. 24 in Mississippi. Below is the original story published Oct. 23 at 5 p.m. Tawana Martin, 37, was last seen at her home by family members at 7:30...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Northern Kentucky community walks for an Epidermolysis Bullosa cure

HEBRON, Ky. — Boone Studer is 2 years old. He was born with Epidermolysis Bullosa, or EB. It’s a rare genetic connective tissue disorder. “It makes Boone’s skin extremely fragile and blisters and shears off. It effects the outside and inside — his mouth, esophagus, internal organs,” Ben Studer, his father, said.
KENTUCKY STATE
Fox 19

2 arrested following shooting outside Dollar General in Boone County

VERONA, KY (WXIX) -Boone County deputies arrested two people Sunday afternoon a shooting occurred behind the Dollar General in Verona. According to Major Philip Ridgell with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the store around 4:20 p.m. for the report of shots fired. Edwin Marcos Romero,...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
Fox 19

Child fatally shot in Madisonville, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A child was fatally shot in Madisonville Sunday evening, according to Cincinnati Police Lt. Jonathan Cunningham. District Two officers responded around 5:30 p.m. around the intersection of Roe Street and Whetsel Avenue where they found a child under the age of 5 with a gunshot wound, Lt. Cunningham explained.
CINCINNATI, OH
KISS 106

3,2,1 BOOM Watch Kentucky Bridge Implosion-It’s Awesome

It was the end of an era in one part of Kentucky as locals say goodbye to this 92-year-old bridge. We've got a video of the implosion and it's incredible. The SpotTsville Bridge is located on US Hwy 60 west heading into Henderson. It runs over the Green River and was built in 1930. For as long as I can remember the bridge was never a favorite of anyone. It was always super sketchy and scary to drive or ride over. It was a bit too narrow and looked like it could fall apart at any given moment.
HENDERSON, KY
Fox 19

‘Devoted’ Catholic school teacher killed in NKY wrong-way crash

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A Villa Hills Catholic school is mourning the loss of a former teacher after Covington police identified her as the driver killed in a wrong-way crash over the weekend. Martha Arlinghaus, 83, of Villa Hills, was killed Sunday on I-75 North near Kyles Lane after the...
COVINGTON, KY
WLKY.com

Amendment 1 will be on Kentucky ballots. What would it do?

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky's GOP state lawmakers were livid in 2020. They were upset Gov. Andy Beshear's COVID-19 restrictions closed many businesses and forced schools to offer remote instruction only. And they were frustrated there was little they could do until they convened in January 2021 for their regularly scheduled General Assembly.
KENTUCKY STATE
Fox 19

Police: Murder suicide leaves 2 dead in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people were found dead in Butler County Saturday morning, according to the Hamilton Police Department. Investigators believe this was a murder suicide, Hamilton Lt. Donald Taylor said. The incident occurred on Rockford Drive in the city of Hamilton at approximately 9:24 a.m., Taylor added. The...
HAMILTON, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Republican candidate disqualified to run for Kentucky House seat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Republican candidate has been disqualified to run for a Kentucky House seat. Susan Tyler Witten was running in House District 31, which includes Douglas Hills, Plainview, and part of Jeffersontown. Democrat Sue Foster challenged her candidacy in a lawsuit arguing that Witten used voter signatures...
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

COVID-19 is evolving in Kentucky, but what will it look like this fall?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The coronavirus disease continues to infect Kentuckians, and many local medical experts are examining how the infection has evolved since March 2020. Medical experts in Kentucky are seeing COVID-19 evolve in different ways. As of Oct. 21, Kentucky had a positivity rate of 8.50% and has...
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville, KY
23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville local news

 https://www.whas11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy