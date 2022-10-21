Read full article on original website
KRDO
Tumbleweeds trap Fountain couple in their home
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO)-- Strong winds Saturday night and into Sunday morning in Southern Colorado downed power lines and tree limbs. But for one couple living in Fountain, the wind brought out so many tumbleweeds, they can't even get out of their own driveway. "We couldn't even get out of here,...
2 kayakers dead, child airlifted Sunday afternoon at Lake Pueblo
Two kayakers are dead, and a child airlifted Sunday afternoon after their kayaks capsized in Lake Pueblo
KKTV
2 dead in kayaking incident at Lake Pueblo, toddler hospitalized
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people are dead and a small child hospitalized following a tragedy on Lake Pueblo over the weekend. According to witnesses, an adult and toddler were kayaking Sunday afternoon on choppy waters, fueled by wind gusts between 35-45 mph. Waves overtook their kayak and both fell into the water. Two other adults, each in their own kayak, paddled over to help and also capsized.
KKTV
WATCH: Herd of elk spotted in Divide, Colorado
Steve Carleton with Gallus Medical Detox Centers discusses the impacts drugs like Xanax, Ativan and Valium have on people. According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, crews were called to the Walmart off 8th Street at about 1:40 p.m. on 10/20/22. Updated: 12 hours ago. Right now through Oct. 30...
KRDO
2 dead, 1 toddler airlifted to hospital, after winds swamp kayaks at Lake Pueblo State Park
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)- Two people are dead, and a toddler is in the hospital after strong winds caused three kayaks to swamp in Lake Pueblo State Park, according to park officials. At a little before 6 P.M. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) rangers found a body they were searching for...
2 dead, 1 child injured after kayaks hit with wind, rough water on Lake Pueblo
Rangers at Lake Pueblo State Park are searching for an adult who went missing after three kayaks got caught up in high winds and rough waters Sunday, killing one adult and injuring a child.
Pikes Peak Little Free Pantry closes its doors
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The owner of a well-known community pantry in Colorado Springs said the pantry has shuttered its doors because the City of Colorado Springs advised it was in violation of a city ordinance. The Pikes Peak Little Free Pantry on Pikes Peak Avenue west of downtown has supplied neighbors in need with fresh […]
fatmanlittletrail.com
Lake Pueblo State Park Canyon Loop
Distance2.57 mi Elev Gain276 ft My Time1 hr 1 min DifficultyEasy Closest TownPueblo Food NearbyGray’s Coors Tavern. The Canyon loop in Lake Pueblo State Park is an easier hike that is popular with hikers and mountain bikers. The loop has some lake views, mesa views, and takes you into a canyon. A nice hike that easier but still takes some skill because of some narrow hiking.
KKTV
Two dead in kayaking incident at Lake Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people are dead after a kayaking incident at Lake Pueblo Sunday afternoon. Colorado Parks and Wildlife say three kayaks, each with an adult and child, swamped because of the strong wind and waves along the north shore. One adult was initially found dead and a...
KKTV
Help El Paso County Search and Rescue win a Land Rover
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - El Paso County Search and Rescue (EPCSAR) is in the running for a new Land Rover Defender 130 along with $25,000!. The organization is calling on the public for help in the 2022 Land Rover Defender Service Awards. The award aims to honor U.S. and Canadian organizations to further empower their efforts. There are five categories that include; Animal Welfare, Veterans Outreach, Environmental and Conservation, Community Services and Search and Rescue.
fatmanlittletrail.com
Gray’s Coors Tavern – Pueblo
On my first trip to Pueblo, Colorado I was excited to find a dish made famous in the town, the Slopper. I asked a my friends who live in Pueblo where we should go to find the perfect Slopper and they were quick to suggest Gray’s Coors Tavern. The...
KKTV
WATCH: Certified addiction specialist in Colorado discusses Benzodiazepines
Mandy captured this video in October of 2022. If you listen closely you can hear the elk. According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, crews were called to the Walmart off 8th Street at about 1:40 p.m. on 10/20/22. Updated: 13 hours ago. Right now through Oct. 30 at the...
Colorado Bear Cubs Got the Memo that Playing with a Swing is Fun
The playful nature of baby animals is adorable. These black bear cubs near Castle Rock, Colorado proved that by playing with a backyard swing. This trio is also a great reminder that the Black Bear is a species, not a color. These cubs are indeed a display of the three colors of the black bear found in Colorado, blonde, cinnamon, and brown.
KKTV
Fire breaks at busy intersection east of downtown Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs firefighters responded to a fire at a busy intersection just east of downtown Colorado Springs Sunday night. The fire was quickly under control by firefighters. The fire department says the fire broke out between two vacant buildings on Platte Avenue and Union Boulevard....
Wildfire northeast of Woodland Park under control
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A fire burning northeast of Woodland Park Sunday morning is under control and El Paso County personnel have assumed responsibly for the incident, according to the Woodland Park Police Department. Around 6 a.m. Sunday reports of a 3-5 acre fire came in near Rampart Range and Loy Creek Road. The post Wildfire northeast of Woodland Park under control appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
WATCH: Building fire near downtown Colorado Springs
WATCH - Jesse Kurtz Color Commentator: Air Force Academy. Kurtz speaks about his position at the Academy and his relationship with his father.
KKTV
Colorado Springs voters to decide on recreational marijuana sales with ballot issues 300/301
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs voters will decide on recreational marijuana sales with ballot issues 300/301. 11 News spoke with both sides of the measures. Ballot issue 300 would legalize recreational marijuana sales, while ballot issue 301 would put a 5% tax on it. According to El Paso County voting information, city taxes would be increased $5,600,000 annually beginning Jan. 1, 2023, for the purpose of funding public safety programs, mental health services and PTSD treatment programs for veterans.
Haunted houses in Southern Colorado
(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — Looking for a frightfully good time this Halloween? Look no further. Here you’ll find a comprehensive list of spooky spectacles in Southern Colorado. Colorado Springs Fear Complex – 2220 E Bijou St, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 The Haunted Mines has moved into the Fear Complex, Colorado Springs’ newest and largest haunted attraction. […]
Evacuations lifted for wildland fire south of Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A wildland fire broke out Saturday afternoon in southern El Paso County. Residents near Pikes Peak International Speedway were ordered to evacuate at around 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Those evacuation orders were lifted just after 5 p.m. The fire, which was named the Sweetwater Fire,...
Over 130 animals brought to Colorado humane society in 'alarming' day
Space at the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region got a whole lot tighter after 132 pets were brought to the Colorado Springs location in the course of a single day last week. The facility used its emergency shelter kennels for the 92 cats, 30 dogs and 10 other...
