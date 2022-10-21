PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people are dead and a small child hospitalized following a tragedy on Lake Pueblo over the weekend. According to witnesses, an adult and toddler were kayaking Sunday afternoon on choppy waters, fueled by wind gusts between 35-45 mph. Waves overtook their kayak and both fell into the water. Two other adults, each in their own kayak, paddled over to help and also capsized.

PUEBLO COUNTY, CO ・ 20 HOURS AGO