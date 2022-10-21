Read full article on original website
Related
PROGRESS Chapter 145 Results (10/23): Anthony Ogogo, Spike Trivet, Big Damo In Action
PROGRESS Wrestling held its PROGRESS Chapter 145: Wrestling Witch Face - Trick Or Treat event on October 23 from Electric Ballroom in London, England. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) and highlights are below. PROGRESS Chapter 145 Results (10/23) - Natural Progression Series 8 Semifinal: Ricky Knight Jr. def. Leon Slater.
WWE Announces Sheamus Suffered A 'Non-Displaced Fracture' On 10/21 WWE SmackDown
According to WWE, Sheamus is banged up in the aftermath of the October 21 episode of WWE SmackDown. On Friday night, Sheamus faced Solo Sikoa in a singles match. Their respective stables, the Brawling Brutes and The Bloodline, have been engaged in a budding rivalry since Sheamus and Sikoa battled in a Fatal 4-Way match last week. During that bout, Ridge Holland and Butch brawled with the Usos (Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso).
Willow Nightingale: Intriguing Your Mothers And Wives Into Watching Wrestling
Willow Nightingale is ready to bring back the lapsed mothers and wives. Nightingale was officially signed by All Elite Wrestling on Friday's AEW Rampage following her victory over Leila Grey. Nightingale first wrestled in AEW in April 2021 at AEW Dark tapings at Daily's Place. Nightingale is highly regarded by...
The Elite Returning to AEW? (Tag Talk #19)
Kiley (@fuller_kiley) and Haley (@haleyanne_) discuss the potential return of The Elite to AEW and share some of their favorite Elite moments from the past.
Positive Reception Backstage For Bray Wyatt's WWE Return
As if there was any doubt, Bray Wyatt's return worked out very well. WWE sources that we spoke with said that Wyatt's return was very well received, and that they were very happy with the buzz created in the weeks leading up to WWE Extreme Rules with the QR codes and cryptic videos. Several WWE sources had been playing up Extreme Rules as a "big night" to media ahead of the weekend.
NASCAR World Reacts To Unfortunate Tony Stewart News
NASCAR fans are disappointed by the latest Tony Stewart news. The legendary NASCAR driver was reportedly set to be the grand marshal for Sunday's race, though that's no longer happening. "Saw this when looking up start times for today: Tony Stewart was originally supposed to be grand marshal for Homestead...
WWE Raw, Smackdown, NXT Crossover To Continue
If you've been enjoying seeing Raw and Smackdown talent on NXT, you're in luck. Fightful Select has been told that the crossover between Raw and Smackdown talent on the NXT brand is set to continue, even after the slight rebrand that we've seen on WWE's Tuesday night show. We've seen the Brawling Brutes, Finn Balor, Nikki ASH, Doudrop and several others make appearances on the brand.
WWE Tried To Re-Sign Saraya Before AEW Debut, Offered Her Matches
Saraya is now in All Elite Wrestling, but things weren't as cut and dry as they appeared with WWE. Even though Saraya, then known as Paige, was sidelined for the majority of her last five years in WWE, we're told that there was some confusing messages sent regarding about her physical status, ability to wrestle, and the way that things went down.
Shawn Michaels Says NXT Japan And NXT Mexico Have Been Discussed, Premium Live Events May Travel
Shawn Michaels discusses the expansion of the NXT brand. NXT as a brand is continuing to expand with the evolution of the brand from NXT 2.0 to a new re-branding that somewhat bridges the gap between 2.0 and the previous black and gold era. Now, Shawn Michaels says that the next step for the brand is moving beyond the state of Florida and hopefully hosting Premium Live Events outside of the Performance Center.
Angelo Dawkins Has Been Impressing WWE Officials
Angelo Dawkins has seen an increase in singles matches, and for good reason. As has been a subject on the Fightful post-show podcast in recent months, Angelo Dawkins has seemingly, but subjectively impressed audiences with his improvements in the ring. It would appear that has extended well beyond that of just our bubble, as WWE sources contacted us after we discussed it on this past Monday's post-show.
Shawn Michaels Doesn't See NXT Doing Cinematic Matches A Lot, Felt It Worked For NXT Halloween Havoc
The NXT Women's Title match between Mandy Rose and Alba Fyre took place in two parts at NXT Halloween Havoc. The first part happened in cinematic fashion as Toxic Attraction (Rose, Jacy Jayne, & Gigi Dolin) traveled to a haunted house where they were greeted by Fyre and a cast of characters. All four competitors traveled back to the arena to conclude the match in the ring.
Mandy Rose Survives A Haunted House, Apollo Puts A Nail In Waller's Coffin, More | NXT Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update following WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2022:. - Mandy Rose & Toxic Attraction managed to survive the antics of Alba Fyre and her haunted house in order for Mandy to somehow still walk out of Halloween Havoc as the Women's Champion. - Apollo Crews managed...
NWA USA Stream And Results (10/22): TV Title Match, Pretty Empowered Implodes, Tag Champs In Action
NWA USA Results (10/22) Non-Title: La Rebellion w/Damian 666 def. The Dirty Sexy Boys (JTG & Dirty Dango) Joe Galli had a sit-down interview with Tyrus. He knows he can beat Murdoch. Is looking forward to handing the title to Jordan Clearwater. Marshe Rockett tells May Valentine is looking forward...
Backstage News And WWE Raw And Smackdown Producers For October 10 And October 14
- United States Title: Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins: Adam Pearce. - Von Wagner vs. R-Truth for Main Event was produced by Petey Williams. - R-Truth and Shelton Benjamin are officially listed as a pairing internally. - Cedric Alexander vs. Carmelo Hayes for Main Event was produced by Shawn Daivari.
Bobby Fish And Anthony Greene Backstage At Recent NXT Events
Some familiar names have shown up backstage in WWE again. Fightful Select has learned that Bobby Fish and Anthony Greene were both backstage at recent NXT live events. Bobby Fish recently departed AEW after less than a year-long run with the company. He's since joined IMPACT Wrestling and worked a ton of independent dates, but isn't locked down to a contract as best we know. Fish served as a guest coach for NXT, according to sources familiar with the situation. He was released by WWE in 2021.
Podcast: WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Sour Graps Post Show | 10/22/2022 Review & Results
Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate (@MissKatefabe) get spooky! It's the Halloween Havoc post show, where they discuss: -Bron Breakker (c) vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh for the NXT Championship -Mandy Rose (c) vs. Alba Fyre for the NXT Women's Championship -Nathan Frazer vs. Oro Mensah vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Wes Lee vs. Von Wagner for the NXT North American Title -Grayson Waller vs. Apollo Crews in a Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal match -Julius Creed vs. Damon Kemp in an ambulance ...and more! Join us. ____________________________________________________________________
Preliminary Viewership Up For 10/21 WWE SmackDown
The numbers are in for the October 21 episode of WWE SmackDown. SpoilerTV reports WWE SmackDown averaged 2.163 million viewers in the preliminary numbers for October 21. The first hour drew 2.266 million viewers while the second hour drew 2.060 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. This number is up...
Update On Eric Young's Contract Status With IMPACT
Eric Young has been with IMPACT Wrestling for the last two years, and will be for a little bit longer at least. Young returned to IMPACT in 2020 shortly after being released by WWE, and immediately won the IMPACT World Championship. Since then, he's remained an integral figure on the program, even staying on television during a knee injury that kept him out of in-ring action. Upon arriving back in IMPACT, it was revealed that he'd signed a "multi-year contract" with the brand.
Good Brothers Have Officially Re-Signed With WWE; NJPW Status
The DEVILS HAVE EGGED onto WWE TV once again. Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows returned to WWE this past week, setting off a chain of speculation as to what happened to lead to this. Fightful Select reported that Gallows and Anderson had WWE interest while they were under IMPACT contract,...
CM Punk back to WWE? Willow Nightingale is All Elite, Athena controvery | Grapsody 10/22/22
Grapsody sees Will Washington (@WilliamRBR), Philip Lindsey (@PhilDL616), and Righteous Reg (@RighteousReg) talk wrestling news for October 22nd, 2022!
Fightful
14K+
Followers
32K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0