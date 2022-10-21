Read full article on original website
Game thread: Hawks vs. Hornets
The Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets meet Sunday evening as the Hawks look to stay perfect on the young season. Join us in the comments to discuss all of the action.
Hawks Thoughts 22-23: Off-Season Review/Keys To Success/Thoughts From Game 1
Record: 43-39 Offense Net Rating: 116.3 (2nd) Defensive Net Rating: 114.8 (26th) P&R Ball-Handler: 22% frequency (2nd), 0.92 PPP (T-5th) - regular season. 15.8%, 0.72 PPP - playoffs. P&R Roll-Man: 6.4% frequency (T-8th), 1.31 PPP (1st by a lot) - regular season. 3.1%, 0.56 PPP (last by a lot) -...
Lack of defense dooms Hawks in loss to Hornets
The Atlanta Hawks suffered their first defeat of the season at the hands of the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday evening at State Farm Arena, 126-109. Trae Young scored 28 points to lead the Hawks in scoring, Dejounte Murray added 19 points. For the Hornets — without LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier — Kelly Oubre poured out 24 points while Nick Richards added 20 points and 11 rebounds in 20 minutes of action.
Hawks suffer first loss of season to Hornets, 126-109
The Atlanta Hawks were back at home to face the Charlotte Hornets as they looked to start the season 3-0. Unfortunately, the Hawks were not able to secure the victory and lost 126-109. The Hawks started off slow on offense, missing a few shots early. That didn’t last for long,...
Hawks move to 2-0 with 108-98 win over Magic
The Atlanta Hawks moved to 2-0 on Friday, beating the Orlando Magic 108-98 in what was another win at State Farm Arena. The Hawks were again led by a balanced attack, with Trae Young leading the way with 25 points and 13 assists. John Collins (23) and Dejounte Murray (20) also scored 20+ points for the second straight game.
What a Grade 2 shoulder separation means for benched Colts QB Matt Ryan
INDIANAPOLIS — Matt Ryan has lost his job as the Colts quarterback after just seven starts, benched in favor of second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger. Ryan, 37, has also suffered one of the most significant injuries of his career. Under pressure throughout Sunday’s game, Ryan was sacked three times and...
