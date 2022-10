Rolland W. Hyma, age 90, of Zeeland, was welcomed into the Arms of Jesus on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Rolly proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a member of First Christian Reformed Church of Zeeland and was very involved, serving as an Elder, Deacon, and Sunday School Teacher. Above all else, he loved his family, and it was important to him that they knew Jesus.

