Related
Healey Rejects Third Massachusetts Gubernatorial Debate With Diehl
There will not be another debate between Republican Geoff Diehl and Democrat Maura Healey in the Massachusetts gubernatorial race that will be decided on November 8. Diehl and Healey sparred for a second time last Thursday, but Diehl wants one more debate. Healey said no. Healey, believed by most political...
nbcboston.com
Maura Healey Declines Invitation From Geoff Diehl for Third Debate
Democratic candidate for Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey has declined an invitation for a third debate from Republican candidate Geoff Diehl. Healey's running mate, Kim Driscoll, canceled an invitation for a radio debate scheduled for Monday against Diehl's running mate, Leah Allen, according to the Diehl campaign. On Friday, Diehl challenged...
fallriverreporter.com
Poll shows Massachusetts Dems leading in all statewide races
BOSTON – Attorney General Maura Healey’s position as the odds-on favorite to become the next governor of Massachusetts has been solidified three weeks out from the election with a poll showing the Democrat holding a 56-33 advantage over Republican Geoff Diehl. The Suffolk University/Boston Globe/NBC10 poll released Tuesday...
Keller: Voters need to dig beyond Question 1 TV ads
BOSTON -- With the midterm elections now just two weeks away, ballot question #1 - which would raise taxes on incomes over a million dollars - is generating heated debate over its potential impact on homeowners."I couldn't believe it when I found out that question one includes the sale of homes," says a flabbergasted citizen in a TV ad opposing the tax hike."It won't impact our retirement savings. Even when we sell our house we won't have to pay more," counters a voter in an ad supporting the question.Yes, the TV ad battle over question one, a four percent surtax...
huntnewsnu.com
Northeastern students weigh in on the governor’s race
With the Nov. 8 Massachusetts governor’s race in full swing, fundraisers, events and speeches are scheduled daily, and Northeastern students are feeling everything from excited to uninformed about the election of the state’s next governor. As Northeastern is ranked one of the most liberal colleges, in one of...
Fossa, Smith announce ‘Democrats for Kalus’ effort
Republican Ashley Kalus locked down two notable Democratic endorsements Tuesday evening with just weeks left until Rhode Islanders head to the polls.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire 1st Congressional District race candidates tout new endorsements
MANCHESTER, N.H. — With just two weeks to go until election day, the 1st Congressional District race is taking center stage with the candidates touting new endorsements. The Manchester Police Patrolman's Association and the Manchester Association of Police Supervisors are endorsing Republican nominee Karoline Leavitt. “There is one person...
WBUR
Nearly 2,000 people voted early in Boston as the election kicks off
Early voting kicked off this weekend across the state. In Boston, city election officials say 1,804 ballots were cast in-person during the first two days of early voting. Polling places were mostly quiet in Boston on the state's first weekend of in-person early voting. On Sunday at the Thelma D....
WBUR
Mass. offers jobs back to some workers fired over COVID vaccine mandate
Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. This weirdly warm, wet and wildly foggy weather (where's the Zakim?) is sticking around through the morning. So drive carefully! Here's a clear look at the news today:
WBUR
The latest on 'Mass. and Cass' and what state support could look like for the area
The latest on 'Mass. and Cass' and what state support could look like for the area. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is calling on the state to provide 1,000 supportive housing units outside the city, after relocating about 20 tents last week in the area around Mass. Ave. and Melnea Cass Boulevard. WBUR reporter Deborah Becker spent the day in the area on Monday, and talks with us about what she saw. Plus, State Sen. Nick Collins, who represents the 1st Suffolk District, joins us to discuss what state aid for "Mass. and Cass" could or should look like.
WBUR
Boston officials visit jail as they seek options to house people at 'Mass. and Cass'
With dozens of people still congregating in what's known as the "Mass. and Cass" area of Boston, city officials say they are "exploring all options" — including a controversial plan to use a nearby jail — to house people who linger there. Last fall, before Mayor Michelle Wu...
WBUR
Housing report finds Greater Boston is building more units, but not nearly enough
Municipalities in Greater Boston have been building more condos and apartments in recent years, according to a new report from the Boston Foundation. That's the rare good news in a region synonymous with high housing costs. The report found that cities and towns in the region issued more housing permits in 2021 than they have since 2005.
25 Investigates: The pivotal decision that sent Harmony Montgomery to live with her father
MANCHESTER, NH — 25 Investigates has been covering the Harmony Montgomery case in-depth since the very beginning, including the pivotal decision that placed Harmony in her father, Adam Montgomery’s custody. Boston 25 News Anchor and Investigative Reporter Kerry Kavanaugh was the first to report on the lack of...
valleypatriot.com
Vote No On Question 4, No One is Above the Law! ~ VALLEY PATRIOT EDITORIAL (10-22)
In their infinite lack of wisdom and common sense, The Massachusetts legislature has voted to give drivers licenses to illegal aliens. The bill they passed also had language in it stating that illegal aliens will also have a right to receive education and health services as well as other government benefits.
Baker gets bill overhauling prescribing practices
The Legislature sent Gov. Charlie Baker a bill restricting the practice of insurance companies requiring patients to first try cheaper, oftentimes older, prescription drugs before they will pay for newer and more expensive drugs.
whdh.com
Wu urges full-court press for MBTA workers
BOSTON (WHDH) - Policymakers across the state and local level need to deploy “every last bit of political will” to reinvigorate hiring at the short-staffed transit agency, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said Monday. Wu, who campaigned on a platform of expanding access to low- or no-cost transit, said...
ABC6.com
Voters react ahead of Dr. Biden’s trip to Rhode Island to campaign for McKee
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – On Saturday, the Whitehouse and Governor Dan McKee’s administration confirmed Dr. Jill Biden will travel to Rhode Island to campaign for McKee’s reelection. On Monday McKee publicly reacted to the news of FLOTUS’ support. “Having the Whitehouse interested in us as they...
thelocalne.ws
Column: Who wants to be a millionaire? In Massachusetts, maybe no one.
When I was a student at the University of Wisconsin, during the days of radical protest in the late ‘60s, I would occasionally see the slogan “Eat the rich” scrawled in bright red paint on campus walls. My first thought was that someone was cleverly playing off...
So-called ‘nightmare COVID variant’ suspected in Massachusetts by some experts
Boston – A new COVID subvariant nicknamed by some as the ‘nightmare variant’ is on the radar of doctors across Massachusetts. The strain is so new that it isn’t showing up yet on the CDC’s variant tracker. Dr. Shira Doron, epidemiologist with Tufts Medical Center,...
Hecklers force Mayor Michelle Wu to abruptly end news conference
BOSTON – Hecklers forced Boston Mayor Michelle Wu to abruptly end a news conference late Thursday morning about ongoing efforts to fix issues surrounding homeless encampments in the area known as Mass and Cass.Protesters stood behind Wu at Clifford Playground in Roxbury holding signs. When the event began, the mayor spoke for several minutes as the crowd chanted messages including "Shame on Wu."Watch: Michelle Wu abruptly ends news conference"It's hard to stand here and talk to you all about how much progress we've made when I know it still feels like the city is bearing so much and so visibly...
