Boston, MA

nbcboston.com

Maura Healey Declines Invitation From Geoff Diehl for Third Debate

Democratic candidate for Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey has declined an invitation for a third debate from Republican candidate Geoff Diehl. Healey's running mate, Kim Driscoll, canceled an invitation for a radio debate scheduled for Monday against Diehl's running mate, Leah Allen, according to the Diehl campaign. On Friday, Diehl challenged...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Poll shows Massachusetts Dems leading in all statewide races

BOSTON – Attorney General Maura Healey’s position as the odds-on favorite to become the next governor of Massachusetts has been solidified three weeks out from the election with a poll showing the Democrat holding a 56-33 advantage over Republican Geoff Diehl. The Suffolk University/Boston Globe/NBC10 poll released Tuesday...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Keller: Voters need to dig beyond Question 1 TV ads

BOSTON -- With the midterm elections now just two weeks away, ballot question #1 - which would raise taxes on incomes over a million dollars - is generating heated debate over its potential impact on homeowners."I couldn't believe it when I found out that question one includes the sale of homes," says a flabbergasted citizen in a TV ad opposing the tax hike."It won't impact our retirement savings. Even when we sell our house we won't have to pay more," counters a voter in an ad supporting the question.Yes, the TV ad battle over question one, a four percent surtax...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
huntnewsnu.com

Northeastern students weigh in on the governor’s race

With the Nov. 8 Massachusetts governor’s race in full swing, fundraisers, events and speeches are scheduled daily, and Northeastern students are feeling everything from excited to uninformed about the election of the state’s next governor. As Northeastern is ranked one of the most liberal colleges, in one of...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WMUR.com

New Hampshire 1st Congressional District race candidates tout new endorsements

MANCHESTER, N.H. — With just two weeks to go until election day, the 1st Congressional District race is taking center stage with the candidates touting new endorsements. The Manchester Police Patrolman's Association and the Manchester Association of Police Supervisors are endorsing Republican nominee Karoline Leavitt. “There is one person...
MANCHESTER, NH
WBUR

Nearly 2,000 people voted early in Boston as the election kicks off

Early voting kicked off this weekend across the state. In Boston, city election officials say 1,804 ballots were cast in-person during the first two days of early voting. Polling places were mostly quiet in Boston on the state's first weekend of in-person early voting. On Sunday at the Thelma D....
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

The latest on 'Mass. and Cass' and what state support could look like for the area

The latest on 'Mass. and Cass' and what state support could look like for the area. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is calling on the state to provide 1,000 supportive housing units outside the city, after relocating about 20 tents last week in the area around Mass. Ave. and Melnea Cass Boulevard. WBUR reporter Deborah Becker spent the day in the area on Monday, and talks with us about what she saw. Plus, State Sen. Nick Collins, who represents the 1st Suffolk District, joins us to discuss what state aid for "Mass. and Cass" could or should look like.
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

Housing report finds Greater Boston is building more units, but not nearly enough

Municipalities in Greater Boston have been building more condos and apartments in recent years, according to a new report from the Boston Foundation. That's the rare good news in a region synonymous with high housing costs. The report found that cities and towns in the region issued more housing permits in 2021 than they have since 2005.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Wu urges full-court press for MBTA workers

BOSTON (WHDH) - Policymakers across the state and local level need to deploy “every last bit of political will” to reinvigorate hiring at the short-staffed transit agency, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said Monday. Wu, who campaigned on a platform of expanding access to low- or no-cost transit, said...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Hecklers force Mayor Michelle Wu to abruptly end news conference

BOSTON – Hecklers forced Boston Mayor Michelle Wu to abruptly end a news conference late Thursday morning about ongoing efforts to fix issues surrounding homeless encampments in the area known as Mass and Cass.Protesters stood behind Wu at Clifford Playground in Roxbury holding signs. When the event began, the mayor spoke for several minutes as the crowd chanted messages including "Shame on Wu."Watch: Michelle Wu abruptly ends news conference"It's hard to stand here and talk to you all about how much progress we've made when I know it still feels like the city is bearing so much and so visibly...
BOSTON, MA

