The latest on 'Mass. and Cass' and what state support could look like for the area. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is calling on the state to provide 1,000 supportive housing units outside the city, after relocating about 20 tents last week in the area around Mass. Ave. and Melnea Cass Boulevard. WBUR reporter Deborah Becker spent the day in the area on Monday, and talks with us about what she saw. Plus, State Sen. Nick Collins, who represents the 1st Suffolk District, joins us to discuss what state aid for "Mass. and Cass" could or should look like.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO