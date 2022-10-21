Freedom town chairman censured for behavior

After several weeks of tense town hall meetings, the Freedom town board voted 4-1 to censure town chairman Charles Kramer.

Kramer was the lone objection to the board's vote. He's worked for the town for decades including jobs in public works and two separate stints as town chairman.

Town hall meeting minutes from June 22nd show that the board was aware of potential issues facing Kramer when board member Margo Fox spoke out calling for an investigation.

Fox said a number of allegations have been brought to her attention in the past few months regarding Mr. Kramer's treatment of females in the capacity of his serving as the town board chairman.

"If these allegations are true, they create a substantial liability for the town," said Fox.

The meeting minutes also show that Fox referred the allegations to the town attorney for review.

"I am requesting that the town board refer the allegations to the town attorney for review and that an investigation be conducted regarding potential violations of state and federal laws with respect to Mr. Kramer's potential discrimination against female employees and residents," said Fox.

In an October 13th special town hall meeting, the board and town attorney Steve Frassetto formally introduced the censorship document.

As part of the approved resolution, Kramer is required to complete additional training regarding employee discrimination.

Kramer is also prohibited from any direct contact with the town's public works employees.

Rick Fuss is a former DPW supervisor for the town. He recently filed a Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development suit against Kramer.

Fuss says that despite his experiences he still has no ill will for the town.

"I feel sorry for the town of Freedom and some of the town board members. A couple of them stood up for the workers and some of them didn't," said Fuss.

NBC 26 has repeatedly reached out to Charles Kramer for comment regarding his behavior and the censorship, but we have not heard back.