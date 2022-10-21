Read full article on original website
I'm sure she is out on bail by now as her husband has been booked and released. Drug house means (cash money) so I'm sure he has the means, and the MADNESS OF DRUG ADDICTION goes on!!!!Bradley Dr. and that area has been a problem for years and is a bit too close for my comfort.Redding needs more Residential Drug Treatment Facilities longer than 30/60/90 days in order to really break the cycle of addiction. It's really saddening to watch one throw their life away.
Former Redding Police Corporal to stand trial on drug charges
REDDING, Calif. - A former Redding police corporal will stand trial in connection with a large scale marijuana operation. Will Williams was arrested in April 2021. A judge in Redding found there's enough evidence for Williams and two others to stand trial. after last week's preliminary hearing. According to the...
2 ounces of meth found at Red Bluff homeless camp, 2 arrested
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Two people in a homeless camp in Red Bluff were arrested after probation officers found more than two ounces of methamphetamine on Friday. The Tehama County Probation Department contacted two people at a homeless camp behind Applebee’s in Red Bluff. The probation officers determined one...
Addiction on the streets in Redding: Violence, theft, and drug use
There is an increasing number of medical 911 calls for drug overdose in Redding. Fentanyl is becoming more of a concern for police just like other cities in California. What you will see in this video is the intense addiction that comes along with the drug use. The men interviewed are from Medford, OR and Reno, NV, both living behind the Redding Rodeo grounds near the Sacramento River boat launch.
Man reported missing earlier this month has died
MT. SHASTA, Calif. - A Shasta County man authorities said was reported missing earlier this month in Siskiyou and Shasta counties is dead, according to the Mt. Shasta Police Department. Nicholas Cooper was reported missing and was last seen on Oct. 4 by his co-workers and supervisors in the McCloud...
6,500 pounds of trash removed from Redding drainage ditch
REDDING, Calif. - More than 6,500 pounds of trash was removed from the Rother drainage ditch in Redding on Tuesday. The Redding Police Department said the Community Work Program Officers, the Public Works Liaison, Officer Josh Tracy and a work crew removed the trash that piled up in the drainage ditch near Hartnell Avenue and Bechelli Lane.
Gun, suspected fentanyl found in Redding home, 2 arrested
REDDING, Calif. - Two people were arrested after officers located a gun and fentanyl at a home officers called a drug house. The Redding Police Department said they learned that 70-year-old Patrick Borges of Redding was in unlawful possession of a gun. Officers contacted Borges at his home on Mountain...
Fentanyl and drug trafficking in Redding
Police say they can normally tell when a large amount of fentanyl is dropped off and sold on the streets because that's when medical 9-1-1 calls increase for overdose. Like any drug, law enforcement says fentanyl is unfortunately easy to obtain for people who want to use it. They do what they can to try and prevent drug trafficking while preserving life.
Shasta Lake man held to answer for the murder of his boyfriend
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A preliminary hearing was held for a Shasta Lake man accused of beating his boyfriend to death with a baseball bat during an argument in their home earlier this year. The Shasta County District Attorney's Office said 52-year-old Peter Attanasio was held to answer for...
Red Bluff's Christmas tree dies after vandalism of irrigation system
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A Grinch stole Christmas in the city of Red Bluff. The live Christmas tree at Main and Pine Streets died due to damage to the irrigation system. The public works director told the city council the irrigation system was vandalized and the wires in the control box were altered.
Contract crews using chainsaw for fuel break project started Clear Fire
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A contract worker using a chainsaw to cut down a dead manzanita tree on BLM land started the Clear Fire, according to CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity Unit. CAL FIRE said a crew was working on a shaded fuel project within the Carr Fire burn scar when one worker who was cutting a tree down noticed the start of the Clear Fire.
Power restored to more than 600 customers in the Redding area
REDDING, Calif. 2:05 P.M. UPDATE - Pacific Gas and Electric reports that at approximately 11:22 a.m. Monday, a bird came into contact with substation equipment, causing a power outage in Redding. According to PG&E, the outage impacted 625 customers in East Redding near the Shasta College campus. PG&E reports that...
Dozens of Greyhound bus passengers stranded in Redding on Thursday
REDDING, Calif. — Nearly three dozen passengers of a Greyhound bus were stranded at the Downtown Transit Center on Yuba Street in Redding on Thursday. Some of the approximately 35 passengers told KRCR they arrived in Redding after departing from Sacramento around 5 a.m., which was previously delayed from the night before.
More legal actions against PG&E for the Zogg Fire
The California Public Utility's Commission is proposing PG&E pay more than $155 million in fines for their role in the September 2020 Zogg Fire which ignited in Igo, CA. A corrective action plan is also included in the commission's directive action for the utility. It would essentially monitor tree removal near PG&E power lines and have the hazardous trees marked into an online database for removal.
New data shows learning setbacks from the pandemic
California - Today, the California Department of Education released assessment data showing Spring 2022 scores for standardized testing are down from pre-pandemic levels. The standardized tests, English Language Proficiency Assessments for California (ELPAC) and California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress (CAASPP) test students' abilities in core subjects like Math and English and Language Arts (ELA).
Measure F would approve funds for Red Bluff schools, raise property tax
RED BLUFF, Calif. - Voters in Red Bluff are asked to approve a $14.1 million general obligation bond. The money will bring needed upgrades and repairs to schools in the Red Bluff Union Elementary School District. But are voters willing to pay more in property tax to make that happen?
Northern California county warns of 'very aggressive' people impersonating elections officials
"People who contacted us said, 'My house is the only one on the street they went to.'"
Scholar Athlete of the Week: Grant Foster
ORLAND, Calif. - Orland Football is two wins away from its first undefeated regular season since 1961. The Trojans have run all over teams with their ground and pound offense. They're led by Senior Quarterback Grant Foster. He is second in the second with 1,128 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns. He has also thrown for 400 yards and another five TDs.
