DIY Photography
Tourists kill seal pup in quest for perfect selfie
Would you kill an innocent animal just to get your perfect selfie with it? That’s where we are at apparently in the humanity stakes. Tourists accidentally killed a seal pup after throwing it into the ocean and then dragging it out again for a selfie with it. The incident...
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
IGN
Tim Burton Shares Why Dumbo Was Probably His Last Film With Disney
Director Tim Burton has shared why his live-action remake of Dumbo will probably be the last film he will ever make for Disney. As reported by Deadline, Burton was speaking about this topic at a press conference at the Lumière Festival in Lyon, France, where he received the Prix Lumière award. For those unfamiliar, this award recognizes someone in the world of film for their contributions to the medium.
IGN
The Weird and Wonderful Fans Still Playing Fallout 76
The launch of Fallout 76 was a disaster. From unforgivable bugs and data breaches, to collector’s edition items that were the very definition of the words ‘false advertising’, the once lauded series went from controversy to controversy after the launch of its first MMO. Fallout 76, according to most, was dead on arrival.
‘20th Century Girl’ Review: A Beautiful yet Heartbreaking Story of What It Means to Love Young
Na Bo-ra (Kim Yoo-jung) does everything to get details of her best friend's crush in '20th Century Girl.' But a case of mistaken identity breaks everyone's heart in a story of one's first impactful young love.
IGN
Mario+Rabbids Sparks of Hope Sparks List and Where to Find All Sparks
At the start, a Spark can be equipped for each hero, and later up to two different Sparks can protect any one character. You'll also be able to level up Sparks just as Heroes themselves level up - by feeding them Star Bits earned from battles and missions, and exploration. Increasing a Spark's level will bolster their activated abilities to make them even more powerful.
IGN
Mario+Rabbids Sparks of Hope Beacon Beach Side Quests
Beacon Beach side quests in Mario+Rabbids Sparks of Hope ease you into the tactical RPG's puzzles and unique battles, with some handy rewards in store as well. Like Sparks of Hope's other planets, Beacon Beach also includes a Red Coin puzzle, a Blue Coin puzzle, and a Green Coin puzzle. Those and a handful of other side quests are more than enough to earn you enough Planet Coins to unlock Beacon Beach's Secret Zone.
IGN
God of War Ragnarok: The Final Preview
In 2018, Sony Santa Monica Studio created one of the best mixes of combat and storytelling ever made: God of War. God of War Ragnarok has a lot to live up to and so far I’m happy to say that I’m loving the opening moments. I’ve had the opportunity to play through the first 5 or so hours and it has delivered an engaging, emotional story with portions of Kratos violently ripping things in half sprinkled in during the touching opening story beats.
"It's Almost Funny How Bad It Is": 19 TV Shows That Devolved Into Chaos And Lost Loyal Fans
"I was SHOCKED it was renewed."
‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Review: A Resounding Triumph for HBO and Mike White
This week officially marks the triumphant return of one of HBO‘s best-loved franchises and I’m actually not talking about House of the Dragon. Season 2 of ten-time Emmy winning hit The White Lotus will premiere on Sunday, October 30 and it is everything fans of the first season could possibly want. Once again, The White Lotus delivers scathing class satire, brilliant performances, and a murder mystery set in paradise. The White Lotus Season 2 doesn’t just live up to Season 1’s greatness, but doubles down on what made it so great. Originally envisioned as a one-off limited series, the first season...
IGN
UNDECEMBER is a Worthy Contender to the Hack-and-Slash Genre
UNDECEMBER is a brand-new, free-to-play, hack-and-slash action-adventure game that is now available on PC, iOS, and Android. UNDECEMBER sets itself apart from other games in the genre by offering players an exciting yet dangerous world to explore that is filled with powerful gear and abilities, a raging war between the gods and humanity, and so much more.
IGN
Apex Legends Season 15: Catalyst Lore Explained
Apex Legends next season Eclipse revealed their new legend Catalyst. We got the lore trailer revealing Catalyst’s backstory and motivations for joining the Apex games. Just in case you missed it, here’s everything you need to know about Catalyst’s background. Catalyst comes from the planet Boreas. If...
IGN
Valorant's Current Battlepass Includes 'Corbin's Light' Gun Buddy to Honor a Fan Who Died of Cancer
Valorant's Episode 5: Act III Battlepass includes a gun buddy called "Corbin's Light" that honors a fan named Corbin who recently passed away after a battle with cancer. The Valorant team shared the news and Corbin's story in a blog for what's new in Valorant's newest season. The words reveal that the Gun Buddy itself was inspired by design notes from Corbin and his older brother, and it includes the coordinates of a star that was named after Corbin by the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Are ‘Love Is Blind’s Cole Barnett and Matt Barnett Related?
Season 3 of Netflix‘s dating show Love Is Blind has arrived, and there’s a new Barnett in the pods. Longtime fans of the reality series may recall a contestant named Matt Barnett married his fiancé Amber Pike in the Season 1 finale. He had dark hair, a delightful smile, and quite the personality. The reason we’re talking about him today? Because Season 3 contestant Cole Barnett, a 26-year-old realtor, fits his description perfectly. The two even share the same last name! As people burn through Season 3’s first few episodes, the déjà vu is hitting hard. The BBE (Big Barnett Energy) from...
Is it OK to lie to your partner to avoid TV spoilers? I hope so, or I’m a monster | Patrick Lenton
When my partner recently decided to watch Game of Thrones for the first time, I concluded that the best way to help her enjoy it would be to lie my head off
IGN
Send Us Your Horror Game Suggestions for IGN's Upcoming Face-Off!
When you look at the current landscape of games today, we have new horror franchises popping up and expanding the genre in terrifying new ways. Meanwhile, classic franchises like Resident Evil, Silent Hill, and Dead Space continue to build on their horrific legacy with new entries of their own. As...
IGN
English Localisation by <Redacted>
For all of the games – including its own sequels – that have come since, the opening moments of 1998’s Metal Gear Solid still loom large. After years of terrible pre-recorded ‘interactive movies’, here, at last, was a game that understood that having live actors on screen wasn’t the key ingredient in giving something a cinematic edge. Metal Gear Solid, if nothing else, understood how to create mood, even if the camera was panning around low-polygon character models. It aimed to feel like a movie, not look like one.
IGN
Gotham Knights - How to Unlock Co-op Multiplayer
One of the big draws of Gotham Knights is being able to play online co-op with another person. However, you will need to do a couple things in order to unlock multiplayer. For more on Gotham Knights, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/gotham-knights.
IGN
Persona 5 Royal - Official Finish ‘Em Trailer
Join the Phantom Thieves in Persona 5 Royal and check out the latest exciting trailer for the RPG to see characters and more. The game is available to play now with Xbox Game Pass or buy now on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Windows.
IGN
The Rise of the Dragon: Preview of the House of the Dragon Art Book
HBO's House of the Dragon is a big hit. Even as the series wraps up its first season, Penguin Random House is releasing The Rise of the Dragon: An Illustrated History of the Targaryen Dynasty, Volume 1. This hardcover art book gives fans a deeper look at the characters and mythology fueling the Game of Thrones prequel.
