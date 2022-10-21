This week officially marks the triumphant return of one of HBO‘s best-loved franchises and I’m actually not talking about House of the Dragon. Season 2 of ten-time Emmy winning hit The White Lotus will premiere on Sunday, October 30 and it is everything fans of the first season could possibly want. Once again, The White Lotus delivers scathing class satire, brilliant performances, and a murder mystery set in paradise. The White Lotus Season 2 doesn’t just live up to Season 1’s greatness, but doubles down on what made it so great. Originally envisioned as a one-off limited series, the first season...

HAWAII STATE ・ 17 MINUTES AGO