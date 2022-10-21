Read full article on original website
Some area schools dismiss early due to bomb threats
Deep Creek High School in Chesapeake is canceling classes for the rest of the day after the school received another bomb threat on Monday.
WAVY News 10
Manor High dismisses early after bomb threat
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Manor High School in Portsmouth dismissed early, at 11:45 a.m. Friday, after a bomb threat was called in to the school’s main office. In a message to families, school officials said the school was immediately evacuated as a precaution. School officials said they chose...
Bomb threats reported at schools in Hampton Roads
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Several schools across Hampton Roads were threatened Monday morning, leading to evacuations. Reporter Anne Sparaco is working to get further details about these investigations, and break down the criminal repercussions for people who call in bomb threats to schools. Chesapeake. Students at Deep Creek High School...
flathatnews.com
Campus initiates shelter in place following unknown social media threat, suspect placed in custody
Saturday, Oct. 22, the College of William and Mary initiated a campus-wide shelter in place after a social media threat was allegedly brought to the attention of WMPD, though details regarding the threat are still unclear. “As you know, an anonymous threat to campus was made on social media today...
William & Mary alerts students to shelter in place for anonymous threat
William and Mary issued a text alert telling students on campus to shelter in place from an active threat Saturday afternoon.
Bomb threat forces evacuation at Manor High School in Portsmouth
A threat at Manor High School in Portsmouth forced students out of the school for most of Friday. The school went ahead with an early dismissal while the threat was being investigated.
Suffolk Public Schools begin distributing clear backpacks
SUFFOLK, Va. — Clear backpacks are going into the hands of some middle and high school students in Suffolk. “I think it’s a good thing," said parent Betty Ruffin. "So you can see what the kids are bringing to school.”. Betty Ruffin said her high school student will...
Police investigate bomb threat at Deep Creek High in Chesapeake
According to the Assistant Principal at Deep Creek High School, an anonymous caller contacted the school around 9:30 a.m. with a bomb threat. Students were immediately evacuated from the school as a precaution.
WITN
Police investigate shooting in Elizabeth City
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The Elizabeth City Police Department is investigating a shooting at an apartment complex. According to a police report, officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim at 8:15 p.m. at Rivers Landing Apartments. They found Kristopher Hardie of Tyner and transported him to Sentara Albermarle Hospital for his injuries. His condition is not known at this time.
Hampton police investigate stabbing in Wythe area that left man seriously hurt
HAMPTON, Va. — A 28-year-old man was seriously hurt in a stabbing in Hampton Sunday evening, according to police. The stabbing happened in the 300 block of Hollywood Avenue, which is in the Wythe section of the city. It was reported shortly after 6 p.m., the Hampton Police Division said.
Violent weekend on the peninsula leaves families concerned
This is the second weekend in a row where shots were fired at a young person, which has made parents in Newport News, uneasy
Norfolk, October 24 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 8 high school 🏐 games in Norfolk. The Manor High School volleyball team will have a game with Maury High School on October 24, 2022, 13:00:00. The I. C. Norcom High School volleyball team will have a game with Granby High School on October 24, 2022, 13:00:00.
wbtw.com
50 displaced, 12 injured in Virginia apartment fire
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A woman and child remain hospitalized following a massive fire at a Hampton apartment complex early Friday morning that displaced approximately 50 residents. According to officials, the two-alarm fire started at about 1:30 a.m. at the Township in Hampton Woods apartments on Marcella Road. Eight...
Teen shot in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A teenager was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries after being shot in Newport News Sunday just before 1 p.m.. the Newport News Police Department said. Somebody called the department saying they had heard gunshots, and after canvassing the 400 block of Manor...
Judge calls for another mental health evaluation for a man shot by Portsmouth police
Andre Rawls lives in arm and leg pain every day; his family lives in emotional pain. Rawls, now 20 years old, spent a month at Sentara Norfolk General where doctors treated him for five gunshot wounds to his right arm and both legs.
Mother, daughter still hospitalized after suffering burns in Hampton fire
Shannon Perkins and her daughter were flown to the Sentara Norfolk and then Leilani was taken to CHKD, Perkins' sister Anjelle Culton tells News 3.
13newsnow.com
Suffolk public schools will pass out clear backpacks to middle, high school students
The clear bookbag initiative is one way administrators are trying to keep prohibited items out of schools. Not everyone thinks it will work.
Teenager seriously injured following shooting on Manor Road in Newport News
The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Theft of assault rifle from vehicle leads to drug charges in Suffolk
A report of an assault rifle from a vehicle in Suffolk resulted in the suspect being arrested and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute after he was found with about a pound.
Suffolk Police investigating shooting on First Avenue
Suffolk Police said two people had to go to the hospital after a shooting Friday night. It happened around 8:20 p.m. in the 100 block of Brewer Avenue.
