ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Manor High dismisses early after bomb threat

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Manor High School in Portsmouth dismissed early, at 11:45 a.m. Friday, after a bomb threat was called in to the school’s main office. In a message to families, school officials said the school was immediately evacuated as a precaution. School officials said they chose...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

Bomb threats reported at schools in Hampton Roads

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Several schools across Hampton Roads were threatened Monday morning, leading to evacuations. Reporter Anne Sparaco is working to get further details about these investigations, and break down the criminal repercussions for people who call in bomb threats to schools. Chesapeake. Students at Deep Creek High School...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
13News Now

Suffolk Public Schools begin distributing clear backpacks

SUFFOLK, Va. — Clear backpacks are going into the hands of some middle and high school students in Suffolk. “I think it’s a good thing," said parent Betty Ruffin. "So you can see what the kids are bringing to school.”. Betty Ruffin said her high school student will...
WITN

Police investigate shooting in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The Elizabeth City Police Department is investigating a shooting at an apartment complex. According to a police report, officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim at 8:15 p.m. at Rivers Landing Apartments. They found Kristopher Hardie of Tyner and transported him to Sentara Albermarle Hospital for his injuries. His condition is not known at this time.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
wbtw.com

50 displaced, 12 injured in Virginia apartment fire

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A woman and child remain hospitalized following a massive fire at a Hampton apartment complex early Friday morning that displaced approximately 50 residents. According to officials, the two-alarm fire started at about 1:30 a.m. at the Township in Hampton Woods apartments on Marcella Road. Eight...
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

Teen shot in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A teenager was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries after being shot in Newport News Sunday just before 1 p.m.. the Newport News Police Department said. Somebody called the department saying they had heard gunshots, and after canvassing the 400 block of Manor...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Norfolk local news

 https://www.13newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy