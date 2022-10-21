Read full article on original website
Men's Health
See The Voice Star Gwen Stefani Shake With Anger After Blake Shelton 'Stabs Her in the Back'
In the true spirit of competition, Blake Shelton is not letting any of his fellow Voice coaches miss out on his unique antics before he leaves next season ... even if that person is his wife, Gwen Stefani. In the latest episode of The Voice season 22, the country singer...
womansday.com
Dakota Johnson Says No One Would’ve Filmed ‘Fifty Shades’ if They Knew What the Set Drama Entailed
Seven years after the first Fifty Shades of Grey movie came out, Dakota Johnson is speaking out about what her experience filming the franchise was really like in Vanity Fair. But first, it’s worth noting that Dakota refers to Fifty Shades as “those big naked movies.” And to that I say, don’t we all?
buzzfeednews.com
Neil Patrick Harris Is Facing Backlash After His “Disgusting” And “Inappropriate” Comments About Teenage Nick Jonas Resurfaced Online
Neil Patrick Harris is facing backlash after the problematic comments that he made about teenage Nick Jonas resurfaced online. During a 2015 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Neil told the host that he had a crush on Nick before it was “allowed” — which he went on to describe as being “a bit of a problem.”
Rian Johnson’s ‘Poker Face’ Teaser: Natasha Lyonne Sniffs Out Liars and Killers in Peacock Murder Mystery Series
After months of secrecy surrounding the project, Peacock has debuted the first teaser for “Poker Face,” the upcoming murder mystery drama created by Rian Johnson and starring Natasha Lyonne. Additionally, the streamer announced that the series will premiere on Jan. 26 with four episodes followed by weekly drops on Thursdays. A 10-episode mystery-of-the-week series, “Poker Face” follows Charlie Cale (Lyonne), who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. She hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can’t help but solve. With character details yet to...
People Who Married Their "Better Than Nothing" Option Are Sharing How Their Marriages Are Going, And Now I'm Completely In My Own Head
"I married someone I considered kind of a settle at first. I hadn't had a relationship in over a year and met a woman at a bar and thought, She's pretty enough and I like being around her. The thing is, we grew together, and I have a very successful and happy marriage despite her not initially knocking my socks off. At no point in our relationship was it so bad I didn't want to be in the relationship anymore. "
Vintage VHS copies of iconic horror films up for Halloween auction
The October auction features more than 100 lots of classic VHS tapes with some of the most iconic monster, slasher, demon and zombie flicks in history, each one "sealed, slabbed and graded."
wmagazine.com
Keke Palmer Twirls Again In Pink Tulle
Keke Palmer attended the TIME100 Next Gala in New York City to accept her place on the list, where she was named an “Innovator.” The magazine’s current cover star drew all eyes on the red carpet, styled by Law Roach in a voluminous tulle creation by Christian Siriano.
wmagazine.com
Patti Harrison Enters the Surreal World of Loewe
Chatting with actress and comedian Patti Harrison is dangerous: you get so lost in what she’s saying that before you know it, nearly two hours have passed and you’re late for your dinner plans. Her stiletto-sharp sense of humor and absurdist perception of the world is undercut by a humility and kindness that can only be bred in small-town America. She’s at once grounded and absolutely far-out, making a perfect match for Loewe’s surreal fall/winter 2022 collection.
wmagazine.com
Watch Julia Fox Turn a Towel Into ‘End-of-the-World Fashion Inspo’
On Monday, actress Julia Fox shared a very special DIY tutorial on TikTok, saying, “I’m going to give you guys some end-of-the-world fashion inspo today.”. Then, she brought out a giant blue and white beach towel. If it is the end of the world, that towel would probably be most useful as a towel in a survival situation. But if an asteroid is about to hit the Earth, sure, let’s do one more runway show.
wmagazine.com
Drake Was Giving Away Chanel Bags At His 36th Birthday Party
Drake celebrated his 36th birthday in Miami and people who showed up were the ones to get presents. The event was held Monday night at the Miami hotspot Sexy Fish, though they changed the club’s name to “Sexy Gyal” in his honor for the night. And the huge crowd were awarded prizes through a raffle, according to TMZ.
