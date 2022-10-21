After months of secrecy surrounding the project, Peacock has debuted the first teaser for “Poker Face,” the upcoming murder mystery drama created by Rian Johnson and starring Natasha Lyonne. Additionally, the streamer announced that the series will premiere on Jan. 26 with four episodes followed by weekly drops on Thursdays. A 10-episode mystery-of-the-week series, “Poker Face” follows Charlie Cale (Lyonne), who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. She hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can’t help but solve. With character details yet to...

17 MINUTES AGO