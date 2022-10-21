Theodore S. “Ted” Dailey, 84, of Wall, passed away peacefully on October 19, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.

Ted was born to William and Cynthia Dailey and raised in Ridgewood, NJ. He was a graduate of Ridgewood High School, where he was known as a versatile athlete who played football and baseball. Ted was the starting quarterback for the varsity football team, where he was often referred to by his teammates and the local newspapers as “the little speedster”. He spent one year at Norwich University where he played football. He would later go on to earn a Bachelor’s Degree from Seton Hall University, where he played soccer.

Ted proudly served as a Medic in the United States Army, before embarking on a long and successful career in sales and management with Becton Dickinson before retiring in 1998. Ted maintained many close friendships over the course of his career and one of his favorite memories was when he visited Ireland with his former colleague and close friend, John Gormally. During his retirement Ted continued his love of football by working as an assistant coach for the Paramus Catholic High School team.

Ted’s greatest love was his devoted wife of 59 years, Catherine (McGeveran), they were married June 1, 1963. Ted and Cathy’s love for each other was an inspiration to all who knew them. They raised their five children in Glen Rock, NJ, where together they shared many adventures. Ted was very active in youth sports; he was the co-founder of the Glen Rock Shooting Stars Soccer Club which is still in existence today. Ted had an amazing memory and remembered fondly every one of the kids he coached over a span of four decades. Ted had many hobbies that he was passionate about but was well known for his lifelong love of Notre Dame football, often taking his family to games throughout the years. Ted’s love for Notre Dame Football was passed down to his children and grandkids. Ted also was a devout Catholic and had a deep faith in God.

After raising his five children and retiring, Ted and Cathy moved to Wall Township, New Jersey. In addition to watching the Fighting Irish play, Ted enjoyed his role as the devoted grandfather of 15 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He found great joy and love interacting with his grandchildren and supporting them in each of their individual endeavors. He was affectionately known as Poppy and was a constant figure at all their sporting events, cheering them on right up until the very end, despite his health issues.

He is predeceased by his brother-in-law, Dick van Winkle.

Ted is survived by his beloved wife Catherine, their five children and their spouses, Ted and Sharon Dailey, Christine and Jon Bodi, Dan and Lynn Dailey, Bill and Kate Dailey, Mike and Cherlyn Dailey. He was the beloved grandfather of Jonny, Patrick, Sean, Kathleen, Catey, Erin, Billy, Blake, Ryan, Matthew, Danny, Christopher, Mikey, Maggie and Cassidy. And two great grandchildren, Andrew and Angelo. Also surviving are Ted’s sisters, Cynthia Tarleton, of Ridgewood, Ellen Van Winkle, of Linwood, and his brother and sister-in-law Bill and Nancy Dailey, of New Hampshire, as well as many nephews and nieces.

Visitation will take place at O’Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Highway 35, Wall Township, NJ, on Sunday, October, 23 from 2- 6 PM. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Peter’s Church, 406 Forman Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, on Monday, October 24, at 10 AM. Burial with full military honors will follow at St. Anne’s Cemetery, Wall Township, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Ted’s memory may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, at http://www.stjude.org . Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

For directions or to send condolences please visit http://www.obrienfuneralhome. com .