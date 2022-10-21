Fred R. Wittenberg, Jr., 81, passed away peacefully on September 8, 2022 at his home in Ft. Myers, FL. after a brief but courageous battle with cancer, with his partner by his side. He was born in Montclair, NJ before growing up in Farmingdale. He lived for many years in Manasquan Park, Wall Township before moving to Point Pleasant and then residing in Florida. Fred graduated from Monmouth College before enlisting in the U.S. Navy. While in the Navy he was accepted into Officers Candidate School in Newport, RI. He then served proudly as an officer achieving the rank of Lieutenant (junior grade). Upon completion of his naval service, Fred then entered into the real estate business in 1966 working at Appleby Agency, Asbury Park. In 1967, he was the tax assessor for Howell Township. He then worked for Hawes & McAfee, Manasquan. Purchasing the Folk Agency Realtors in Brielle in 1978, Fred was the Owner/Broker until he turned the reigns over to his daughter Heidi in 2010 when he retired to Florida.



Fred contributed greatly to his community throughout the years. He served as past President of South Monmouth Board of Realtors; He received the title “REALTOR of the Year “from SMBR in 1980 and again in 2002. As an involved business owner, he was a past President of the Brielle Chamber of Commerce and also awarded as “Pride of Brielle” in 2010. He was known as a gentleman with a kind heart, a terrific sense of humor; he enjoyed sharing a good story, was a voracious reader and loved to travel. Fred touched many people’s lives and helped numerous people as a friend of Bill W for over 27 years.



Fred is survived by his beloved daughters Heidi Wittenberg, Wall Township; Krista (John) Horan, Matawan. His cherished grandchildren Grace and Sean Horan; Gay Wittenberg mother of their two daughters; and his loving partner Brian Suriani, Ft. Myers, FL. As well as many close family and friends.



Arrangements are under the care of Orender Family Home for Funerals, Manasquan. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 11 am at The First Presbyterian Church of Manasquan,16 Virginia Avenue, Manasquan, NJ 08736. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to YANA Foundation Fort Myers, 1185 Lake McGregor Dr., Fort Myers, FL 33919 or PO Box 07713, Fort Myers, FL 33919-0133 or online at Yanafoundationfortmyers.org. You may also donate to Hope Hospice Development Department, 9470 Health Park Circle, Fort Myers, FL 33908 or online at Hopehospice.org. To send condolences please visit http://www.orenderfamilyhome. net .