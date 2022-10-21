ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin County, AL

WKRG News 5

Lawsuit accuses Alabama transportation director of being ‘on a mission to destroy’ Baldwin County toll bridge operator

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Bridge Company filed a lawsuit against Director of the Alabama Department of Transportation John Cooper on Thursday alleging that Cooper has abused his power to harm the company, which operates the Beach Express Bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway in Orange Beach. ALDOT in a statement called the lawsuit […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

Two killed in Baldwin County crash

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, two Bay Minette Residents were killed Friday after a two-vehicle crash. The crash occurred on Alabama 225 near the 21-mile marker, approximately six miles north of Bay Minette, in Baldwin County. At approximately 6:40p.m. Friday night, 82-year-old...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Planned logistics park in Baldwin County receives commission approval

Increasing economic and industrial growth in Mobile and Baldwin County is spurring the creation of a new logistics center in north Baldwin County, outside of Bay Minette. Ward Properties, a Mobile-based real estate firm, is hoping to construct a 1.5-2 million square foot logistics park in north Baldwin County, off Live Oak Landing campsite. On Tuesday, the Baldwin County Commission officially signed off on the project, issuing a letter of support.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Fatal Crash on Foley Beach Express

UPDATE: The Foley Police Chief identified the man killed in the crash on the Foley Beach Express as 91-year-old Thomas Carruth. Carruth was driving westbound on the Doc McDuffie Road in a 2006 GMC Envoy and collided with a 2015 Ford F350. A 2014 Ford Mustang was also involved in the crash. Foley, Alabama (WKRG) […]
FOLEY, AL
utv44.com

BURN BAN: Precautions recommended in Mobile, Baldwin Counties as drought continues

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — It’s been super dry, and we desperately need rain. Now, much of our viewing area is dealing with drought conditions. Even though all elements for rapid fire growth aren't in place, EMA officials want everyone to still take precautions. A severe drought is now in place for eastern Mobile county and the western slice of Baldwin county due to lack of rain.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

2 killed in crash near Stockton

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Two people were killed in a crash on Alabama 225 in Baldwin County this evening. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the two-vehicle wreck happened around 6:48 p.m. on Alabama 225 near mile marker 21 near Stockton. The crash shut down both southbound lanes of the highway.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

A new restaurant on the horizon

Local investors paid $760,000 for an income-producing auto repair shop at 10160 Airport Blvd., in Mobile, according to Colby Herrington of Herrington Realty and Chris Harle of White-Spunner Realty, who handled the transaction. Decades, a new restaurant and entertainment venue has leased 8,000 square feet of space at 110 Ala....
MOBILE, AL
WKRG

Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – We stay mostly quiet Monday with just a few showers possible, but that changes Tuesday as our next system moves in. Scattered showers and storms are possible starting Tuesday morning, but the bulk of the storms and severe weather threat comes after lunch Tuesday. Currently, there is a level 2 of 5 risk for severe weather in place NW of I-65 and a level 1 of 5 in place SE of I-65. The main threat Tuesday will be damaging winds, but brief isolated tornadoes are also possible.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Goodbye foreign MoonPie ban and 2-pound trinkets? Daphne looks to clean up ordinance regulating Mardi Gras throws

More than 19 years ago, the Daphne City Council wrote up new rules prohibiting “foreign-made” MoonPies from being tossed by revelers off a Mardi Gras float. Daphne city leaders, in 2003, had no idea what a foreign MoonPie was at the time. Executives at the Chattanooga Bakery – the Tennessee-based company where MoonPies are made – were left “roaring” over the false notion that international MoonPies existed, according to Press-Register archives.
DAPHNE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Telecommunication outage affects 911 service in Northwest Florida

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - Officials in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties in Florida report that a major telecommunication carrier outage is causing residents to have difficulty calling 911. In Escambia County, callers who are unable to get through to 911 can contact the Escambia County Emergency Communications at 850-471-6310...
PENSACOLA, FL

