Lawsuit accuses Alabama transportation director of being ‘on a mission to destroy’ Baldwin County toll bridge operator
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Bridge Company filed a lawsuit against Director of the Alabama Department of Transportation John Cooper on Thursday alleging that Cooper has abused his power to harm the company, which operates the Beach Express Bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway in Orange Beach. ALDOT in a statement called the lawsuit […]
Bridge construction 'official,' but lawsuit seeks to halt project
Toll company seeking injunction to halt construction of Gulf Shores bridge. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft happily reported at the end of the Oct. 17 council work session that the confirmation of a new bridge was “official” but he also offered this caveat.
Two killed in Baldwin County crash
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, two Bay Minette Residents were killed Friday after a two-vehicle crash. The crash occurred on Alabama 225 near the 21-mile marker, approximately six miles north of Bay Minette, in Baldwin County. At approximately 6:40p.m. Friday night, 82-year-old...
Mobile County’s Escatawpa Hollow Park reopens as transformation continues
After a year of work Mobile County has reopened Escatawpa Hollow, the formerly private riverside campground it is redeveloping as a park, giving the public a taste of improvements to come to the site along the sandy beaches of the Escatawpa River. “I am so happy to welcome you to...
Dogs on beach in Gulf Shores against the law; some residents, visitors not cooperating
CORRECTION: Service dogs are allowed on the beaches. GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — A beach is the place for friends and family to hang out, but not all welcome pets. The City of Gulf Shores has a law that prohibits all dogs and pets except service dogs. But some people are not taking it seriously. […]
Planned logistics park in Baldwin County receives commission approval
Increasing economic and industrial growth in Mobile and Baldwin County is spurring the creation of a new logistics center in north Baldwin County, outside of Bay Minette. Ward Properties, a Mobile-based real estate firm, is hoping to construct a 1.5-2 million square foot logistics park in north Baldwin County, off Live Oak Landing campsite. On Tuesday, the Baldwin County Commission officially signed off on the project, issuing a letter of support.
Fatal Crash on Foley Beach Express
UPDATE: The Foley Police Chief identified the man killed in the crash on the Foley Beach Express as 91-year-old Thomas Carruth. Carruth was driving westbound on the Doc McDuffie Road in a 2006 GMC Envoy and collided with a 2015 Ford F350. A 2014 Ford Mustang was also involved in the crash. Foley, Alabama (WKRG) […]
18-wheeler crash on Bayway catches SUV on fire, leaking fuel: Mobile Fire Rescue
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Fire Rescue Department have confirmed they are on the scene of an accident involving an 18-wheeler. The crash happened on the Bayway going westbound near the intersection of I-10 and Battleship Parkway. An SUV is on fire and MFRD crews are working to put it out. The […]
Family hopes increased reward brings answers in missing man case in Mobile County
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Family members of a missing man in Mobile County hope a larger reward will finally solve a case. They hope to finally find out what happened to Marcus Chestang nearly a year and a half ago. For this family, it’s been anguish not knowing what’s happened to a man who […]
BURN BAN: Precautions recommended in Mobile, Baldwin Counties as drought continues
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — It’s been super dry, and we desperately need rain. Now, much of our viewing area is dealing with drought conditions. Even though all elements for rapid fire growth aren't in place, EMA officials want everyone to still take precautions. A severe drought is now in place for eastern Mobile county and the western slice of Baldwin county due to lack of rain.
Troopers: Two Bay Minette residents dead following car crash in Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, two people have died following a vehicle crash in Baldwin County Friday night. Troopers say around 6:40 p.m. on Alabama 225 near mile marker 21, a Toyota pickup truck with two people inside was rear ended by a Dodge Ram truck with a single driver.
2 killed in crash near Stockton
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Two people were killed in a crash on Alabama 225 in Baldwin County this evening. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the two-vehicle wreck happened around 6:48 p.m. on Alabama 225 near mile marker 21 near Stockton. The crash shut down both southbound lanes of the highway.
Stephen Nodine: Mobile County Commissioner accused of murder, did he do it?
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County Commissioner was accused of shooting and killing his mistress in 2010. During the trial, it was questioned whether or not the victim was murdered or committed suicide. Some still question – Was her death a suicide, or did the elected official have something more sinister to do […]
A new restaurant on the horizon
Local investors paid $760,000 for an income-producing auto repair shop at 10160 Airport Blvd., in Mobile, according to Colby Herrington of Herrington Realty and Chris Harle of White-Spunner Realty, who handled the transaction. Decades, a new restaurant and entertainment venue has leased 8,000 square feet of space at 110 Ala....
Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday
Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – We stay mostly quiet Monday with just a few showers possible, but that changes Tuesday as our next system moves in. Scattered showers and storms are possible starting Tuesday morning, but the bulk of the storms and severe weather threat comes after lunch Tuesday. Currently, there is a level 2 of 5 risk for severe weather in place NW of I-65 and a level 1 of 5 in place SE of I-65. The main threat Tuesday will be damaging winds, but brief isolated tornadoes are also possible.
Goodbye foreign MoonPie ban and 2-pound trinkets? Daphne looks to clean up ordinance regulating Mardi Gras throws
More than 19 years ago, the Daphne City Council wrote up new rules prohibiting “foreign-made” MoonPies from being tossed by revelers off a Mardi Gras float. Daphne city leaders, in 2003, had no idea what a foreign MoonPie was at the time. Executives at the Chattanooga Bakery – the Tennessee-based company where MoonPies are made – were left “roaring” over the false notion that international MoonPies existed, according to Press-Register archives.
Telecommunication outage affects 911 service in Northwest Florida
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - Officials in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties in Florida report that a major telecommunication carrier outage is causing residents to have difficulty calling 911. In Escambia County, callers who are unable to get through to 911 can contact the Escambia County Emergency Communications at 850-471-6310...
Vehicle involved in Florida fatal hit and run found in Alabama
Police say the SUV is connected to a fatal crash involving a tandem bike.
Monroeville man tried to escape police through ceiling tiles at Atmore Community Hospital
ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Monroeville man is behind bars after trying to escape Atmore police officers by crawling through ceiling tiles at Atmore Community Hospital, according to the Atmore Police Department. Savon Hurst, 27, was charged with Escape Third Degree and Criminal Mischief Second Degree. Hurst was originally arrested on Oct. 16, by Atmore […]
Investigation underway following deadly hit-and-run in Escambia County
Escambia County, Fl. (WALA) - One person is dead, and another is injured following a hit-and-run crash in Escambia County, Florida. The crash happened Wednesday night on Sorrento Road just west of Blue Angel Parkway. Two people were cycling when someone driving a 2005 Toyota highlander hit them. Deputies put...
