Keep Florida Free Pit Stop with Governor Ron DeSantis
Check out “Keep Florida Free Pit Stop with Governor Ron DeSantis” in Polk County on Eventbrite! Congressman Scott Franklin will be joining Governor DeSantis. Location: 7290 Hacienda Trail, Polk City, FL 33868. Click on the link below for your FREE tickets. Gates open at 12 pm. The event...
Governor Ron DeSantis Announces 2023 Legislative Proposal to Provide Family-Focused Tax Relief
Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced a portion of his tax relief proposal for the upcoming legislative session which would provide $1.1 billion in tax relief for Florida families through multiple tax holidays, if passed by the Legislature. Included in the proposal is an expansion of the annual Back to School tax holiday and permanent tax exemptions for baby and toddler items in addition to a yearlong tax exemption on other household items families need every day. Details on the proposal can be found here.
Miami judge dismisses voter fraud case trumpeted by DeSantis
Case is one of the 19 voter fraud prosecutions, and involves man who says he registered to vote in 2020 without knowing he was ineligible. A Miami judge on Friday dismissed one of the 19 voter fraud prosecutions loudly trumpeted by Florida’s governor, Ron DeSantis, a significant development that comes as the cases draw scrutiny.
Medical marijuana coming to Circle K gas stations in Florida
Marijuana could be coming to a Circle K gas station near you, but only if you have a valid Florida medical marijuana card. Green Thumb Industries, a Chicago-based cannabis company, announced its new partnership with one of the nation’s largest convenience store chains, Circle K, on Wednesday. The company said it will begin leasing space from ten of Circle K’s 600 Florida locations to test out the concept in 2023.
More DeSantis’ Shady Dealings
How do we know that Ron DeSantis’ cruel political stunt treating children and adults as human props was shady to the nth degree? Well, text messages reported by the Miami Herald reveal that the notorious recruiter who aided the Florida governor’s scheme left money at dead drops for the unwitting recruiters she used to help lure as many vulnerable people as possible.
Did you Know?
Did you know that Hurricane Ian did significant damage to Florida’s orange trees and crops?. According to a report last Wednesday given by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the 2022-2023 growing season is showing overall citrus production down a projected 31.8% from the past season. That would be the lowest production since the 1935-1936 growing season based on Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services statistics.
Hawaii has one of the highest rates of liver cancer
October is Liver Cancer Awareness Month and Hawaii has one of the highest rates of liver cancer in the U.S.
DeSantis issues order making voting easier in impacted counties
Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order Thursday to provide flexibility for elections officials in the Florida counties most severely impacted by Hurricane Ian. Among the changes are extending early voting in an expanded number of locations through Election Day; making it easier to have an absentee ballot sent to an address other than the one on file at an elections office; allowing elections officials to consolidate or move Election Day polling locations and expanding the pool of eligible poll workers.
Takeaways from U.S. Senate debate between Sen. Marco Rubio and Rep. Val Demings
The word “liar” was tossed out a few times, along with plenty of other tough language as Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio and his Democratic opponent, U.S. Rep. Val Demings, met on the debate stage in a heated matchup Tuesday night on the campus of Palm Beach State College.
After Ian, Insurers and Homeowners Gear Up for Fights
Litigation is looming for home insurers in Florida as cash-strapped, underinsured homeowners—paired with an aggressive plaintiffs’ bar—are expected to turn to the court system to try to force payments for flood damage that the carriers say they aren’t legally obligated to cover. Fewer than one-third to...
Biden Pledges Aid So Fort Myers Can Rebuild From Hurricane Ian
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the causeway from Fort Myers to Pine Island was reopened days ahead of schedule after Hurricane Ian damaged it. The mood was more upbeat in Fort Myers than it had been since Hurricane Ian struck the area with President Joe Biden’s arrival and an announcement that he is extending 100 percent disaster funding for debris removal and emergency measures for an additional 30 days.
Florida Response to Hurricane Ian Continues
Today, Governor Ron DeSantis received a briefing at the State Emergency Operations Center and will continue to travel to areas impacted by Hurricane Ian. Yesterday, the Governor visited Sarasota and DeSoto counties to distribute hot food, meet with survivors, and issue updates. To watch the Governor’s remarks from yesterday’s events, click here, here, and here.
FEMA, Federal Partners Continue Ian Response and Urgent Community Recovery
FEMA has approved more than $70 million for Florida survivors to jump start recovery efforts, as Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams check on survivors, assist with federal disaster assistance applications and answer questions about types of federal assistance available. Teams are visiting shelters now to help survivors apply for assistance. FEMA...
DeSantis Country: Florida requires female student-athletes to report their menstrual history
Fear mounts that period tracking data can be used to further restrict reproductive freedom. As Ron DeSantis seeks to completely ban abortion, fears are mounting that period tracking data that Florida schools require student-athletes to submit could be subpoenaed and used as evidence against women and girls to further restrict their reproductive freedoms.
Florida Forest Service asks residents to refrain from burning yard debris after the storm
Officials with the Florida Forest Service’s Caloosahatchee Forestry Center are asking residents of Collier, Hendry and Lee counties to refrain from burning storm debris as many residents are without power and any possible smoke could negatively impact those around them. “Now is not the time to burn storm debris,”...
Legoland will donate $20 of every ticket sold through Sunday to hurricane relief
Legoland Florida Resort will donate $20 from every theme park ticket sold through Sunday to the American Red Cross for Hurricane Ian relief, the attraction announced Wednesday. Legoland has pledged a maximum donation of $100,000, according to a news release. The donation “will enable the American Red Cross to prepare...
The Florida Supreme Court disciplined 13 attorneys recently, including two from Lakeland
Jeffrey Edward Appel of Lakeland was suspended for 90 days, effective 30 days from Sept. 14 order. Admitted to practice in 1993, the court said Appel failed to comply with the conditions laid out by the grievance committee for a report of minor misconduct. More specifically, Appel did not abstain from the consumption of alcohol and failed to adhere to the required testing procedures, the court said.
Local Business CARES after the devastation of Ian￼
Glide-Lock Mfg Inc. cares for our friends and family in Florida!. Hurricane Ian caused damage to your homes in Florida and Glide-Lock Mfg Inc. wants to help you!. We are the wholesale manufacturer & supplier of kitchens, vinyl plank flooring, bathrooms, and more. We will work with you and your...
Ian – when devastation happens
Life changes all the time. Nothing is permanent. The only constant is change. Hurricane Ian proved again that life is unpredictable and so is the weather. One reminder from Hurricane Ian is that we can’t fight the weather and come out very well. Category four hurricanes are certain to bring devastation and loss of life to what or who is in its path.
American Red Cross Continues to Provide Urgent Support Following Hurricane Ian
Tens of thousands of people in Florida are struggling with the devastation left behind by Hurricane Ian, one of the largest disasters to ever hit the state. In response, more than 1,500 American Red Cross disaster workers from all 50 states and the District of Columbia are on the ground across the affected communities in Florida delivering urgent relief, a large-scale relief effort that is only beginning.
