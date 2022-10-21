Read full article on original website
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
LOS ANGELES — Leslie Jordan, the Emmy-winning actor whose wry Southern drawl and versatility made him a comedy and drama standout on TV series including Will & Grace and American Horror Story, has died. He was 67. “The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan. Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times,” a representative for Jordan said in a statement Monday. “Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today.” The Tennessee native, who won an on outstanding guest actor Emmy in 2005 for Will & Grace, appeared recently on the Mayim Bialik comedy Call me Kat and co-starred on the sitcom The Cool Kids. Jordan's other eclectic credits include Fantasy Island, The United States vs. Billie Holiday.
Vanessa Hudgens has revealed if she would be down to return to her High School Musical days by appearing in the spinoff series, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, four months after she sent fans into a frenzy by visiting the high school at which the original films took place. “I don’t know,” she told Entertainment Weekly during an Oct. 21 interview. “We leave it up to fate. Leave it up to the gods.” That might not be the answer fans are hoping for, but it certainly wasn’t a refusal!
