Little Rock, AR

At the Movies: Film critic reviews ‘Ticket to Paradise,’ ‘The Outfit’

 3 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Film critic Michael Cook stopped by Good Day Arkansas to review “Ticket to Paradise” and “The Outfit.”

“Ticket to Paradise,” which stars George Clooney and Julia Roberts, is currently playing in theaters. The romantic comedy is about exes David and Georgia finding themselves on a shared mission to stop their lovestruck daughter from making the same mistake they once made.

“The Outfit” about an expert cutter who must outwit a dangerous group of mobsters in order to survive a fateful night.

Watch the video above to see Cook’s review of these two films.

