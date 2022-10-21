ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nashville Greek Festival returns with rich history, culture

By Amelia Young
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 3 days ago
The annual Nashville Greek Festival is back at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church on Franklin Road. All the fun starts Friday and lasts throughout the weekend.

Guests can expect to find a full experience of Greek hospitality and culture. Holy Trinity hosts the event every year to show Nashville its rich history.

Festival gates are open Friday from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. and then Sunday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

There's dancing to see, lots of homemade food to try and tours to explore the church.

Admission is $3 and children under 12 are free.

You can find more details here.

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

