Read full article on original website
Related
aeroroutes.com
Air Canada rouge NW22 A321 Network Additions
Air Canada rouge during Northern winter 2022/23 season plans to introduce Airbus A321 aircraft on additional routes. Planned new A321 routes addition as follows. Operational frequency specified is operated by A321, not overall frequency. Montreal – Antigua 23DEC22 – 13JAN23 1 weekly. Montreal – Curacao. eff 22DEC22...
aeroroutes.com
Central Mountain Air Adds Vancouver – Smithers Service From Nov 2022
Canadian carrier Central Mountain Air from November 2022 plans to add Vancouver – Smithers service, on board Dash8-100 aircraft. The carrier will be operating 3 weekly flights from 07NOV22. 9M501 YVR0840 – 1030YYD DH1 135. 9M506 YYD1430 – 1620YVR DH1 135. Operational schedule is listed until 20JAN23....
aeroroutes.com
MIAT Mongolian Airlines Extends Guangzhou Schedule to Nov 2022
MIAT Mongolian Airlines in recent schedule update extended Ulaanbaatar – Guangzhou listing to the end of November 2022. For the month of November 2022, the airline continues to operate 1 weekly flight, with Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft. OM235 UBN0430 – 0830CAN 7M8 1. OM236 CAN1030 – 1440UBN...
aeroroutes.com
Air India Tentatively Files Delhi – Dhaka Resumption in 1Q23
Star Alliance member Air India recently filed preliminary schedule listing for Delhi – Dhaka nonstop service, where it previously operated on regular basis until February 2015. The airline intends to offer 1 daily flight with Airbus A320neo aircraft, effective 01JAN23. Reservation is not available on its website, therefore further...
aeroroutes.com
Akasa Air Oct/Nov 2022 Network Additions – 23OCT22
Indian carrier Akasa Air during the month of October and November 2022 continues to expand operations, including the inaugural of service to Agartala and Guwahati in late-October 2022. Latest network expansion summary, operated by Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, as follows. Bangalore – Chennai eff 21OCT22 Increase from 3 to...
aeroroutes.com
Greater Bay Airlines Plans Taipei / Tokyo Additions in NW22
Hong Kong’s Greater Bay Airlines in Northern winter 2022/23 season is expanding service on Hong Kong – Bangkok route. From 21OCT22, the airline increases service from 3 to 5 weekly, further increasing to 7 by 30OCT22. Following schedule is effective 01DEC22. HB681 HKG0830 – 1025BKK 738 456.
aeroroutes.com
Vistara Adds Mumbai – Dhaka Service From mid-Nov 2022
Vistara from mid-November 2022 plans to add new service to Bangladesh, where it schedules Mumbai – Dhaka nonstop flight. From 15NOV22, Airbus A320 aircraft will operate twice weekly flights, in addition to existing 1 daily Delhi – Dhaka flight with Airbus A321 aircraft. UK183 BOM0735 – 1100DAC 320...
aeroroutes.com
Virgin Atlantic / IndiGo Expands Codeshare Network From mid-Oct 2022
Virgin Atlantic earlier this month expanded codeshare partnership with Indian low-cost carrier IndiGo, covering additional 17 routes within India. Following codeshare routes went into effect approximately from 15OCT22. Virgin Atlantic operated by IndiGo. Delhi – Chandigarh. Delhi – Coimbatore. Delhi – Indore. Delhi – Jaipur. Delhi...
aeroroutes.com
Volotea NS23 Network Additions Summary – 23OCT22
Volotea earlier this month announced new routes launch for Northern summer 2023 season, including service to Copenhagen, as well as new additions for Morocco. Asturias – Milan Bergamo eff 28MAR23 3 weekly A319. Bilbao – Marrakech eff 27MAY23 1 weekly A319. Bilbao – Rome eff 01APR23 2 weekly...
Comments / 0