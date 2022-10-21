Austin Peay launches new podcast – ‘Experience Austin Peay’ – to celebrate university’s importance to region

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
clarksvillenow.com
Big Birdie Ball Tournament turns downtown Clarksville into 9-hole course
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Golfers turned downtown into a nine-hole course during the Big Birdie Ball Tournament this weekend. For a putting fee, teams got downtown-safe equipment and a course to navigate through the city, as a fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters. It was the fifth annual...
clarksvillenow.com
Clarice Marie Clardy-White
Clarice Clardy White, formerly of Clarksville, passed away on October 20, 2022, in Powder Springs, Georgia, at the age of 89. Clarice Marie Clardy White, the youngest daughter of Columbus Clardy and Evelyn Hunt Clardy, was born on May 1, 1933, in the Rocky Hill community of Montgomery County, Tennessee. She received her early education in the public schools of Clarksville, Tennessee, graduating with honors in the class of 1951 from Burt High School. A born leader, she acquired the name of “Miss President” during her high school days as she became the president of any organization she joined. Her leadership continued while at Tennessee State University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in music education with distinction in 1955. Clarice later earned the Master of Music degree from Austin Peay State University in 1973, and also did post-graduate work at APSU.
clarksvillenow.com
Former APSU grad student discovers new flowering vine species through scientific gardening
CLARKSVILLE, TN – While working as a graduate research assistant with Austin Peay State University’s Center of Excellence for Field Biology and the Southeastern Grasslands Institute, Thomas Murphy identified four new species of clematis and one species that had been forgotten for more than a century. He did this through a form of scientific gardening in conjunction with observations of herbarium specimens, field work and collaborations with Jesse Harris from the University of Colorado – Boulder who provided DNA analysis.
clarksvillenow.com
Freda Kay Sizemore
A Celebration of Life service for Freda Kay Sizemore, age 76, of Clarksville, TN, will be Monday, October 31, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. Bro. Terrell Marcom will officiate. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Freda was...
clarksvillenow.com
Pauline West
Pauline Ann West, age 84, of Clarksville, TN passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held 12 p.m. Thursday, October 27, 2022, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Bro. Tay Joslin officiating. Burial will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. The family will receive friends on Thursday 10 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
clarksvillenow.com
Van Allison
Van Allison, age 58, of Clarksville, TN passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held 4 p.m. Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Pat Allison and Geoffrey Sikes officiating. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, from 3 p.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
clarksvillenow.com
Valeria Ruth Pardue Oban
With profound sadness we announce that our beloved Grammy, mom, friend to all who met her, Valeria Ruth Pardue Oban, 76, of Clarksville, TN passed away unexpectedly at Tennova Medical Center on Monday, October 17, 2022, due to complications from Sepsis. She was surrounded by many loved ones who had an extremely hard time saying goodbye.
clarksvillenow.com
Ghost stories of Clarksville: Hauntings and harrowing stories from local legends
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLENOW) – With its rich history in farming, the river trade and the Civil War, Clarksville has its fair share of ghost stories and alleged hauntings. Here are a few that have spooked people in our area for the last hundred years or so. Woodward Library at...
clarksvillenow.com
Rev. Joe E. Fletcher, Sr
Rev. Joe E. Fletcher, Sr., age 90, of Clarksville, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Visitation Tuesday, October 25, 2022, 12:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. with the family present 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Foston Funeral Home. Celebration of Life 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Ebenezer AME Church. Interment Middle Tennessee Veteran Cemetery, Nashville, TN.
clarksvillenow.com
James Collier
James Hervey Collier, Jr., 87, of Clarksville, TN, completed his earthly journey on October 22, 2022. Devoted husband, loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and a man of strong faith, he was known to his loved ones by many names: Jimmy, Daddy, Papa Bear, Jim-Bo Beep, and man with the heart full of love and pockets full of chewing gum.
clarksvillenow.com
Cumberland Winds Concert Band to perform at Fall Used Book Sale at Public Library
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Cumberland Winds Concert Band will return with its fall concert at the Public Library on Saturday at 1 p.m. The concert will be held in the atrium of the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library. The performance coincides with the Friends of the Library’s Fall Used Book Sale, also taking place inside the library.
clarksvillenow.com
Richard Wayne Smith
Richard Wayne Smith, age 60, of Clarksville, passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022, at his home. He was born November 8, 1961, in Aurora, IL to Reba Winburn Scott and the late Theodore Richard Smith. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his loving wife, Lucinda Hubman Smith; stepfather, George Scott Sr.; son, Kyle (Martha) Smith; daughters, Chelsea (Chad) Saracino and Rachel (Tony) Cucci; brothers, George (Jenny) and David Scott; sisters, Michelle (Michael) Cunningham and Lynne (Dewey) Dunn; grandchildren, Avery and Colton Smith, Cash and Cole Saracino and Theodora, Luciana and Vittoria Cucci and his dear friend, Ted Knaga.
clarksvillenow.com
State Rep. Jason Hodges endorses Ronnie Glynn for state House | OPINION
Clarksville Now publishes opinion pieces representing both sides of a variety of topics. Opinions presented do not necessarily reflect those of the newsroom or management. To join the conversation, email your opinion piece to news@clarksvillenow.com. Contributed commentary by state Rep. Jason Hodges, District 67, endorsing Ronnie Glynn for the seat:
clarksvillenow.com
Larry Jochimsen
Larry Jochimsen, age 81, of Clarksville, TN passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
clarksvillenow.com
Joan Dale Day
Joan Dale Day, age 66, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on October 21, 2022. She was born on July 22, 1956, to Samuel and Barbara Bradford. Joan enjoyed time with her family, watching TV, scrolling through Facebook, and loving on her dogs and cats. In addition to her parents, Joan...
clarksvillenow.com
Fright on Franklin returns this weekend to downtown Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Join us for an afternoon of spooky fun at the City of Clarksville’s annual Fright on Franklin presented by Altra Federal Credit Union, which will return to downtown Clarksville on Oct. 29 from 3 to 6 p.m. This year’s event will feature more than 60...
clarksvillenow.com
Darnell Black
Stayton Darnell Black, age 74, of Cunningham, TN passed away Friday, October 21, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held 2 p.m. Monday, October 24, 2022, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. David Mackens officiating. Burial will follow at Smith Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 23, 2022, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and again on Monday from 12 noon until the hour of service at the funeral home. A Masonic Service will be held 7 p.m. Sunday following.
clarksvillenow.com
Denica Alicia Adams
A Celebration of Life service for Denica Alicia Gross Adams, 39, of Clarksville, will be on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Sykes Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Denica passed away on October 22, 2022. She was born...
clarksvillenow.com
County Commissioner Joshua Beal endorses Tommy Vallejos for state House | OPINION
Clarksville Now publishes opinion pieces representing both sides of a variety of topics. Opinions presented do not necessarily reflect those of the newsroom or management. To join the conversation, email your opinion piece to news@clarksvillenow.com. Contributed commentary by Montgomery County Commissioner Joshua Beal endorsing Tommy Vallejos. I am proud to...
clarksvillenow.com
Katye Shelton
Katye Bethana Glasgow Shelton, age 103, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, October 27, 2022, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Dr. H. Ray Dunning officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 11 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Comments / 0