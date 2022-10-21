Read full article on original website
foxbaltimore.com
Man injured in southeast Baltimore shooting Tuesday afternoon, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was injured in a shooting in the Washington Hill neighborhood of southeast Baltimore on Tuesday afternoon, according to Baltimore City Police Department. At about 4:35 p.m., officers were sent to the 100 block of Anne Street for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a...
foxbaltimore.com
Edgewood woman convicted of killing her 4 housemates in arson case
BEL AIR, Md. (WBFF) — An Edgewood woman was convicted on arson and murder charges Monday after prosecutors said she intentionally set a fire that killed four of her housemates. Bobbie Sue Hodge, 63, could be sentenced to life in prison plus 60 years. On May, 9, 2019, around...
foxbaltimore.com
Columbia man found guilty after fight leads to deadly shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Columbia man was found guilty of first-degree murder in connection to the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man. 25-year-old Franck Herman Ngande was convicted by a Howard County Circuit Court jury of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence, and possession of a rifle having been convicted of a disqualifying crime.
foxbaltimore.com
17-year-old arrested after driving stolen dirt bike in Charles County: Police
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A 17-year-old was arrested and charged in Charles County after using an off-road vehicle on county streets, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said. Calls of a man driving a green dirt bike around the Bannister and Wakefield neighborhoods began in late September, authorities...
Howard County man found guilty of first-degree murder, killed 21-year-old
Franck Herman Ngande, 25, was convicted today of first-degree murder for the shooting death of 21-year-old Taiwan Dashon Dorsey of Columbia.
Wbaltv.com
Prosecutor: Plea deal for squeegee worker accused in fatal shooting shouldn't have been offered
A teenager accused in a fatal shooting rejected a plea deal that Baltimore prosecutors said should not have been offered to the defense. The plea deal rejected by the 15-year-old squeegee worker called for a 60-year prison sentence in the death of Timothy Reynolds, who police said wielded a baseball bat before he was shot in downtown Baltimore on July 7.
foxbaltimore.com
Man charged in fatal shooting in Southwest Baltimore, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore man was arrested Friday after city police said he shot and killed someone earlier this month in Southwest Baltimore. The murder was recorded by security cameras, police said. Travis Avery Rogers, 35, faces charges of first-degree murder, assault, reckless endangerment and weapon violations. Police...
Former Maryland Park Service employee faces charges of raping two park workers
BALTIMORE -- A former Maryland Park Service employee who was arrested in September for allegedly raping a co-worker now faces additional charges stemming from a sexual encounter with a different colleague, according to the Baltimore Banner.Michael Browning, 71, faces charges of second-degree rape and second-degree assault for allegedly raping and assaulting of a female while he was the park manager of Gunpowder Falls State Park, police said. Investigators determined over the course of a six-month-long investigation that he had sexually assaulted the same person several times, police said. Now, WJZ's media partner, the Baltimore Banner, is reporting that a second...
Man convicted of 2019 Howard County homicide, faces possible life sentence
BALTIMORE -- A Howard County Circuit Court jury has convicted Franck Ngande of killing a 21-year-old man in Columbia in 2019, according to authorities.The jury decided that Ngande, 25, was guilty of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence, and possession of a rifle having been convicted of a disqualifying crime in the shooting of Taiwan Dashon Dorsey of Columbia, county officials said on Monday.The shooting happened near the 12000 block of Little Patuxent Parkway on July 20, 2019, according...
One woman injured in South Baltimore shooting, police say
BALTIMORE -- Detectives are investigating a shooting that injured a 26-year-old woman in South Baltimore on Sunday morning, according to authorities.Officers working the overnight shift received reports of shots fired near the 1000 block of Charles Street around 3:20 a.m., police said.While searching for evidence of a shooting, they found a crime scene in the unit block of W. Hamburg Street—just outside the boundaries of Federal Hill, according to authorities.A short time later, a woman arrived at a local hospital with gunshot injuries, police said.She is in stable condition despite suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to authorities.Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Southern District detectives at 410-396-2499.Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Harford County Sheriff warns of Facebook Marketplace fishing trend involving stolen vehicles
BALTIMORE -- The Harford County Sheriff's Office is warning people who are buying vehicles off of Facebook Marketplace that they might find their purchases missing the next day and later learn that they were stolen from another state.Sheriff's deputies have noticed a trend of vehicle thefts tied to the popular online marketplace, according to authorities.People perusing Facebook Marketplace for affordable automobiles are getting lured into buying what they don't realize is a stolen vehicle at a public spot only to have it taken from outside of their home not long after buying it, deputies said.There are videos of a suspect...
Student arrested after loaded gun found at Forest Park High School in Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- A student was arrested after a loaded gun was found Tuesday morning at Forest Park High School in Baltimore City, WJZ has learned. A source told WJZ the gun was a loaded 9mm handgun. It is currently unknown how the gun was recovered.WJZ's Avajoye Burnette learned a staff member saw the firearm on a student and alerted school police, which is when the gun was recovered. This is a developing story and will be updated.
Man Shot In The Head Dies After Weekend Baltimore Shooting
One man is dead after being shot in the head in Baltimore over the weekend, authorities say. Officers found the 35-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head in the 1700 block of Normal Avenue around 10 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22, according to Baltimore police. Medics responded to...
20-year-old injured in shooting near Joseph E. Lee Park in East Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- A 20-year-old was shot in the leg at a park in East Baltimore, according to police.Officers said the man showed up at the hospital Monday afternoon. He is in serious condition, according to police.Police learned he was shot while near Joseph E. Lee Park and St. Vincent de Paul Head Start at Fatima, in the 6400 block of East Pratt Street, following an argument.Anyone with information is urged to call police at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stopper at 1-866-7Lockup.
Man, 35, shot in the head killed in East Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- A 35-year-old man was shot in the head and killed Saturday night in East Baltimore, according to authorities.Officers found the man shot in the head in the 1700 block of Normal Avenue at 10:09 p.m., police said.Medics arrived at the site of the shooting and pronounced the man dead, according to authorities.Homicide detectives urge anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
foxbaltimore.com
Nearly a dozen shot, 3 victims killed as violence persists across Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 35-year-old man was shot and killed in east Baltimore over the weekend. According to the Baltimore Police Department, officers responded to the 1700 block of Normal Avenue in reference to a Shot Spotter alert around 10 p.m. Saturday. There, officers located the victim suffering from...
Nottingham MD
Man robbed at gunpoint on Belair Road, Pulaski Highway shops burglarized
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local crimes that were reported over the weekend. At just after 8:45 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, an individual shattered the window of the business in the 8600-block of Pulaski Highway in Rosedale (21237) and attempted to pry open the cash registers. The suspect was unsuccessful and fled on foot.
foxbaltimore.com
Armed driver fends off carjackers at Anne Arundel County Walmart, police say
HANOVER, Md. (WBFF) — Two armed men attempted to carjack a driver Sunday outside a Walmart in Hanover, Anne Arundel County police said. A similar incident happened a day earlier at the Annapolis mall. Police said two men approached the 42-year-old victim armed with handguns around 12:30 p.m. Sunday....
Baltimore County Police investigate crash that killed 40-year-old man on Sunday
BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore County Police Department's Crash Team is investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Sparrows Point on Sunday, according to authorities.A 2018 Nissan Pathfinder was traveling at a high rate of speed around 4 a.m. when the driver, 40-year-old Kaleb Smith, struck a bridge abutment for Wharf Road, police said.Medical personnel pronounced Smith dead at the scene of the crash, according to authorities.
foxbaltimore.com
3 people stabbed in downtown Frederick early Sunday, police say
FREDERICK, Md. (WBFF) — Three people were stabbed early Sunday in downtown Frederick, city police said. Around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 100 block of North Market Street after a report of a stabbing. There, officers found three people had been stabbed. They were taken to hospitals for treatment. All three are expected to recover.
