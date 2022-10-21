ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 2

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbaltimore.com

Man injured in southeast Baltimore shooting Tuesday afternoon, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was injured in a shooting in the Washington Hill neighborhood of southeast Baltimore on Tuesday afternoon, according to Baltimore City Police Department. At about 4:35 p.m., officers were sent to the 100 block of Anne Street for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Edgewood woman convicted of killing her 4 housemates in arson case

BEL AIR, Md. (WBFF) — An Edgewood woman was convicted on arson and murder charges Monday after prosecutors said she intentionally set a fire that killed four of her housemates. Bobbie Sue Hodge, 63, could be sentenced to life in prison plus 60 years. On May, 9, 2019, around...
EDGEWOOD, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Columbia man found guilty after fight leads to deadly shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Columbia man was found guilty of first-degree murder in connection to the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man. 25-year-old Franck Herman Ngande was convicted by a Howard County Circuit Court jury of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence, and possession of a rifle having been convicted of a disqualifying crime.
COLUMBIA, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man charged in fatal shooting in Southwest Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore man was arrested Friday after city police said he shot and killed someone earlier this month in Southwest Baltimore. The murder was recorded by security cameras, police said. Travis Avery Rogers, 35, faces charges of first-degree murder, assault, reckless endangerment and weapon violations. Police...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Former Maryland Park Service employee faces charges of raping two park workers

BALTIMORE -- A former Maryland Park Service employee who was arrested in September for allegedly raping a co-worker now faces additional charges stemming from a sexual encounter with a different colleague, according to the Baltimore Banner.Michael Browning, 71, faces charges of second-degree rape and second-degree assault for allegedly raping and assaulting of a female while he was the park manager of Gunpowder Falls State Park, police said. Investigators determined over the course of a six-month-long investigation that he had sexually assaulted the same person several times, police said.     Now, WJZ's media partner, the Baltimore Banner, is reporting that a second...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man convicted of 2019 Howard County homicide, faces possible life sentence

BALTIMORE -- A Howard County Circuit Court jury has convicted Franck Ngande of killing a 21-year-old man in Columbia in 2019, according to authorities.The jury decided that Ngande, 25, was guilty of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence, and possession of a rifle having been convicted of a disqualifying crime in the shooting of Taiwan Dashon Dorsey of Columbia, county officials said on Monday.The shooting happened near the 12000 block of Little Patuxent Parkway on July 20, 2019, according...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

One woman injured in South Baltimore shooting, police say

BALTIMORE -- Detectives are investigating a shooting that injured a 26-year-old woman in South Baltimore on Sunday morning, according to authorities.Officers working the overnight shift received reports of shots fired near the 1000 block of Charles Street around 3:20 a.m., police said.While searching for evidence of a shooting, they found a crime scene in the unit block of W. Hamburg Street—just outside the boundaries of Federal Hill, according to authorities.A short time later, a woman arrived at a local hospital with gunshot injuries, police said.She is in stable condition despite suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to authorities.Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Southern District detectives at 410-396-2499.Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Harford County Sheriff warns of Facebook Marketplace fishing trend involving stolen vehicles

BALTIMORE -- The Harford County Sheriff's Office is warning people who are buying vehicles off of Facebook Marketplace that they might find their purchases missing the next day and later learn that they were stolen from another state.Sheriff's deputies have noticed a trend of vehicle thefts tied to the popular online marketplace, according to authorities.People perusing Facebook Marketplace for affordable automobiles are getting lured into buying what they don't realize is a stolen vehicle at a public spot only to have it taken from outside of their home not long after buying it, deputies said.There are videos of a suspect...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Student arrested after loaded gun found at Forest Park High School in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A student was arrested after a loaded gun was found Tuesday morning at Forest Park High School in Baltimore City, WJZ has learned. A source told WJZ the gun was a loaded 9mm handgun. It is currently unknown how the gun was recovered.WJZ's Avajoye Burnette learned a staff member saw the firearm on a student and alerted school police, which is when the gun was recovered. This is a developing story and will be updated. 
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

20-year-old injured in shooting near Joseph E. Lee Park in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 20-year-old was shot in the leg at a park in East Baltimore, according to police.Officers said the man showed up at the hospital Monday afternoon. He is in serious condition, according to police.Police learned he was shot while near Joseph E. Lee Park and St. Vincent de Paul Head Start at Fatima, in the 6400 block of East Pratt Street, following an argument.Anyone with information is urged to call police at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stopper at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man, 35, shot in the head killed in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 35-year-old man was shot in the head and killed Saturday night in East Baltimore, according to authorities.Officers found the man shot in the head in the 1700 block of Normal Avenue at 10:09 p.m., police said.Medics arrived at the site of the shooting and pronounced the man dead, according to authorities.Homicide detectives urge anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. 
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Man robbed at gunpoint on Belair Road, Pulaski Highway shops burglarized

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local crimes that were reported over the weekend. At just after 8:45 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, an individual shattered the window of the business in the 8600-block of Pulaski Highway in Rosedale (21237) and attempted to pry open the cash registers. The suspect was unsuccessful and fled on foot.
ROSEDALE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police investigate crash that killed 40-year-old man on Sunday

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore County Police Department's Crash Team is investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Sparrows Point on Sunday, according to authorities.A 2018 Nissan Pathfinder was traveling at a high rate of speed around 4 a.m. when the driver, 40-year-old Kaleb Smith, struck a bridge abutment for Wharf Road, police said.Medical personnel pronounced Smith dead at the scene of the crash, according to authorities.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

3 people stabbed in downtown Frederick early Sunday, police say

FREDERICK, Md. (WBFF) — Three people were stabbed early Sunday in downtown Frederick, city police said. Around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 100 block of North Market Street after a report of a stabbing. There, officers found three people had been stabbed. They were taken to hospitals for treatment. All three are expected to recover.
FREDERICK, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy