Law & Crime

‘They’re Closing in Directly on Donald’: Attorneys Think Feds Will Offer Immunity After Key Trump Aide Reportedly Pleads the Fifth to Grand Jury

Legal experts believe federal prosecutors investigating a tranche of allegedly classified documents seized from Mar-a-Lago over the summer will obtain key testimonial evidence from a longtime ally of former president Donald Trump in the near future – evidence that will likely be used directly against the 45th president. That...
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump lawyers receive Jan 6 subpoena as Meadows ordered to testify to Georgia grand jury

Donald Trump’s attorneys have received the January 6 committee’s subpoena of the former president asking him to appear for deposition by 14 November and turn over relevant documents, a report says.The news comes just after Hope Hicks, formerly one of his closest aides, gave an interview to the committee. She had a number of roles in the Trump campaign and White House, departing soon after the Capitol riot.Meanwhile, Mark Meadows, who served as Donald Trump’s chief of staff at the end of his presidency, has failed in his latest attempt to avoid testifying to Georgia investigators looking into the...
GoLocalProv

DeSantis Keeps Serving Up the Red Meat to the MAGA Crowd - Horowitz

Apparently undeterred by any unfair damage to individuals that may result, Governor Ron DeSantis keeps delivering the red meat to the MAGA crowd. The Florida governor continues to stake his claim to a smarter, more disciplined, and more effective—if equally nasty and cruel--- form of Trumpism than Donald Trump himself has demonstrated the capability to produce.
