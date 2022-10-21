Read full article on original website
Zac Young's Apple Pie Tip Will Take Thanksgiving To The Next Level - Exclusive
We are all screaming for pie season. It's that time of year where you pick too many apples to even know what to do with them. Good thing there is no such thing as too much pie, especially in the fall. As turkey day is upon us, so are all the holiday tips and tricks. Who better to provide apple pie tips than an acclaimed pastry chef? Zac Young, judge on Food Network's "Halloween Baking Championship," shared the ultimate secret to upgrading your dessert table.
GBBO S'mores Challenge Is Infuriating American Fans
Long-running Channel 4 hit "The Great British Baking Show" (or "Bake Off" as it's known across the pond) brings together 12 competitors from around Britain to compete for the title of UK's Best Amateur Baker. Over 10 episodes, the bakers participate in weekly challenges, such as the show's signature challenges; a signature bake to show off a go-to recipe; the technical bake, a grueling challenge where everyone bakes the same recipe; and the showstopper bake, where bakers are asked to create elaborate and inventive masterpieces that "call for a professional standard in taste and appearance" (per The Great British Bake Off).
Jeff Mauro Talks Working With His Fellow Food Network Chefs - Exclusive Interview
Sometimes, getting to work in the kitchen can feel like all work and no play. But not if you're Jeff Mauro. The comedian-turned-chef-turned-Food Network star is living proof that there is always fun to be had when you're making a meal. He's well loved for his eclectic and delicious recipes, which you'll catch him sharing every weekend on "The Kitchen," and his fun-loving personality — you can always count on Mauro to leave you laughing, which we'd argue makes for some of the best cooking experiences.
Leslie Jordan's Cornbread Making Skills Were Crackling
On October 24, it was announced that "Will & Grace" actor Leslie Jordan passed away at 67 years of age, per The New York Times. According to reports from the Los Angeles Police Department, Jordan died after suffering a medical emergency, causing his BMW to crash into a Hollywood wall around 9:30 a.m.
womansday.com
Dakota Johnson Says No One Would’ve Filmed ‘Fifty Shades’ if They Knew What the Set Drama Entailed
Seven years after the first Fifty Shades of Grey movie came out, Dakota Johnson is speaking out about what her experience filming the franchise was really like in Vanity Fair. But first, it’s worth noting that Dakota refers to Fifty Shades as “those big naked movies.” And to that I say, don’t we all?
This Is The Key To A Great Burger, According To Adam Richman - Exclusive
There's nothing worse than taking a huge first bite into a burger expecting it to be juicy, tasty, and satisfying, only for it to completely disappoint you right off the bat. But for most burger lovers out there, we've all had that experience a time or two. The worst part about it is that a bad burger can be completely avoidable, especially if you're making them yourself.
How To Score Some Free Cheesecake Factory Desserts This Week
Halloween is a holiday all about the free sweets for kids across the country — but once you've passed trick-or-treating age you may feel a little bit left out of the fun. How are you supposed to appease your sweet tooth for free when you can no longer go door to door? Well, this year, you'll not be stuck snagging candy from your kids' trick-or-treat bags on the sly. Instead, you can treat yourself to your own adult-sized sweet treat ahead of Halloween — and you don't even need to leave the house to do so. It's a win for everybody.
Is Subway Open On Thanksgiving 2022?
Thanksgiving's coming up, and you know what that means? Turkey. Turkey for dinner, turkey for leftovers, turkey at your aunt's, turkey at home, a giant turkey balloon at Macy's Thanksgiving parade, ectara, ectara. Eventually, during those long days of nothing but white meat and giblet gravy, someone might stand up and say, "The only turkey I want is a turkey footlong from Subway, and I'm going to snap if I have to break another wishbone!" Of course, the only thing that might be standing between a customer and a customized turkey sub is whether or not Subway is even open on Thanksgiving Day. But that really depends on the location.
Balthazar's Keith McNally Is No Stranger To Bizarre Internet Scandal
If you've never heard of Keith McNally before the last week, you're probably one of many. However, since his public banning of James Corden from his popular New York restaurant, Balthazar — and then unbanning after the comedian apologized, you'll probably remember his name. Maybe you'll even go and check out the restaurant the next time you're in the Big Apple because of its notoriety. Yet, while you may be wondering if this was a publicity stunt, you may be surprised to hear that this isn't the first time the restaurateur has expressed his opinion.
People Who Married Their "Better Than Nothing" Option Are Sharing How Their Marriages Are Going, And Now I'm Completely In My Own Head
"I married someone I considered kind of a settle at first. I hadn't had a relationship in over a year and met a woman at a bar and thought, She's pretty enough and I like being around her. The thing is, we grew together, and I have a very successful and happy marriage despite her not initially knocking my socks off. At no point in our relationship was it so bad I didn't want to be in the relationship anymore. "
Easy Oreo Cake Recipe
Unless you have an under-active sweet tooth, there's nothing quite like biting into a forkful of cake. And when that cake is covered in Oreo frosting, it's even better. Mashed recipe developer and food photographer Jessica Morone from Jess Loves Baking has created a decadent recipe we guarantee you'll want to taste. Aside from the flavor and the deliciously moist consistency, Morone praises this recipe for being extra easy. If you're looking at the layered assembly and are ready to skip over to something simpler, she eliminates any hesitation by explaining that "this recipe cuts down on most of the time and effort it usually takes."
Andrew Zimmern's 'Fave' Burger Is Based Off His French Onion Soup
On October 12, Andrew Zimmern dropped his recipe for French onion soup, which went so viral, it crashed his site. Now, the celebrity chef has another recommendation to share, and it complements the appetizer perfectly. The "Bizarre Foods" host revealed that his new favorite burger can be found in Georgia....
Negroni Sbagliato: Your Complete Guide To The Popular Cocktail
It's been impossible to ignore the new resurgence of the Negroni sbagliato cocktail. With just three ingredients, this is one of the hottest and most delicious cocktails you can make at home. Not only is it simple to put together, but it's also quite delicious and it has gained a new legion of followers because of how it combines flavors. It's a bit of sweetness that's perfectly balanced with bitter notes.
Duff Goldman Confessed To Using Everyone's Favorite Cake Shortcut
Duff Goldman is bringing baking back with his on-screen charm and creative take on baking. As the star of the Food Network's "Ace of Cakes" and "Ace of Taste" he has wowed cake fans for years. His Baltimore bakery Charm City Cakes creates custom cakes shaped like anything from a...
Here's What Happened To Bee Sweet Lemonade After Shark Tank
Childhood entrepreneurialism generally doesn't last much past the teenage years, but Mikaila Ulmer has taken that spirit and run with it. When she was four, she was stung twice in one week by honeybees. Instead of fearing them, she learned more about honeybees and how integral they are to the environment. Encouraged by her parents to enter a youth entrepreneur fair in their hometown of Austin, Texas, Ulmer decided to adapt her great-grandmother's flaxseed lemonade recipe to use honey from local bees. Her lemonade was such a hit that she started selling her lemonade in front of her home — all the while donating part of her proceeds to help save the bees (via Me & the Bees Lemonade).
Ina Garten's Cooking Philosophy Is Perfectly On Brand
While promoting her newest cookbook, "Go-To Dinners," Ina Garten has been discussing her cooking style and reminding Americans why they love this chef so much. Known as the "Barefoot Contessa," viewers have fallen in love with Garten and her laid-back approach to entertaining, perhaps since she's so relatable – once you overcome her swoon-worthy Hampton home.
Brown Derby Cocktail Recipe
The Brown Derby Cocktail is the cocktail equivalent of a crisp fall day — refreshing, balanced, a little sweet, and reddish brown in appearance. This perfectly balanced blend of tart grapefruit juice, sweet honey syrup, and syrupy bourbon hits all the spots you want from a sophisticated sip. The...
Ted Allen's 'Lovable' Tribute Tweet To Leslie Jordan
These days most people probably know Ted Allen from "Chopped," the cooking competition show he's hosted for more than 10 years. But he first made a name for himself in television on the original "Queer Eye for the Straight Guy" makeover show. He co-starred as the food and cooking guru (via E! News). Allen is married to a man and is considered by some to be a gay icon. Sadly, he had to pay respects to an LGBT+ icon who tragically passed away this week.
Trader Joes' New 'Witches Brew' Is Turning Heads On Instagram
It's officially Halloween season and retailers across the country are in full swing with the spooky seasonal merchandise. For example, Aldi has been wowing customers with Halloween-shaped pizzas this month, and last week, someone on Instagram found Costco's Halloween-themed ravioli. And what better way to spice up witchy season than...
Why Bake Off: Extra Slice's 'Dino' Cake Left Everyone In Stitches
For lovers of "The Great British Bake Off," Jo Brand has a hilarious spinoff — "An Extra Slice." According to the show's website, "An Extra Slice" gives fans not only additional interviews and a behind-the-scenes look at the hit series, but also offers the chance for fans to share their own baking attempts — whether they are above average or less than stellar.
