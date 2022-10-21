Childhood entrepreneurialism generally doesn't last much past the teenage years, but Mikaila Ulmer has taken that spirit and run with it. When she was four, she was stung twice in one week by honeybees. Instead of fearing them, she learned more about honeybees and how integral they are to the environment. Encouraged by her parents to enter a youth entrepreneur fair in their hometown of Austin, Texas, Ulmer decided to adapt her great-grandmother's flaxseed lemonade recipe to use honey from local bees. Her lemonade was such a hit that she started selling her lemonade in front of her home — all the while donating part of her proceeds to help save the bees (via Me & the Bees Lemonade).

