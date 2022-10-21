Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
lptv.org
White Earth Band Plans to Buy Ridgeway Court Apartments in Bemidji
The White Earth Band of Band of Ojibwe has announced their intention to purchase the Ridgeway Court apartments in Bemidji. According to a release provided Friday from the tribe’s public relations, the band envisions the Ridgeway Court property as its future sober-living community and as a way to further address homelessness and addiction. There are intentions to renovate the buildings in order to accommodate re-entry services for band members and other eligible clients.
bemidjinow.com
Bemidji City Council to discuss JPB after Northern Township’s notice to withdraw
The Bemidji City Council will discuss the Greater Bemidji Joint Planning Board during their work session Monday. Northern Township provided written notice to the City about their intentions to withdraw from the JPB last month. The current Joint Powers Agreement for the JPB was last amended in 2019 after Bemidji...
bemidjinow.com
Meet the Candidates for Beltrami County District 1
Two candidates are running to represent Beltrami County District 1 on the board of commissioners. This district includes the cities of Blackduck, Tenstrike and Turtle River. District 1 also includes these townships: Birch, Brook Lake Unorganized #3, Frohn, Hagali, Hines, Moose Lake, Port Hope, Sugar Bush, Summit, Taylor, Ten Lake, Turtle Lake, and Turtle River.
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-OCTOBER 22, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Benjamin Patrick Tuseth, 44, of McIntosh, for Violating Driving Restrictions by Driving with Alcohol/Controlled Substance. Joshua Bradley Powers, 43, of East Grand Forks, for 3rd-Degree DUI.
bemidjinow.com
TAKE 10: Abby & Kev Talk Career Fair; Plus Rural MN CEP’s Char Hirte On Ticket To Work
Today on Take 10 With The Chamber, presented by Pepsi-Nei Bottling, Abby and Kev get ready for the Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce/Paul Bunyan Broadcasting Career Fair coming up Wednesday, October 26th from 11a-2p at the Hampton Inn. They discuss the challenges in the employment world and Kev talks with Char Hirte, who will be presenting at the Fair. She’s the “Ticket To Work” Coordinator at Rural MN CEP.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Minnesota Attorney General's Office places $11-million dollar fine on company that admitted to breaching aquifer during Line 3 construction
(Clearwater County, MN) -- Enbridge is facing a misdemeanor charge and fine after breaching a northern Minnesota aquifer. State Attorney General Keith Ellison has charged the company with appropriating state waters without a permit through construction after officials admitted to the January 2021 breach in Clearwater County. Company officials also admit they delayed notifying the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Enbridge will pay an $11-million dollar fine in connection with the breach.
MN Woman Literally Frozen Solid Is Alive And Well 42 Years Later
Here in Minnesota, we are very aware of how dangerously cold it can get in the winter months. It's sometimes a cold that can literally kill a person and that's what just about and by all accounts should have happened to this woman from Lengby, Minnesota. According to FOX 9...
kbunsportsradio.com
HIGHLIGHTS: Jacks Suffer Heavy Defeat At Sartell, Will Return For Section Playoffs
Bemidji football trailed 27-0 after the first quarter and was never able to recover in a landslide 46-7 loss at Sartell on Wednesday evening in the regular season finale for both teams. The game carried plenty of significance coming in with the knowledge that the two teams–both 2-5 overall at...
