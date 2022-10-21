The White Earth Band of Band of Ojibwe has announced their intention to purchase the Ridgeway Court apartments in Bemidji. According to a release provided Friday from the tribe’s public relations, the band envisions the Ridgeway Court property as its future sober-living community and as a way to further address homelessness and addiction. There are intentions to renovate the buildings in order to accommodate re-entry services for band members and other eligible clients.

