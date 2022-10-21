ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bemidji, MN

lptv.org

White Earth Band Plans to Buy Ridgeway Court Apartments in Bemidji

The White Earth Band of Band of Ojibwe has announced their intention to purchase the Ridgeway Court apartments in Bemidji. According to a release provided Friday from the tribe’s public relations, the band envisions the Ridgeway Court property as its future sober-living community and as a way to further address homelessness and addiction. There are intentions to renovate the buildings in order to accommodate re-entry services for band members and other eligible clients.
BEMIDJI, MN
bemidjinow.com

Meet the Candidates for Beltrami County District 1

Two candidates are running to represent Beltrami County District 1 on the board of commissioners. This district includes the cities of Blackduck, Tenstrike and Turtle River. District 1 also includes these townships: Birch, Brook Lake Unorganized #3, Frohn, Hagali, Hines, Moose Lake, Port Hope, Sugar Bush, Summit, Taylor, Ten Lake, Turtle Lake, and Turtle River.
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN
kroxam.com

ARREST/FIRE REPORT-OCTOBER 22, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Benjamin Patrick Tuseth, 44, of McIntosh, for Violating Driving Restrictions by Driving with Alcohol/Controlled Substance. Joshua Bradley Powers, 43, of East Grand Forks, for 3rd-Degree DUI.
CROOKSTON, MN
bemidjinow.com

TAKE 10: Abby & Kev Talk Career Fair; Plus Rural MN CEP’s Char Hirte On Ticket To Work

Today on Take 10 With The Chamber, presented by Pepsi-Nei Bottling, Abby and Kev get ready for the Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce/Paul Bunyan Broadcasting Career Fair coming up Wednesday, October 26th from 11a-2p at the Hampton Inn. They discuss the challenges in the employment world and Kev talks with Char Hirte, who will be presenting at the Fair. She’s the “Ticket To Work” Coordinator at Rural MN CEP.
BEMIDJI, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minnesota Attorney General's Office places $11-million dollar fine on company that admitted to breaching aquifer during Line 3 construction

(Clearwater County, MN) -- Enbridge is facing a misdemeanor charge and fine after breaching a northern Minnesota aquifer. State Attorney General Keith Ellison has charged the company with appropriating state waters without a permit through construction after officials admitted to the January 2021 breach in Clearwater County. Company officials also admit they delayed notifying the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Enbridge will pay an $11-million dollar fine in connection with the breach.
CLEARWATER COUNTY, MN

