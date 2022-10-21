Read full article on original website
How Warren Buffett Just Became More Heavily Invested In 'Rat Poison' Cryptocurrency
Known as the “Oracle of Omaha” and by other nicknames, legendary investor Warren Buffett is a man of many names. Buffett also gives out nicknames from time to time, including calling leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin BTC/USD “rat poison squared.”. Here's how Buffett might be more invested in cryptocurrency...
Benzinga
This Real Estate Brokerage Believes The Residential Housing Market Is In Peril and 'Winter Is Coming'
Rising home mortgage interest rates, a lack of seller inventory and still high home prices have thrown the residential real estate industry and investment strategies into a tailspin. With the average national home mortgage interest rate nearing 7.5%, many question the logic behind residential home investment for the foreseeable future....
Meta Investor Wants Metaverse Spending Slashed, Along With Employee Jobs
Altimeter Capital Chair and CEO Brad Gerstner penned an open letter to Meta Platforms Inc META and CEO Mark Zuckerberg that it had excess employees and moved too slowly to retain the confidence of investors. Gerstner suggested Meta slash headcount expenses by 20% and limit its pricey investments in "metaverse"...
If You Invested $100 When Elon Musk First Tweeted About Dogecoin, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
One of the most popular voices behind the meme cryptocurrency that is Dogecoin DOGE/USD is Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk. The CEO has tweeted about the Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency many times and often caused spikes in the valuation. The meme cryptocurrency remains one of Musk's favorite topics on Twitter Inc TWTR.
Where Ares Commercial Real Stands With Analysts
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Ares Commercial Real ACRE stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
This Day In Market History: Stocks Begin Crash With Black Thursday
Benzinga takes a look back at a notable market-related moment that happened on this date. On Oct. 24, 1929, the Dow Jones plunged 11% to kick off the first U.S. stock market crash. Where The Market Was. The S&P 500 was slipping from 27.99 at the start of October to...
Biden's Plan To Help Taxpayers At The Gas Pump Comes As Strategic Reserves Fall To 1984 Levels
President Joe Biden announced on Oct. 19 the release of 15 million barrels of oil from the strategic petroleum reserve (SPR) due to recent production cuts announced by the OPEC + coalition. Since the release of 180 million barrels of oil from the strategic petroleum reserves in March, the White...
A Preview Of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's Earnings
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts WH is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-10-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts bulls will hope to...
Amprius Technologies Whale Trades Spotted
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Amprius Technologies. Looking at options history for Amprius Technologies AMPX we detected 13 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened...
As M&A Activity Slows, ESG Deals Buck The Trend With Plug And ChargePoint Commanding Huge Premiums
Due to the difficult macroeconomic headwinds, the merger and acquisition (M&A) sector has cooled down compared to 2021. What Happened: According to the Boston Consulting Group, during the first seven months of 2022, there were more than 22,000 deals announced, totaling $1.85 trillion in value. That's in line with pre-pandemic...
What To Watch On The Shiba Inu Chart As The Dogecoin Killer Consolidates
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD was sliding over 2% during Monday’s 24-hour trading session, rejecting the eight-day exponential moving average (EMA) as resistance. The crypto sector has been in a state of limbo lately, trading sideways and not showing signs of whether the consolidation is accumulation before a potential bull run or distribution prior to another plunge.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Bounce Higher — Analyst Says Crypto 'Party Can Start' This Week
Bitcoin and Ethereum were buoyant on Sunday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 2.2% to $943.75 billion at 9 p.m. EDT. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour Change (+/-) Price. Klaytn (KLAY) +24.8% $0.2. Aave (AAVE) +9% $89.4. Polygon (MATIC) +8.3% $0.90. Why It...
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning American Battery Tech Stock In The Last 5 Years
American Battery Tech ABML has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 38.02% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 46.03%. Currently, American Battery Tech has a market capitalization of $491.41 million. Buying $100 In ABML: If an investor had bought $100 of ABML stock...
Peloton Interactive Whale Trades For October 24
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Peloton Interactive. Looking at options history for Peloton Interactive PTON we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 70% of the investors opened...
Short Seller Carson Block Says Muddy Waters Watches This Metric Closely In Wake Of Historic GameStop Short Squeeze
Muddy Waters Research founder Carson Block pays more attention to float size when considering a new short position after GameStop Corp GME burned those betting against the name in a massive short squeeze in early 2021. What Happened: Block was asked about the changes Muddy Waters has made to its...
Expert Ratings for Uber Technologies
Uber Technologies UBER has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 10 analysts have an average price target of $52.0 versus the current price of Uber Technologies at $27.7, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 10 analysts...
Psychedelics M&A: Beckley Psytech Acquires Eleusis Therapeutics, Strengthening Drug Pipeline And R&D Team
Private psychedelics medicine company Beckley Psytech Ltd. has acquired 100% of clinical-stage life sciences company Eleusis Therapeutics Ltd., entitling the former to full developmental and commercial rights of the latter’s assets. Eleusis CEO Shlomi Raz will become Beckley’s CBO, while the Eleusis research and development team will be immediately...
Looking At Chewy's Recent Whale Trades
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Chewy CHWY. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Here's How Much $100 Invested In Baidu 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Baidu BIDU has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 3.92% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.17%. Currently, Baidu has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion. Buying $100 In BIDU: If an investor had bought $100 of BIDU stock 15 years ago, it...
Dow Rises 1.5%; Nasdaq Jumps Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones surging more than 450 points on Monday. The Dow traded up 1.50% to 31,547.65 while the NASDAQ rose 1.04% to 10,972.47. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.38% to 3,804.48. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care shares...
