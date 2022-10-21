ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meta Investor Wants Metaverse Spending Slashed, Along With Employee Jobs

Altimeter Capital Chair and CEO Brad Gerstner penned an open letter to Meta Platforms Inc META and CEO Mark Zuckerberg that it had excess employees and moved too slowly to retain the confidence of investors. Gerstner suggested Meta slash headcount expenses by 20% and limit its pricey investments in "metaverse"...
Where Ares Commercial Real Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Ares Commercial Real ACRE stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
A Preview Of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's Earnings

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts WH is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-10-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts bulls will hope to...
Amprius Technologies Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Amprius Technologies. Looking at options history for Amprius Technologies AMPX we detected 13 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened...
What To Watch On The Shiba Inu Chart As The Dogecoin Killer Consolidates

Shiba Inu SHIB/USD was sliding over 2% during Monday’s 24-hour trading session, rejecting the eight-day exponential moving average (EMA) as resistance. The crypto sector has been in a state of limbo lately, trading sideways and not showing signs of whether the consolidation is accumulation before a potential bull run or distribution prior to another plunge.
Peloton Interactive Whale Trades For October 24

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Peloton Interactive. Looking at options history for Peloton Interactive PTON we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 70% of the investors opened...
Expert Ratings for Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies UBER has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 10 analysts have an average price target of $52.0 versus the current price of Uber Technologies at $27.7, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 10 analysts...
Looking At Chewy's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Chewy CHWY. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Dow Rises 1.5%; Nasdaq Jumps Over 100 Points

U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones surging more than 450 points on Monday. The Dow traded up 1.50% to 31,547.65 while the NASDAQ rose 1.04% to 10,972.47. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.38% to 3,804.48. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care shares...
