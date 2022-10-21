Read full article on original website
Armed burglary suspect who tried to evade deputies by jumping into river is identified
SEMNOLE COUNTY, Fla. — An armed burglary suspect who evaded deputies Saturday has been arrested on multiple charges including drug possession and fleeing and eluding police. According to the arrest report, Oscar Leonides Jr., 28, of Apopka, an armed burglary suspect, was traveling in a stolen Chevy Silverado and entered Seminole County on State Road 419.
UPDATE: Forest High School lockdown ends after firearm found in bathroom, deputies say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Forest High School in Ocala is back to normal operations after a lockdown was put in place Friday morning. Marion County deputies confirmed that the lockdown that was placed at Forest High School has been cleared. Deputies said the school is back to normal operations...
Villager who has neighborhood on edge due in court this week
A Villager who has his neighborhood on edge is due in court this week. Brian Keith Kissinger, 53, who lives at 7571 SE 171st Sun Valley Place in the Ashleigh Villas, is set to appear at 1 p.m. Wednesday in Marion County Court to answer to a charge of criminal damage to property.
Missing 13-year-old from Hernando County found in Marion County
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A missing 13-year-old girl from Hernando County has been found, according to authorities. The FDLE said the minor was last seen on Burwell Road in Webster, Florida, Saturday. Hours after the FDLE alert, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said the child was found safe in Marion County. She will now be […]
A troubled teenager in Marion County, Florida steals $13,500 from her grandmother and began handing it all out to her classmates at Lake Weir Middle School. Now police and school officials are trying to recover the stolen money.
Missing Webster teen found by authorities
WEBSTER, Fla. — Editor's note: 13-year-old Keadan Golladay has been found by authorities later Sunday morning in Marion County after being missing. The previous story is down below. --- A missing child alert has been issued for a missing 13-year-old last seen in Webster, according to the Florida Department...
Man sentenced in shooting death of teen at park in Leesburg
A man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for his part in a drug deal gone bad which resulted in the death of a Leesburg teen. Jacob Anthony Pontiff, 22, who was arrested by Leesburg police detectives on Feb. 6, 2020 and charged in the death of 18-year-old Isaiah Terrell Walters, who was gunned down Jan. 29 at Berry Park in the Carver Heights area. Pontiff also has been charged with attempting to sell cannabis and amphetamine. During that attempted transaction he implied to the police informant that he had killed the last person who tried to rob him.
(Maybe) don't visit this cemetery in Alachua at night
A Methodist church marker in what was once NewnansvilleEbyabe on Wikimediacommons. Everyone loves a good haunted graveyard. Or at least, a good chunk of us do. While it is better to observe than go and take your lame Instagram pictures in an actual resting place for real dead people, there is the allure of bumping into someone in their otherworldly home. It's kind of sick fascination, but I think we're all pretty accustomed these days to accepting we're all freaks. I'm not sure why I've been thinking of haunted graveyards around Florida lately. No, it has nothing to do with Halloween. These are constant thoughts that cycle through. Maybe it's the smell of rain and wood in the air, of wet grass that is reminding me of rolling past the local graveyard in the car in sunny California as a child.
Florida middle school student stole $10K from grandparents, passed it out to kids, school says
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says a 14-year-old student at Lake Weir Middle School broke into her grandparents’ safe and stole about $13,500 in cash – half her grandmother’s life savings left over after she’d sold her house. Then, the sheriff’s office says the girl started handing the cash out to people at school.
Hernando County man found safe after Purple Alert
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office issued a Purple Alert for a man who was last seen leaving a Brooksville hospital after threatening the staff.
Tri-Eagles Sales will hold a press conference for a Hurricane Ian donation send-off event
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a Hurricane Ian donation send-off event in Ocala. The Marion County individuals, businesses, and agencies created a countywide collection for items most in need. R and L Carriers will depart Ocala for Lee County where the collected items will be provided to those in...
Hawthorne man arrested in connection with May shooting death in Southwest Downtown Parking Garage
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ny’trell Eugene Perry, 23, was arrested yesterday and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon following an investigation into the shooting death of Michael Reed, Jr., on May 1 at the Southwest Downtown Parking Garage. Perry was charged with swinging at a man from Ocala with his gun, at which point the gun accidentally went off; a few minutes later, that man reportedly saw Perry pointing a gun at him and fired in self-defense, killing Reed.
Florida girl steals $10K from grandparents, passes it out to classmates
A 14-year-old student at a middle school in Florida is facing a grand theft charge after officials say she stole over $10,000 from her grandparents and handed it out to fellow classmates.
UPDATE: Florida women in Montego Bay crash identified
The three Florida women who were killed in a car crash in Montego Bay, Jamaica, on Sunday have been identified. Sandra Lee, 59, a flight attendant, and her 25-year-old daughter Savanna Lee, a real estate agent, both from Minneola, Florida died in the crash. Their 55-year-old cousin Donna Brown, a...
Suspicious driver approached boy walking to school, asked him to get into his car, Lake County deputies say
The Lake County Sheriff's Office is looking for a driver who allegedly approached a 12-year-old boy who was walking to his bus stop in Clermont, Florida, on Thursday, and asked him to get into his car. The boy told deputies that the person approached him in a silver car on...
Three Williston Middle High School students arrested following fights
WILLISTON — Six Williston Middle High School students have been charged with disruption of a school function following three different fights that occurred at the school on Oct. 5, according to a news release by Levy County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Scott Tummond. The students were between the ages...
‘You have to always watch your back’: Residents react to inmate captured after escaping the Gilchrist County jail
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s not every day an inmate escapes jail, but around 11am at the Gilchrist County jail 51-year-old Frank DeSalvo threw his clothes over the razor wire, scaled the fence, and ran into nearby woods. The correctional deputies were outside with him in a secure location...
Freight train crashes into car stuck on railroad tracks in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. – A freight train barreled into a car late Sunday in Ocala, but no one was hurt, police said. The crash happened on Northeast 8th Avenue, north of 14th Street. [TRENDING: East River High School star quarterback killed in Orange County crash | VOTER GUIDE: What you need to know for the 2022 Florida November Election | Become a News 6 Insider]
Florida man faces manslaughter charge after shooting, killing son he mistook for burglar
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A father faces a charge of manslaughter after mistakenly shooting and killing his 19-year-old son earlier this year, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. In August, Sumter County deputies responded 2550 County Road 673 in Webster after receiving reports of a shooting, the...
Alachua County Fire Rescue saves burning mobile home in Waldo
WALDO, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Fire Rescue crews say nobody was hurt in a fire near Waldo. Crews on Friday responded to Northeast CR 1471. The fire started in a shed, and moved into a double-wide mobile home. Firefighters were able to put the flames. TRENIDNG STORY: Family prepares...
