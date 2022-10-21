Read full article on original website

Tesla is flirting with its first-ever share buyback - and it's a signal the company thinks its stock is undervalued
CEO Elon Musk told analysts late Wednesday that Tesla was considering a share buyback of $5 billion to $10 billion.
5 Best Dow Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
This mini-portfolio of Dow dividend stocks is well-positioned to generate income and deliver outperformance in tempestuous market times.
NASDAQ
2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying
There's never a bad time to start investing, but the tail end of 2021 was the worst time to begin putting your money to work in the stock market that nearly any of us can remember. Soaring interest rates and fear of a recession that those higher rates could cause have weighed heavily on stock prices across the board. In the first half of 2022, the benchmark S&P 500 index suffered its worst first-half loss since 1970.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Allstate, AT&T, IBM, Tesla and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. – Shares of electric automaker Tesla fell 6.65% Thursday, a day after the company reported third-quarter earnings that fell short of Wall Street's expectations for revenue. Tesla also warned of a bottleneck for deliveries in the final week of the quarter but said it's transitioning to a smoother delivery pace.
NASDAQ
Moelis (MC) Passes Through 6% Yield Mark
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Tuesday, shares of Moelis & Company Class A (Symbol: MC) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.4), with the stock changing hands as low as $38.08 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 6% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Moelis & Company Class A (Symbol: MC) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
Apple: Q3 Mac Sales Impress, Will AAPL Stock Surge?
On Monday, October 10, Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report traded a good bit higher than the rest of the US stock market, likely for one key reason: mesmerizing Mac sales in Q3. Could Apple’s recent dominance in the personal computer space translate to further upside to the...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Sprint Higher as Bank Earnings Impress
Stocks kicked off the new week on a high note, with all three major indexes notching solid gains Monday. Wall Street cheered headlines out of the U.K., where newly installed finance minister Jeremy Hunt walked back major tax cuts unveiled by his predecessor, Kwasi Kwarteng, in late September. The tax cuts sparked excessive volatility across financial markets at the time they were announced – including sending the pound tumbling to a record low (opens in new tab) against the dollar.
3 REITs with the Most Reliable Dividends
The two essential characteristics of income stocks investors look for when considering a purchase of real estate investment trusts (REITs) are safety and reliability of the dividend. Safety means that the dividend is well covered by the company’s funds from operation. Reliability speaks to the history of dividend payments. Are...
NASDAQ
AMGN Dividend Yield Pushes Past 3%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Tuesday, shares of Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) were yielding above the 3% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $7.76), with the stock changing hands as low as $257.19 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) back on 12/31/1999 — you would have paid $146.88 per share. Fast forward to 12/31/2012 and each share was worth $142.41 on that date, a decrease of $4.67/share over all those years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $25.98 per share in dividends over the same period, for a positive total return of 23.36%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.6%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 3% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) is an S&P 500 company, giving it special status as one of the large-cap companies making up the S&P 500 Index.
NASDAQ
Reminder - First Republic Bank (FRC) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/26/22, First Republic Bank (Symbol: FRC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.27, payable on 11/10/22. As a percentage of FRC's recent stock price of $112.40, this dividend works out to approximately 0.24%. In general, dividends...
Why 5 of the Highest-Yielding Dow Stocks Are Solid Q4 and 2023 Buys
Five of Wall Street's top stocks from the venerable Dow Jones industrial average still offer good entry points and come with dependable dividends. They look to benefit from solid demand and can do well even if a severe recession is on tap for 2023.
EnLink Midstream: Dividend Insights
Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from EnLink Midstream ENLC. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 11.25 cents per share. On Thursday, EnLink Midstream will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 11.25 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Earnings Previews: Alphabet, Coca-Cola, Enphase, Microsoft, Visa
Here is a look at five companies, including three Dow stocks, set to report results on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Wednesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Concentrix Before The Dividend Payout
Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Concentrix CNXC. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 27.5 cents per share. On Thursday, Concentrix will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 27.5 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Visa posts jump in quarterly profit, increases dividend
NEW YORK (AP) — Visa Inc. said its fiscal fourth quarter profits rose by an adjusted 16% from a year earlier, helped once again by higher usage of its global namesake payment network. The San Francisco-based company said it earned a profit of $3.94 billion, or $1.86 a share....
Blackstone: Dividend Insights
Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Blackstone BX. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 90 cents per share. On Friday, Blackstone will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 90 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Investopedia
GE Third-Quarter Profit Misses Estimates By Wide Margin
GE's aviation revenue came in above analysts' expectations. Aviation will be GE's sole business by 2024 after the conglomerate spins off healthcare, power, renewable energy and other units. Adjusted EPS came in below predictions. GE Earnings Results. Metric Beat/Miss/Match Reported Value Analysts' Prediction. Adjusted Earnings Per Share Miss $0.35 $0.47.
etftrends.com
Equal Weight ETFs Poised to Outperform if Big Tech Earnings Disappoint
Equal weight sector ETFs are poised to hold up better than their market cap-weighted peers should Big Tech companies report disappointing third-quarter earnings. Investors are eagerly awaiting earnings reports this week from Big Tech companies Alphabet (GOOGL), Microsoft (MSFT), Intel (INTC), Apple (AAPL), Meta Platforms (META), and Amazon (AMZN). What these companies have to say about their outlook and plans for the rest of the year amid challenging conditions will have a heavy influence on the market this week, Chris Versace and Mark Abssy wrote in a Smart Investing newsletter on October 24.
Why Comerica is a Financial Stock to Bank On
Comerica is fundamentally undervalued and technically oversold, a good combo for outperformance - and a possible third attempt at clearing the $100 hurdle.
Signature Bank: Dividend Insights
Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Signature Bank SBNY. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 56 cents per share. On Thursday, Signature Bank will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 56 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
