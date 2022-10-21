Read full article on original website
Related
High School Football Scoreboard: Week 9
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Here’s a look at scores from Week 9 of the high school football season from teams around the Concho Valley. 11-man Midland Legacy defeated Central 56-29 Big Spring defeated Lake View 21-7 Early defeated Grape Creek 69-0 Wall defeated TLCA 55-0 Brady defeated Ballinger 54-26 Sonora defeated Anthony 48-6 Reagan County […]
Friday Football Frenzy: Scores & highlights for 10/21
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Just because we had some Phillies playoff baseball --- doesn't mean we don't have a frenzy. CBS3 crews were out around the region --- with the game on the radio ----- making sure we got the best high school football highlights.There's been 131 different high schools so far featured on the frenzy. SEARCH FOR THE SCORE OF YOUR TEAM'S GAMES BELOWPENNSYLVANIA SCORESAbraham Lincoln 44, Philadelphia Central 6Albert Gallatin 53, Brownsville 0Aliquippa 61, Chartiers Valley 13Ambridge 42, New Castle 20Annville-Cleona 42, Schuylkill Valley 10Apollo-Ridge 43, Serra Catholic 36, OTArchbishop Ryan 29, Cardinal O'Hara 6Armstrong 56, Highlands 35Athens 17, Central Columbia...
LIVE UPDATES: Week 9 Friday Night Football game updates from Central PA
(WHTM) — We’re just a couple weeks away from the high school football playoffs as teams continue to push for Division titles in Week 9 action. The abc27 sports team will bring you highlights and analysis from 13 of the top games across the Midstate in Week 9. Friday Night Football begins at 11:15 p.m. […]
Pennsylvania high school football scores for Friday, Oct. 21, 2022
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 21, 2022
Apollo-Ridge 43, Serra Catholic 36 (OT) Mohawk at Western Beaver, 12:30 p.m. Laurel at Summit Academy, 12:30 p.m. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m. SV: Luke Lawson 24 pass from Graham Hancox (Jacob Adams kick) CC: Peter Gonzalez 55 pass from Payton Wehner (kick) SV:...
Ohio high school football playoff projections as regular season comes to an end
The Ohio High School Athletic Association football playoff projections continue to be calculated entering the final weekend of the regular season.
d9and10sports.com
Watch Live: Port Allegany at Keystone Football
KNOX, Pa. – Watch live as Port Allegany takes on Keystone in a D9 Football League late-season showdown. Port Allegany is coming off an 8-7 win over Redbank Valley and sits at 7-1, while Keystone rolled past Kane last week and is at 5-3. The game can be watched...
Phoenixville Area High School postpones football game due to threat of violence
"Because of all the gun violence that's going on, I definitely understand why because it's dangerous," said parent Pernette Howard. "We have to protect our children and we never know."
Volleyball powers get a look at their path to gold as the WPIAL announces playoff pairings
North Allegheny, North Catholic, Freeport and Serra Catholic drew No. 1 seeds as the WPIAL released the four girls volleyball playoff brackets Friday afternoon. North Allegheny will attempt to win its fifth Class 4A title in six years as it begins play Thursday at home in the quarterfinals against the winner of a first-round matchup between No. 8 Bethel Park and No. 9 Norwin.
Who's in? Here are schedules for the District 10 soccer playoffs, starting Monday
The two-week grind of the District 10 soccer playoffs is set to begin on Monday with first-round games in Class 2A for boys and girls. The action starts with doubleheaders at Meadville and Titusville on Monday. Slippery Rock plays North East at 5:30 p.m. in 2A girls followed by General McLane and...
Mid-Penn boys soccer players to watch in the District 3 tournament
Hershey boys soccer team wins on last minute, double-overtime goal to beat Mechanicsburg District playoffs start this week, which means Mid-Penn teams set off on their quests to vie for District supremacy. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. If you purchase a product or...
SU Men’s Cross Country competes in Go Fast River Run
The Shippensburg University men’s cross country team ventured to Clinton County on a pleasant Saturday afternoon to complete its regular season with an 8K race at Lock Haven’s annual Go Fast River Run. How it happened. Junior Hayden Hunt (Shippensburg, Pa./Shippensburg Area) led the Raider pack on Saturday,...
Women’s Cross Country completes regular season at Lock Haven
The Shippensburg University women’s cross country team completed its final meet of the regular season on a beautiful Saturday afternoon in Clinton County with competition at Lock Haven’s annual Go Fast River Run. How it happened. Graduate Kyra Gerber (Dillsburg, Pa./Northern York) once again paced the Raiders and...
Comments / 0