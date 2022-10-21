PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Just because we had some Phillies playoff baseball --- doesn't mean we don't have a frenzy. CBS3 crews were out around the region --- with the game on the radio ----- making sure we got the best high school football highlights.There's been 131 different high schools so far featured on the frenzy. SEARCH FOR THE SCORE OF YOUR TEAM'S GAMES BELOWPENNSYLVANIA SCORESAbraham Lincoln 44, Philadelphia Central 6Albert Gallatin 53, Brownsville 0Aliquippa 61, Chartiers Valley 13Ambridge 42, New Castle 20Annville-Cleona 42, Schuylkill Valley 10Apollo-Ridge 43, Serra Catholic 36, OTArchbishop Ryan 29, Cardinal O'Hara 6Armstrong 56, Highlands 35Athens 17, Central Columbia...

