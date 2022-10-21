ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KLST/KSAN

High School Football Scoreboard: Week 9

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Here’s a look at scores from Week 9 of the high school football season from teams around the Concho Valley. 11-man Midland Legacy defeated Central 56-29 Big Spring defeated Lake View 21-7 Early defeated Grape Creek 69-0 Wall defeated TLCA 55-0 Brady defeated Ballinger 54-26 Sonora defeated Anthony 48-6 Reagan County […]
CBS Philly

Friday Football Frenzy: Scores & highlights for 10/21

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Just because we had some Phillies playoff baseball --- doesn't mean we don't have a frenzy.  CBS3 crews were out around the region --- with the game on the radio ----- making sure we got the best high school football highlights.There's been 131 different high schools so far featured on the frenzy. SEARCH FOR THE SCORE OF YOUR TEAM'S GAMES BELOWPENNSYLVANIA SCORESAbraham Lincoln 44, Philadelphia Central 6Albert Gallatin 53, Brownsville 0Aliquippa 61, Chartiers Valley 13Ambridge 42, New Castle 20Annville-Cleona 42, Schuylkill Valley 10Apollo-Ridge 43, Serra Catholic 36, OTArchbishop Ryan 29, Cardinal O'Hara 6Armstrong 56, Highlands 35Athens 17, Central Columbia...
abc27 News

LIVE UPDATES: Week 9 Friday Night Football game updates from Central PA

(WHTM) — We’re just a couple weeks away from the high school football playoffs as teams continue to push for Division titles in Week 9 action. The abc27 sports team will bring you highlights and analysis from 13 of the top games across the Midstate in Week 9. Friday Night Football begins at 11:15 p.m. […]
d9and10sports.com

Watch Live: Port Allegany at Keystone Football

KNOX, Pa. – Watch live as Port Allegany takes on Keystone in a D9 Football League late-season showdown. Port Allegany is coming off an 8-7 win over Redbank Valley and sits at 7-1, while Keystone rolled past Kane last week and is at 5-3. The game can be watched...
Valley News Dispatch

Volleyball powers get a look at their path to gold as the WPIAL announces playoff pairings

North Allegheny, North Catholic, Freeport and Serra Catholic drew No. 1 seeds as the WPIAL released the four girls volleyball playoff brackets Friday afternoon. North Allegheny will attempt to win its fifth Class 4A title in six years as it begins play Thursday at home in the quarterfinals against the winner of a first-round matchup between No. 8 Bethel Park and No. 9 Norwin.
fcfreepress

SU Men’s Cross Country competes in Go Fast River Run

The Shippensburg University men’s cross country team ventured to Clinton County on a pleasant Saturday afternoon to complete its regular season with an 8K race at Lock Haven’s annual Go Fast River Run. How it happened. Junior Hayden Hunt (Shippensburg, Pa./Shippensburg Area) led the Raider pack on Saturday,...
