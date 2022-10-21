ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Burnt Orange Nation

Sunday Armchair QB: Oklahoma State edition

“Ugh, we were so close... Is it okay if I feel like I don’t want to live anymore?”. Words of infamy from the show King of the Hill still ring true today after yesterday’s latest chapter in the 2022 season saw the Texas Longhorns fall to the Oklahoma State Cowboys in Stillwater by a score of 41-34. The loss drops Texas to 5-3 on the season and 3-2 in conference play.
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Texas vs. Oklahoma State: Five observations and Sunday chat

Yesterday was a frustrating watch for Texas Longhorns fans. There is probably not a bunch I can type today to ease those frustrations on this Sunday afternoon after what we watched transpire in Stillwater in the 41-34 loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys. After yesterday’s watch I felt like I...
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Inside the Numbers: Undisciplined and inconsistent play once again cost Texas

The Texas Longhorns have some questions to answer heading into the bye week after yet another meltdown on the road. With the loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys in Stillwater, Texas falls to 1-6 in road games under Steve Sarkisian, losing six of eight conference games in the last two seasons. While the loss doesn't eliminate Texas from Big 12 title contention, they will now need some help from other teams if they hope to make their way to Arlington to play for the title.
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Initial thoughts from No. 20 Texas’ 41-34 loss to No. 11 Oklahoma State

In one of the more frustrating performances from the Texas Longhorns in recent memory, Steve Sarkisian’s squad fell on the road to the Oklahoma State Cowboys, 41-34. Here are a few initial thoughts from the game. Texas completely collapsed. Again. There was a point when the Horns held a...
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Live Reaction: Texas collapses once again against Oklahoma State

The Texas Longhorns again went on the road and went out sad, blowing a second-half lead to the Oklahoma State Cowboys, falling to 1-6 on the road under Steve Sarkisian. The Texas offense managed just three points in the second half, after building a 31-24 lead at halftime. Oklahoma State put together two touchdown drives in the second half with two punts, a missed field goal and back-to-back interceptions with the game on the line.
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Texas S Anthony Cook suffered broken arm against Oklahoma State

Per Anwar Richardson of Rivals.com, Texas Longhorns starting safety Anthony Cook is in street clothes to start the second half it looks to be out for the remainder of the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. After the game, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian revealed that Cook broke his arm.
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Texas falls from latest AP Top 25 after loss to Oklahoma State

After letting a double-digit second-half lead slip away in a 41-34 road loss to the then-No. 11 Oklahoma State Cowboys, the Texas Longhorns (5-2, 3-1) also slipped out of the latest AP Top 25, falling from their place at No. 20. The Horns also fell from the USA Today Sports...
AUSTIN, TX
texashsfootball.com

Westlake Continues Playoff Streak, Obliterates Austin High

Talk about running up the score. The Westlake Chaparrals secured their 36th consecutive playoff appearance and 48th straight win with a blowout 70-0 triumph over Austin High on Friday at Chaparral Stadium. Around 45 seconds into the game, junior running back Jack Kayser scored on a 44-yard run. Westlake didn’t...
WESTLAKE, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

How to watch No. 20 Texas at No. 11 Oklahoma State: Game time, TV, streaming, and more

The No. 20 Texas Longhorns have struggled on the road under Steve Sarkisian. In two seasons, Texas is 1-5 on the road coming more than a year ago against the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth. In fact, the Longhorns have been outscored 206-141 in road games under Sarkisian, including blowouts at the hands of the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Iowa State Cyclones. Coming off of an ugly win over the aforementioned Cyclones this season, the Longhorns have a lot to prove in Stillwater.
AUSTIN, TX
LoneStar 92

Want the Best Buffet in Texas? Head to Austin

Yelp has become one of the biggest, and one of the most trusted, apps out there when it comes to restaurants. Yelp is a great place to check out if you're looking for pizza, or a new favorite place to try out. And now, if you are looking to hit up a buffet while driving through the Lone Star state then you'll want to head to Austin for the best buffet in Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
KTSA

Potentially severe storms to impact San Antonio, Austin

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The greater San Antonio and Austin areas could see potentially severe weather Monday. The National Weather Service said the remnants of Tropical Storm Roslyn, a cold front, and an upper level low will bring multiple chances for showers and storms throughout the day. The...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KVUE

Austin not the only city getting economic boost during Formula 1

AUSTIN, Texas — The Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix draws crowds from all over the world, directly boosting Austin's economy. However, the economic impacts are felt even further than Austin. Surrounding towns like Buda also get an influx of people during the event. Being just 15 miles south of...
AUSTIN, TX

