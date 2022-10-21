Read full article on original website
Burnt Orange Nation
Sunday Armchair QB: Oklahoma State edition
“Ugh, we were so close... Is it okay if I feel like I don’t want to live anymore?”. Words of infamy from the show King of the Hill still ring true today after yesterday’s latest chapter in the 2022 season saw the Texas Longhorns fall to the Oklahoma State Cowboys in Stillwater by a score of 41-34. The loss drops Texas to 5-3 on the season and 3-2 in conference play.
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas vs. Oklahoma State: Five observations and Sunday chat
Yesterday was a frustrating watch for Texas Longhorns fans. There is probably not a bunch I can type today to ease those frustrations on this Sunday afternoon after what we watched transpire in Stillwater in the 41-34 loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys. After yesterday’s watch I felt like I...
Burnt Orange Nation
Inside the Numbers: Undisciplined and inconsistent play once again cost Texas
The Texas Longhorns have some questions to answer heading into the bye week after yet another meltdown on the road. With the loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys in Stillwater, Texas falls to 1-6 in road games under Steve Sarkisian, losing six of eight conference games in the last two seasons. While the loss doesn't eliminate Texas from Big 12 title contention, they will now need some help from other teams if they hope to make their way to Arlington to play for the title.
Coach Gundy Expresses Confidence In Young Players
Oklahoma State rallied in the second half of Saturday's game against Texas to steal a win against the Longhorns. The Cowboys were limited by injuries and were without two key wide receivers, the starting center and a starting defensive end. During the game, even more injuries mounted for the Cowboys,...
Burnt Orange Nation
Initial thoughts from No. 20 Texas’ 41-34 loss to No. 11 Oklahoma State
In one of the more frustrating performances from the Texas Longhorns in recent memory, Steve Sarkisian’s squad fell on the road to the Oklahoma State Cowboys, 41-34. Here are a few initial thoughts from the game. Texas completely collapsed. Again. There was a point when the Horns held a...
Burnt Orange Nation
Live Reaction: Texas collapses once again against Oklahoma State
The Texas Longhorns again went on the road and went out sad, blowing a second-half lead to the Oklahoma State Cowboys, falling to 1-6 on the road under Steve Sarkisian. The Texas offense managed just three points in the second half, after building a 31-24 lead at halftime. Oklahoma State put together two touchdown drives in the second half with two punts, a missed field goal and back-to-back interceptions with the game on the line.
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas S Anthony Cook suffered broken arm against Oklahoma State
Per Anwar Richardson of Rivals.com, Texas Longhorns starting safety Anthony Cook is in street clothes to start the second half it looks to be out for the remainder of the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. After the game, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian revealed that Cook broke his arm.
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas falls from latest AP Top 25 after loss to Oklahoma State
After letting a double-digit second-half lead slip away in a 41-34 road loss to the then-No. 11 Oklahoma State Cowboys, the Texas Longhorns (5-2, 3-1) also slipped out of the latest AP Top 25, falling from their place at No. 20. The Horns also fell from the USA Today Sports...
Burnt Orange Nation
Report: 4-star Louisville WR commit DeAndre Moore to officially visit Texas
Per Adam Gorney of Rivals.com, four-star Louisville Cardinals wide receiver commit DeAndre Moore is slated to take an official visit to the Texas Longhorns in November when the Longhorns take on the TCU Horned Frogs in Austin. Moore has been committed to Louisville since the end of May, but is...
texashsfootball.com
Westlake Continues Playoff Streak, Obliterates Austin High
Talk about running up the score. The Westlake Chaparrals secured their 36th consecutive playoff appearance and 48th straight win with a blowout 70-0 triumph over Austin High on Friday at Chaparral Stadium. Around 45 seconds into the game, junior running back Jack Kayser scored on a 44-yard run. Westlake didn’t...
Burnt Orange Nation
How to watch No. 20 Texas at No. 11 Oklahoma State: Game time, TV, streaming, and more
The No. 20 Texas Longhorns have struggled on the road under Steve Sarkisian. In two seasons, Texas is 1-5 on the road coming more than a year ago against the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth. In fact, the Longhorns have been outscored 206-141 in road games under Sarkisian, including blowouts at the hands of the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Iowa State Cyclones. Coming off of an ugly win over the aforementioned Cyclones this season, the Longhorns have a lot to prove in Stillwater.
These three roads are the deadliest in Texas
Sadly on average, 11 people die daily due to crashing on a Texan road. There hasn't been a day in over 21 years without at least one fatality. Many of these are entirely avoidable, as 25% of fatal accidents were drunk driving-related.
PHOTOS: F1 United States Grand Prix celebrity sightings
The Formula 1 United States Grand Prix returned to Circuit of The Americas in Austin over the weekend.
Want the Best Buffet in Texas? Head to Austin
Yelp has become one of the biggest, and one of the most trusted, apps out there when it comes to restaurants. Yelp is a great place to check out if you're looking for pizza, or a new favorite place to try out. And now, if you are looking to hit up a buffet while driving through the Lone Star state then you'll want to head to Austin for the best buffet in Texas.
Westlake pummels Austin High 70-0 for 48th consecutive win
With three weeks left in the regular season counting games Friday, Westlake is in a prime position to claim the district title. The Maroons, meanwhile, are continuing to rebuild its program around some talented young players. They beat Akins 35-7 last week.
KTSA
Potentially severe storms to impact San Antonio, Austin
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The greater San Antonio and Austin areas could see potentially severe weather Monday. The National Weather Service said the remnants of Tropical Storm Roslyn, a cold front, and an upper level low will bring multiple chances for showers and storms throughout the day. The...
CBS Austin
Hundreds will skip F1 crowds by instead arriving by private jet at Austin's airport
Austin's airport is expecting as many as 30,000 passengers to go through the terminal every day through the long Formula 1 weekend, but one small sector of air passengers will be arriving in style on their private jets. For many Formula 1 fans one of the first views they get...
Austin not the only city getting economic boost during Formula 1
AUSTIN, Texas — The Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix draws crowds from all over the world, directly boosting Austin's economy. However, the economic impacts are felt even further than Austin. Surrounding towns like Buda also get an influx of people during the event. Being just 15 miles south of...
F1 US Grand Prix feeds millions of dollars back into Austin's economy
AUSTIN, Texas — The Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix has proved to be one of the busiest weekends in Austin year after year, bringing in millions of dollars in both direct and indirect spending. "It's a great experience. Hospitality is great. Austin is amazing," said Craig Fallick, an F1...
Remember these old Austin spots? Nostalgic restaurants, businesses no longer around
KXAN viewers took some time to reminisce on some Austin staples that are no longer in business.
