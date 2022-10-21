Read full article on original website
Police Arrest Hudson Valley Man at Local Walmart For Terrorism
A Hudson Valley man is facing felony charges after police say he threatened to do the unthinkable. The Ulster Police Department responded to a call on Monday evening, October 17 at the Walmart in Kingston. Just after 9pm officers arrived at the store on Frank Sottile Boulevard where they were told a man was threatening customers and employees.
Police confirm identify of 41-year-old Yonkers man found dead in Saw Mill River
The body was discovered in the river at the Chicken Island daylighting park in downtown Yonkers just after 11 a.m. Sunday morning.
Off-duty NY police officer robbed of badge, wallet in the Bronx
An off-duty upstate New York police officer was robbed of his badge and wallet while in the Bronx early Sunday, the Daily News reported.
New York Man With 64 Arrests Stabs Man In Hudson Valley, Police
A Hudson Valley man was arrested for the 65th time. Police allege he stabbed a local resident. On Saturday, October 15, 2022, at about 12:22 PM, members of the Yonkers Police Department responded to the area of 61 Riverdale Avenue on a report of a stabbing incident. Yonkers, New York...
Eyewitness News
Police: Two arrested for involvement in August shooting
HAMDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - On Friday, Idalizze Casillas-Barreto and Jonathan Garcia-Rodriguez turned themselves into Hamden Police on outstanding arrest warrants. The charges came from a police investigation into a shooting that occurred on Manila Avenue on August 21, 2022. Responding officers located a 35-year-old male victim at the scene with...
NYPD: 4 suspects wanted for gunpoint robbery in Eastchester
The NYPD says four suspects are wanted for robbing a man at gunpoint overnight in the Bronx.
14-Year-Old Girl Stabbed by Peers on NYC Subway Train: Cops
A 14-year-old girl is in stable condition after a stabbing attack on a Manhattan subway train Sunday, police said. The victim was on a train heading south from Washington Heights when she was attacked by two other teenage girls, whom it’s believed she knew, according to authorities. The injured teenager was transported to a local hospital with a puncture wound to the chest. No arrests had been made in the case as of Sunday evening, according to the New York Post. A transit worker told the newspaper that the victim, whose sweater was visibly bloodied, had been “hysterical a bit.” The employee added: “I think she was more panicked than anything.” Authorities, seeking to curb a recent rise in the city’s subway violence, introduced on Saturday an overtime-shift initiative to place more officers in underground stations. Since Sept. 30, three people have died in New York transit stabbings—two on the subway and one on a city bus, according to WNBC.Read it at New York Post
Police seek man wanted in connection to Bronx hit-and-run
NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for a man wanted in connection to a hit-and-run in the Bronx.It happened around noon on Oct. 7 at Southern Boulevard and East 178th Street in the West Farms section.Police say a driver making a left turn onto East 178th struck a 22-year-old man on an electric scooter.The driver then took off.The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he remains in serious condition.Police have released video showing a male who they say removed a license plate from the vehicle involved in the crash.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Orange County, NY Bank Latest Victim in Rash of ATM Thefts
For the second time in a month, a popular bank has been hit by thieves. The last month has been a busy one for local police as they have seen a rise in ATM break-ins across the Hudson Valley. Just last month we told you about thieves that were trying to steal an ATM from the bank branch located at 12 Llyods Lane in the Town of Wallkill.
New Update: Road Rage Led To Stabbing Death In Wallkill, Police Say
Police in the Hudson Valley have made an arrest in the stabbing death of an area man during an argument between drivers. The incident took place in Orange County in the town of Wallkill around 9:45 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 20 at the Route 17 westbound exit ramp at the intersection with Route 302.
Pedestrian killed in crash on Eastern Parkway
It happened near Eastern Parkway and Schenectady Avenue in Crown Heights around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
Wife of Farmington police officer, seriously injured on the job, reacts to Bristol tragedy
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — After a very tough year, Farmington police officer James O’Donnell didn’t think twice about attending the funeral of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. DeMonte, 35, and Hamzy, 34, were both shot and killed in the line of duty on Oct. 12 while responding to a 911 call. A […]
Mid-Hudson News Network
Pedestrian struck in possible road rage incident, police say
PINE ISLAND – A 40-year-old man sustained what Warwick Town Police said were serious injuries as he walked at the intersection of Orange County Route 1 and Pulaski Highway in Pine Island. Witnesses on the scene told police it was possibly a road rage incident and that the victim...
Police: Pedestrian injured in Pulaski Highway hit-and-run; suspect in custody
A pedestrian was injured in a hit-and-run on Pulaski Highway.
Mid-Hudson News Network
police1.com
Off-duty N.Y. cop mugged of badge, wallet
NEW YORK — An off-duty cop was robbed of his badge and wallet on a Bronx street early Sunday in a heist strikingly similar to a pattern of muggings in the borough, police sources said. The 36-year-old Wallkill, N.Y., police officer was stuck up at gunpoint near Merritt and...
yonkerstimes.com
Westchester County & Yonkers Police Impound 42 Illegal Vehicles in One Night
Oct 21 members of the #YonkersPD and Westchester County Department of Public Safety executed a vehicle and traffic enforcement detail in the City of Yonkers, targeting license plate and registration violations in addition to equipment and moving violations. 42 vehicles were impounded and over two-dozen summonses were issued; violations ranged...
Police: 74-year-old man slain during apparent road rage incident in town of Wallkill
Joel Laddy, 74, was fatally stabbed in the chest with a steak knife by 22-year-old Horace Duke, according to police.
