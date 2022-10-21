ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, NY

101.5 WPDH

Police Arrest Hudson Valley Man at Local Walmart For Terrorism

A Hudson Valley man is facing felony charges after police say he threatened to do the unthinkable. The Ulster Police Department responded to a call on Monday evening, October 17 at the Walmart in Kingston. Just after 9pm officers arrived at the store on Frank Sottile Boulevard where they were told a man was threatening customers and employees.
KINGSTON, NY
Daily Voice

Body Of 41-Year-Old Pulled From River In Yonkers

An investigation is underway after the body of a man was found in Westchester County. The 41-year-old victim was removed from the Saw Mill River at the Chicken Island Daylighting Park in Yonkers on Sunday, Oct. 23, according to authorities. There currently "does not appear to be any obvious indications...
YONKERS, NY
Eyewitness News

Police: Two arrested for involvement in August shooting

HAMDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - On Friday, Idalizze Casillas-Barreto and Jonathan Garcia-Rodriguez turned themselves into Hamden Police on outstanding arrest warrants. The charges came from a police investigation into a shooting that occurred on Manila Avenue on August 21, 2022. Responding officers located a 35-year-old male victim at the scene with...
HAMDEN, CT
TheDailyBeast

14-Year-Old Girl Stabbed by Peers on NYC Subway Train: Cops

A 14-year-old girl is in stable condition after a stabbing attack on a Manhattan subway train Sunday, police said. The victim was on a train heading south from Washington Heights when she was attacked by two other teenage girls, whom it’s believed she knew, according to authorities. The injured teenager was transported to a local hospital with a puncture wound to the chest. No arrests had been made in the case as of Sunday evening, according to the New York Post. A transit worker told the newspaper that the victim, whose sweater was visibly bloodied, had been “hysterical a bit.” The employee added: “I think she was more panicked than anything.” Authorities, seeking to curb a recent rise in the city’s subway violence, introduced on Saturday an overtime-shift initiative to place more officers in underground stations. Since Sept. 30, three people have died in New York transit stabbings—two on the subway and one on a city bus, according to WNBC.Read it at New York Post
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Police seek man wanted in connection to Bronx hit-and-run

NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for a man wanted in connection to a hit-and-run in the Bronx.It happened around noon on Oct. 7 at Southern Boulevard and East 178th Street in the West Farms section.Police say a driver making a left turn onto East 178th struck a 22-year-old man on an electric scooter.The driver then took off.The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he remains in serious condition.Police have released video showing a male who they say removed a license plate from the vehicle involved in the crash.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BRONX, NY
101.5 WPDH

Orange County, NY Bank Latest Victim in Rash of ATM Thefts

For the second time in a month, a popular bank has been hit by thieves. The last month has been a busy one for local police as they have seen a rise in ATM break-ins across the Hudson Valley. Just last month we told you about thieves that were trying to steal an ATM from the bank branch located at 12 Llyods Lane in the Town of Wallkill.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Pedestrian struck in possible road rage incident, police say

PINE ISLAND – A 40-year-old man sustained what Warwick Town Police said were serious injuries as he walked at the intersection of Orange County Route 1 and Pulaski Highway in Pine Island. Witnesses on the scene told police it was possibly a road rage incident and that the victim...
PINE ISLAND, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Road rage appears to be motive for stabbing death of elderly man

TOWN OF WALLKILL – Middletown city resident Horace Duke, 22, has formally been charged with murder in connection with the stabbing death of 74-year-old Joel Laddy of the Town of Wallkill before 10 a.m. on Thursday, October, Deputy Wallkill Town Police Chief Antonino Spano said Friday. Police were called...
WALLKILL, NY
police1.com

Off-duty N.Y. cop mugged of badge, wallet

NEW YORK — An off-duty cop was robbed of his badge and wallet on a Bronx street early Sunday in a heist strikingly similar to a pattern of muggings in the borough, police sources said. The 36-year-old Wallkill, N.Y., police officer was stuck up at gunpoint near Merritt and...
WALLKILL, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Westchester County & Yonkers Police Impound 42 Illegal Vehicles in One Night

Oct 21 members of the #YonkersPD and Westchester County Department of Public Safety executed a vehicle and traffic enforcement detail in the City of Yonkers, targeting license plate and registration violations in addition to equipment and moving violations. 42 vehicles were impounded and over two-dozen summonses were issued; violations ranged...
YONKERS, NY
