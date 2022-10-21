Jefferson Avenue By City Hall Now Open, 2nd Street From Jefferson To Market Still Closed

Read full article on original website
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem Firemen battle 30-acre fire northwest of town, 3-acre fire southwest of town
Salem Firemen battled two wind-whipped fires Saturday afternoon, one burning about 30 acres and the other three. The first fire was on the Josh Tate property on Mills Cart Road near the Hoots Chapel Road intersection. A fence row was being burned out when the fire jumped to an adjacent bean stubble field. The fire burned 20 acres on one side of Mills Cart Road and 10 acres on the other side. The blaze never threatened any structures and remained in the cut bean fields. Salem Firemen received mutual aid from the Odin Fire Protection District. The fire call came in at 1:42 Saturday afternoon, with firemen on the scene for an hour and a half.
Effingham Radio
Gary Lee West, 72
Gary Lee West, 72 of Effingham, passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022 at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham. Arrangements are pending at Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham.
southernillinoisnow.com
Kitchen of Salem home damaged in Sunday morning fire (updated 10-24 9:30 am)
A malfunctioning gas stove caught fire Sunday morning while the Varrick Davis family was still in bed at their home at 400 South Marshall in Salem. Salem Fire Protection District Fire Marshal Bill Fulton says the stove was destroyed and there was smoke damage to the kitchen and utility room. Firemen were able to keep the fire confined to the stove. It was taken outside and the gas service connection was turned off until the problem could be corrected.
wmay.com
Authorities Identify Victim Of Christian County Train Crash, Derailment
Christian County authorities have identified the grain co-op worker who was killed when he was struck by a train while on the job in Stonington Friday. 69-year-old Stephen Jordan of Moweaqua was operating a piece of equipment called a railcar mover when he crossed into the path of a Norfolk Southern train carrying four empty rail cars.
Train derails in Christian County, kills one
STONINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A freight train has derailed in Stonington Friday. Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp has confirmed that a freight train was derailed near the railroad crossing on American Legion Drive after it hit a Trackmobile railcar mover. The Trackmobile was getting ready to be hooked up to a different train car when […]
985theriver.com
Illinois State Police issue endangered missing person advisory for Lawrenceville man
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV)– Illinois State Police are issuing an endangered missing person advisory at the request of the Lawrenceville Police Department. Floyd Wheeler was last seen in Lawrenceville on Friday, Oct. 21st at 2 p.m. He is described as a 33-year-old white male, about 5’10” and 150 pounds. He has brown hair, hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a ball cap, army green hoodie, jeans and work boots.
Coles County under burn ban
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Coles County is currently under a burn ban. The Seven Hickory-Morgan Fire Protection District shared the news on Facebook saying it will be in place until there is a good amount of rain.
WAND TV
Efforts underway to save iconic downtown theatre
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - A group in Effingham is working to save and restore the iconic Heart Theatre. As of Summer 2022, The Heart was purchased by former Effingham native Amy Van Bergen. Van Bergen, who resides in Florida now, told WAND News she come back to the city and saw the theatre sitting empty. She asked around and found out it was for sale.
Herald & Review
Watch now: Decatur fire under investigation
DECATUR — The cause of a Friday afternoon fire in Decatur is under investigation. Decatur Fire Department crews were called to 1246 N. Woodford St. at 4:02 p.m. They arrived to find “heavy fire and smoke conditions” coming from the front porch, a department news release said.
Effingham Radio
Monday Police Blotter
Effingham City Police arrested 32 year old Alexis S. Newport of Terre Haute for possession of a controlled substance, hypodermic needle, and drug paraphernalia, retail theft >$300, and possession of >5g of meth with intent to deliver. Alexis posted $1500 and was released. Effingham City Police arrested 28 year old...
High number of deer collisions in one Metro East County
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Illinois Department of Transportation encouraged drivers to be aware of deer this time of year.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, October 21st, 2021
A 47-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police for alleged aggravated battery to a police officer and fleeing and eluding. Jason Alvey of West Kerr was taken to the Marion County Jail. Salem Police arrested a 37-year-old Hoffman Estates woman for alleged driving under the influence of alcohol...
WAND TV
Grain cooperative employee killed in rail crash identified
STONINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp told WAND News that one person is dead after a train versus rail equipment crash in Stonington Friday. According to an announcement from the Sheriff's Office, a 69-year-old employee of the Legacy Grain Cooperative was killed in a rail crash while operating a railcar mover.
Effingham Radio
Former Jasper County Health Department Employee Facing Charges
The following has been released by the Jasper County Health Department on their Facebook Page:. The Jasper County Health Department has been made aware of new criminal charges filed against a former Health Department employee. The Jasper County Health Department immediately notified the proper authorities once it became known that possible fraud had taken place, and has cooperated in the proceeding investigations. The Jasper County Health Department intends to continue its cooperation with Attorney General Raoul’s office in the upcoming criminal matter.
WTHI
Two people were found dead after a Paris apartment fire earlier this month; here's an update from investigators
PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a Paris, Illinois fire where crews found two people inside dead. The blaze happened on October 1 at an apartment on 501 South Central Street. While fighting the fire, crews found the body of 52-year-old Tammi S. Keefer in her apartment....
Effingham Radio
Friday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 29 year old Nathan L. Schaefer of Effingham for an Effingham County FTA warrant for possession of a controlled substance. Nathan posted $325 and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 32 year old Anthony D. Krueger of Effingham for an Effingham County FTA...
WAND TV
Two construction workers killed by passenger car
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Scott's Law violations continue to grow according to an announcement from Illinois State Police. Two construction workers on the Iowa/Illinois border were killed by a passenger car less than one hour after an ISP trooper was struck by a semi-truck outside of Effingham. Pearson J....
Effingham Radio
Effingham County Health Department Announces 33 New COVID Cases
The Effingham County Health Department (ECHD) announces 33 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Friday, October 14 through Thursday, October 20. Positive case demographics for this week are as follows:. Friday, October 14, 2022 to. Thursday, October 20, 2022. Age Male Female. < 1 1 1. < 10 1...
Herald & Review
Decatur Penguin racers don't require a need for speed
DECATUR — It was no weather for penguins — 77 degrees with a stiff breeze blasting fall color off the leaves rather than whipping snow off the ice caps — but those running birds of a feather tend to stick together. And so they did on Sunday...
