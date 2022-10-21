ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Effingham, IL

Jefferson Avenue By City Hall Now Open, 2nd Street From Jefferson To Market Still Closed

By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio
Effingham Radio
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
southernillinoisnow.com

Salem Firemen battle 30-acre fire northwest of town, 3-acre fire southwest of town

Salem Firemen battled two wind-whipped fires Saturday afternoon, one burning about 30 acres and the other three. The first fire was on the Josh Tate property on Mills Cart Road near the Hoots Chapel Road intersection. A fence row was being burned out when the fire jumped to an adjacent bean stubble field. The fire burned 20 acres on one side of Mills Cart Road and 10 acres on the other side. The blaze never threatened any structures and remained in the cut bean fields. Salem Firemen received mutual aid from the Odin Fire Protection District. The fire call came in at 1:42 Saturday afternoon, with firemen on the scene for an hour and a half.
SALEM, IL
Effingham Radio

Gary Lee West, 72

Gary Lee West, 72 of Effingham, passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022 at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham. Arrangements are pending at Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham.
EFFINGHAM, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Kitchen of Salem home damaged in Sunday morning fire (updated 10-24 9:30 am)

A malfunctioning gas stove caught fire Sunday morning while the Varrick Davis family was still in bed at their home at 400 South Marshall in Salem. Salem Fire Protection District Fire Marshal Bill Fulton says the stove was destroyed and there was smoke damage to the kitchen and utility room. Firemen were able to keep the fire confined to the stove. It was taken outside and the gas service connection was turned off until the problem could be corrected.
SALEM, IL
wmay.com

Authorities Identify Victim Of Christian County Train Crash, Derailment

Christian County authorities have identified the grain co-op worker who was killed when he was struck by a train while on the job in Stonington Friday. 69-year-old Stephen Jordan of Moweaqua was operating a piece of equipment called a railcar mover when he crossed into the path of a Norfolk Southern train carrying four empty rail cars.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Train derails in Christian County, kills one

STONINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A freight train has derailed in Stonington Friday. Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp has confirmed that a freight train was derailed near the railroad crossing on American Legion Drive after it hit a Trackmobile railcar mover. The Trackmobile was getting ready to be hooked up to a different train car when […]
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, IL
985theriver.com

Illinois State Police issue endangered missing person advisory for Lawrenceville man

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV)– Illinois State Police are issuing an endangered missing person advisory at the request of the Lawrenceville Police Department. Floyd Wheeler was last seen in Lawrenceville on Friday, Oct. 21st at 2 p.m. He is described as a 33-year-old white male, about 5’10” and 150 pounds. He has brown hair, hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a ball cap, army green hoodie, jeans and work boots.
LAWRENCEVILLE, IL
WCIA

Coles County under burn ban

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Coles County is currently under a burn ban. The Seven Hickory-Morgan Fire Protection District shared the news on Facebook saying it will be in place until there is a good amount of rain.
COLES COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Efforts underway to save iconic downtown theatre

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - A group in Effingham is working to save and restore the iconic Heart Theatre. As of Summer 2022, The Heart was purchased by former Effingham native Amy Van Bergen. Van Bergen, who resides in Florida now, told WAND News she come back to the city and saw the theatre sitting empty. She asked around and found out it was for sale.
EFFINGHAM, IL
Herald & Review

Watch now: Decatur fire under investigation

DECATUR — The cause of a Friday afternoon fire in Decatur is under investigation. Decatur Fire Department crews were called to 1246 N. Woodford St. at 4:02 p.m. They arrived to find “heavy fire and smoke conditions” coming from the front porch, a department news release said.
DECATUR, IL
Effingham Radio

Monday Police Blotter

Effingham City Police arrested 32 year old Alexis S. Newport of Terre Haute for possession of a controlled substance, hypodermic needle, and drug paraphernalia, retail theft >$300, and possession of >5g of meth with intent to deliver. Alexis posted $1500 and was released. Effingham City Police arrested 28 year old...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Friday, October 21st, 2021

A 47-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police for alleged aggravated battery to a police officer and fleeing and eluding. Jason Alvey of West Kerr was taken to the Marion County Jail. Salem Police arrested a 37-year-old Hoffman Estates woman for alleged driving under the influence of alcohol...
MARION COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Grain cooperative employee killed in rail crash identified

STONINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp told WAND News that one person is dead after a train versus rail equipment crash in Stonington Friday. According to an announcement from the Sheriff's Office, a 69-year-old employee of the Legacy Grain Cooperative was killed in a rail crash while operating a railcar mover.
STONINGTON, IL
Effingham Radio

Former Jasper County Health Department Employee Facing Charges

The following has been released by the Jasper County Health Department on their Facebook Page:. The Jasper County Health Department has been made aware of new criminal charges filed against a former Health Department employee. The Jasper County Health Department immediately notified the proper authorities once it became known that possible fraud had taken place, and has cooperated in the proceeding investigations. The Jasper County Health Department intends to continue its cooperation with Attorney General Raoul’s office in the upcoming criminal matter.
Effingham Radio

Friday Police Blotter

Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 29 year old Nathan L. Schaefer of Effingham for an Effingham County FTA warrant for possession of a controlled substance. Nathan posted $325 and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 32 year old Anthony D. Krueger of Effingham for an Effingham County FTA...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Two construction workers killed by passenger car

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Scott's Law violations continue to grow according to an announcement from Illinois State Police. Two construction workers on the Iowa/Illinois border were killed by a passenger car less than one hour after an ISP trooper was struck by a semi-truck outside of Effingham. Pearson J....
EFFINGHAM, IL
Effingham Radio

Effingham County Health Department Announces 33 New COVID Cases

The Effingham County Health Department (ECHD) announces 33 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Friday, October 14 through Thursday, October 20. Positive case demographics for this week are as follows:. Friday, October 14, 2022 to. Thursday, October 20, 2022. Age Male Female. < 1 1 1. < 10 1...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur Penguin racers don't require a need for speed

DECATUR — It was no weather for penguins — 77 degrees with a stiff breeze blasting fall color off the leaves rather than whipping snow off the ice caps — but those running birds of a feather tend to stick together. And so they did on Sunday...
DECATUR, IL

