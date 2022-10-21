ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverhill, MA

WHAV

Haverhill Teachers Ratify New Contract with 99% in Favor of the Pact; Union to Reimburse City Costs

Members of the Haverhill Education Association Friday approved the new contract negotiated with the School Committee with 99% of teachers in favor. Union President Tim Briggs told WHAV full contract details will be public posted following an expected Thursday vote by the full School Committee. He noted, however, the union entered into a $200,000 settlement agreement with the city to conclude the nearly week-long strike.
HAVERHILL, MA
Boston

Haverhill teacher strike ends, classes to resume Friday

"Without teachers, our schools cannot safely function." Students in Haverhill are set to return to classes Friday after officials announced the end of a labor dispute that closed schools for four days. Haverhill Public Schools made the announcement late Thursday night in a Facebook post. Earlier in the evening, Superintendent...
HAVERHILL, MA
WCVB

Worcester, Massachusetts, shooting forces schools to go into lockdown

WORCESTER, Mass. — A shooting that prompted some schools to be placed on lockdown Monday is under investigation in Worcester, Massachusetts. Worcester police responded to a gunshot call at 480 Burncoat St., where they found one person injured. That person was taken to a local hospital. "I was out...
WORCESTER, MA
rmhsorbit.com

Substitute Teacher Shortage Is Real

RMHS has been experiencing a substitute teacher shortage that has been a factor since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March of 2020. Substitute teachers have been scarce within Massachusetts schools, and for a long time, the Reading Public Schools have had to deal with this problem, since there are not enough educators willing to fill the roles. As a result full time teachers have had to fill in during non-teaching periods, and act as a substitute for absent teachers.
READING, MA
WCVB

By train, car or broom: Ghoulish revelers flock to Salem

SALEM, Mass. — Thousands are flocking to the Witch City this weekend as it celebrates its second-to-last Haunted Happenings weekend. Many of those ghoulish revelers are taking advantage of expanded MBTA service. There is extra train service this weekend to account for the influx of visitors. "We run 25...
SALEM, MA
homenewshere.com

Recent out-of-court settlement in Woburn highlights theatre industry difficulties

It’s not every day business conglomerates file court paperwork arguing their industry is slowly dying and then wage a years-long battle to prove that contention. But as acknowledged by Woburn’s City Council late this summer, when the city officials agreed to settle a five-year-old court case against National Amusements subsidiary NAI Entertainment Holdings, lawyers representing the city’s Showcase Cinemas complex had convincingly made just that argument to a land court judge.
WOBURN, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts man among 2 killed in Keene, New Hampshire plane crash

KEENE, N.H. — A Massachusetts man was among two men killed last week in a plane crash in Keene, New Hampshire, officials said Monday. Lawrence Marchiony, 41, of Baldwinville, Massachusetts; and Marvin David Dezendorf, 60, of Townshend, Vermont, died when the plane crashed shortly after departure from the Dillant-Hopkins Airport.
KEENE, NH
WCVB

FBI search in Concord River forces traffic disruptions in Billerica bridge

BILLERICA, Mass. — FBI officials are conducting a search in the Concord River on Monday and are warning of traffic disruptions on and around a bridge in Billerica, Massachusetts. The FBI’s Underwater Search and Evidence Response Team out of New York is assisting with an FBI Boston investigation, officials...
BILLERICA, MA
WCVB

Math Walking Trail in Cambridge

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Omo Moses, CEO of MathTalk, has developed a ‘math walking trail’ in Cambridge. A walk through the outdoor trail with kids and family, provides an entertaining way to learn about math.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

FBI dive teams searching Concord River in Billerica

BILLERICA, Mass. — The public is being warned of traffic disruptions as FBI dive teams conduct an underwater search of the Concord River in Billerica this week. Starting around 9 a.m. Monday, a New York-based Underwater Search and Evidence Response Team started assisting FBI Boston in a search of the river for “specific evidence in an ongoing investigation,” according to a spokesperson for the FBI Boston Division.
BILLERICA, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Kamen: With $44M grant, NH will become the epicenter of a new industry ‘like none other created in our lifetime’

MANCHESTER, NH – When Dean Kamen gives you homework, you should probably get to it – especially when an emergent global industry hangs in the balance. Kamen, who is Executive Director and board chair of Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute/BioFabUSA was the featured speaker during Friday’s Build Back Manchester Community Celebration, acknowledging the game-changing $44 million investment in the city’s biomanufacturing future.
MANCHESTER, NH

