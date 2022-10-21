Read full article on original website
Haverhill Teachers Ratify New Contract with 99% in Favor of the Pact; Union to Reimburse City Costs
Members of the Haverhill Education Association Friday approved the new contract negotiated with the School Committee with 99% of teachers in favor. Union President Tim Briggs told WHAV full contract details will be public posted following an expected Thursday vote by the full School Committee. He noted, however, the union entered into a $200,000 settlement agreement with the city to conclude the nearly week-long strike.
Back in School, Teachers Face Parking Jam at Haverhill High; Magliocchetti Suggests Adding Lot
It wasn’t a problem last week as a teachers’ strike left lots empty, but with a generally larger workforce this year, Haverhill High School faces a lack of adequate parking for staff members. School Committee member Paul A. Magliocchetti said a recent tour of the school pointed to...
Haverhill cancels school for 5th straight day as teachers strike continues after no agreement met
HAVERHILL, Mass. — Despite the threat of fines, teachers in Haverhill will hit the picket lines for a seventh straight day Friday morning. The ongoing strike will also force kids out of the classroom for the fifth day in a row. The Haverhill Education Association and the school district...
Haverhill teacher strike ends, classes to resume Friday
"Without teachers, our schools cannot safely function." Students in Haverhill are set to return to classes Friday after officials announced the end of a labor dispute that closed schools for four days. Haverhill Public Schools made the announcement late Thursday night in a Facebook post. Earlier in the evening, Superintendent...
WCVB
Worcester, Massachusetts, shooting forces schools to go into lockdown
WORCESTER, Mass. — A shooting that prompted some schools to be placed on lockdown Monday is under investigation in Worcester, Massachusetts. Worcester police responded to a gunshot call at 480 Burncoat St., where they found one person injured. That person was taken to a local hospital. "I was out...
rmhsorbit.com
Substitute Teacher Shortage Is Real
RMHS has been experiencing a substitute teacher shortage that has been a factor since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March of 2020. Substitute teachers have been scarce within Massachusetts schools, and for a long time, the Reading Public Schools have had to deal with this problem, since there are not enough educators willing to fill the roles. As a result full time teachers have had to fill in during non-teaching periods, and act as a substitute for absent teachers.
WCVB
Athletes run across Mass. to raise money for McGillivray Finish Strong Foundation
BOSTON — A pack of runners accomplished a major feat Sunday by running nearly 150 miles just this weekend alone. The runners were led by two-time World Marathon Challenge champion and Bostonian Becca Pizzi. They started in Great Barrington on Saturday and completed 31 legs of relays through the...
WCVB
By train, car or broom: Ghoulish revelers flock to Salem
SALEM, Mass. — Thousands are flocking to the Witch City this weekend as it celebrates its second-to-last Haunted Happenings weekend. Many of those ghoulish revelers are taking advantage of expanded MBTA service. There is extra train service this weekend to account for the influx of visitors. "We run 25...
homenewshere.com
Recent out-of-court settlement in Woburn highlights theatre industry difficulties
It’s not every day business conglomerates file court paperwork arguing their industry is slowly dying and then wage a years-long battle to prove that contention. But as acknowledged by Woburn’s City Council late this summer, when the city officials agreed to settle a five-year-old court case against National Amusements subsidiary NAI Entertainment Holdings, lawyers representing the city’s Showcase Cinemas complex had convincingly made just that argument to a land court judge.
WCVB
Massachusetts man among 2 killed in Keene, New Hampshire plane crash
KEENE, N.H. — A Massachusetts man was among two men killed last week in a plane crash in Keene, New Hampshire, officials said Monday. Lawrence Marchiony, 41, of Baldwinville, Massachusetts; and Marvin David Dezendorf, 60, of Townshend, Vermont, died when the plane crashed shortly after departure from the Dillant-Hopkins Airport.
whdh.com
Methuen mayor shares updates on families dropped off at local hotel by state officials
METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - The Mayor of Methuen shared more details Saturday on the demographic and documentation information of the dozens of families who arrived without notice at a local hotel last week. Mayor Neil Perry said of the 55 families who showed up at the Days Inn Friday, Oct....
msonewsports.com
Endicott Football Rolls Past UNE 43-0, Gulls Now 7-0 on Season – Ranked #25 in Nation
BIDDEFORD, Maine — The No. 25 nationally ranked Endicott football team defeated the University of New England (UNE), 43-0, in conference action on Saturday evening at Blue Storm Stadium. With the win, the Gulls improve to 7-0 on the season (3-0 CCC) and set the single-season shutout record (4)...
WCVB
Friends remember Concord couple killed on walking trail in April
CONCORD, N.H. — It's been more than six months since the loss of a Concord couple was felt around the world. Steve and Wendy Reid are remembered by family and friends as a dynamic duo who brought out the best in each other. Louis Siegel lives in Vermont, but...
WCVB
FBI search in Concord River forces traffic disruptions in Billerica bridge
BILLERICA, Mass. — FBI officials are conducting a search in the Concord River on Monday and are warning of traffic disruptions on and around a bridge in Billerica, Massachusetts. The FBI’s Underwater Search and Evidence Response Team out of New York is assisting with an FBI Boston investigation, officials...
WCVB
Math Walking Trail in Cambridge
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Omo Moses, CEO of MathTalk, has developed a ‘math walking trail’ in Cambridge. A walk through the outdoor trail with kids and family, provides an entertaining way to learn about math.
FBI to search underwater in Concord River Monday; traffic to be impacted
The FBI’s Underwater Search and Evidence Response Team (USERT) out of New York is in Massachusetts to help assist with an investigation, according to a statement. The team will be searching underwater at Concord River in Billerica starting around 9 a.m., the statement read. It will cause one lane on the River Street Bridge to close during active search hours.
FBI dive teams searching Concord River in Billerica
BILLERICA, Mass. — The public is being warned of traffic disruptions as FBI dive teams conduct an underwater search of the Concord River in Billerica this week. Starting around 9 a.m. Monday, a New York-based Underwater Search and Evidence Response Team started assisting FBI Boston in a search of the river for “specific evidence in an ongoing investigation,” according to a spokesperson for the FBI Boston Division.
WMUR.com
Massachusetts middle school teacher accused of selling cocaine in New Hampshire
BRENTWOOD, N.H. — A middle school teacher in Massachusetts has been arrested and charged with selling cocaine in New Hampshire. Police said Travis Ducharme, of Raymond, New Hampshire, is accused of selling cocaine to a confidential source in Hampton. According to a police affidavit, Ducharme sold less than a...
manchesterinklink.com
Aldermen approve sewer rate increase to help pay for largest DPW project in Manchester history
MANCHESTER, N.H. – The average Manchester resident will pay an extra $3.50 a month on their sewer bill beginning next April to help defer costs on the largest Department of Public Works project in Queen City history. The Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved the increase, which jumped...
manchesterinklink.com
Kamen: With $44M grant, NH will become the epicenter of a new industry ‘like none other created in our lifetime’
MANCHESTER, NH – When Dean Kamen gives you homework, you should probably get to it – especially when an emergent global industry hangs in the balance. Kamen, who is Executive Director and board chair of Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute/BioFabUSA was the featured speaker during Friday’s Build Back Manchester Community Celebration, acknowledging the game-changing $44 million investment in the city’s biomanufacturing future.
