RMHS has been experiencing a substitute teacher shortage that has been a factor since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March of 2020. Substitute teachers have been scarce within Massachusetts schools, and for a long time, the Reading Public Schools have had to deal with this problem, since there are not enough educators willing to fill the roles. As a result full time teachers have had to fill in during non-teaching periods, and act as a substitute for absent teachers.

READING, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO