Read full article on original website
Related
waovam.com
Flu, Covid Shots Still Available Through KC Health Department
Various locations are offering both flu and bi-valent Covid-19 shots to protect the public as winter draws closer. The declining Covid numbers are being matched by an early start to increased flu totals. Knox County chief health nurse Betty Lankford says many of those who have received both shots have...
waovam.com
Paving on Rod & Gun Club Road Planned for Early This Week
Paving work is set to shift in Knox County to Rod & Gun Club Road today. Work will continue on that road again today and tomorrow. The first paving on Rod & Gun Club Road happened on Friday. Rod & Gun Club Road will be affected in stretches from Bobe...
waovam.com
Indiana Gas $3.94 Per Gallon; Vincennes Well Below That Average
The Triple-A Motor Club reports the average price of gas in Indiana Sunday stood at $3.94 a gallon, a penny lower than Saturday and 14-cents higher than Sunday’s national average. It’s also 14-cents lower than a week ago, 15-cents higher than a month ago, and 60-cents higher than a...
waovam.com
Merom Woman Arrested in Stolen Vehicle Incident
A Merom woman was arrested after police found her sitting in a stolen car…and she tried to run. An Indiana State Police Trooper was trying to find a stolen Chevy truck. He eventually found the truck in a driveway, with 23-year-old Kelsee Jo Ramsey in the driver’s seat. As the trooper got out of his car, Ramsey tried to run. She was soon caught.
waovam.com
South Knox Cross Country Runner in State Finals
Congratulations to South Knox runner Aubrey Nowaski who has qualified for the IHSAA State Championships at the LaVerne Gibson cross country course in Terre Haute on Saturday. Nowaski was the 7th individual qualifier not on an advancing team. This will be her first trip to the state finals.
waovam.com
Comments / 0