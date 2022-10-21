A Merom woman was arrested after police found her sitting in a stolen car…and she tried to run. An Indiana State Police Trooper was trying to find a stolen Chevy truck. He eventually found the truck in a driveway, with 23-year-old Kelsee Jo Ramsey in the driver’s seat. As the trooper got out of his car, Ramsey tried to run. She was soon caught.

MEROM, IN ・ 8 HOURS AGO