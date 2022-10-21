Read full article on original website
Dairy Queen Just Added 2 New Caramel Desserts To Its Fall Menu
Ah, the flavors of fall — pumpkin, nutmeg, cinnamon, apples, brown sugar, the mystery chemical cocktail that usually makes up pumpkin spice, and of course, you can't forget that unsung fall hero, caramel. What would a Halloween caramel apples recipe be without it? Well, that one's an answerable question, it's just an apple on a stick. Not too appetizing. All the same familiar challenge of eating, none of that sweet, caramel payoff. That rich sweetness under the layer of pecans in a pecan pie? Caramel. Even that pillar of fall flavor pumpkin pie has a caramelly undercurrent.
How To Score Some Free Cheesecake Factory Desserts This Week
Halloween is a holiday all about the free sweets for kids across the country — but once you've passed trick-or-treating age you may feel a little bit left out of the fun. How are you supposed to appease your sweet tooth for free when you can no longer go door to door? Well, this year, you'll not be stuck snagging candy from your kids' trick-or-treat bags on the sly. Instead, you can treat yourself to your own adult-sized sweet treat ahead of Halloween — and you don't even need to leave the house to do so. It's a win for everybody.
Costco Just Confirmed The Return Of Its Holiday Wine Advent Calendar
Advent calendars began as a holiday pastime back in Germany in the mid-19th century (via Mental Floss). Traditionally, the calendars count down from December 1 to December 24 and feature a door every day of the month, behind which is a piece of chocolate. In recent years, Advent calendars have made quite the comeback as a seasonal trend. However, these days, you'll find them in a variety of themes at all different retailers. Aldi has a hot sauce Advent calendar for spice lovers along with a hard seltzer Advent calendar for a boozy twist. Costco also has plenty, from an Advent calendar for your pup to a cheese Advent calendar stocked with all the charcuterie essentials.
Aldi's Hot Sauce Advent Calendar Will Keep Fans Warm This Winter
Fall is well underway and the smells and tastes of the holiday season are upon us. It's finally cool enough to curl up with a hot pumpkin spice latte or peppermint mocha. For kids and adults alike, the allure of opening a brand new present certainly makes the holiday season even better. While many have to wait until December to open presents, the invention of advent calendars gives us the joy of immediate gratification with a small gift each day.
The Beloved McDonald's McRib Is Briefly Returning For The Last Time Ever, Probably
McDonald's McRib generates considerable fanfare and excitement among its supporters on each occasion it returns for a limited time run. The seasoned boneless pork sandwich that's molded and shaped to resemble a rib comes smothered in a tangy BBQ sauce and topped with dill pickles and onions on a toasted homestyle bun.
Dairy Queen's Cheesy Dude Sandwich Is Making A Comeback
Dairy Queen gets a lot of attention for its frozen desserts, but the fast-food eatery doesn't usually go out of its way to try to compete in the entrée part of the menu. It does dessert and does it well, so why bother trying to get people to eat a coney when they're going to come for a Blizzard after they've mowed through their Whopper or Big Mac? Well, now The Queen is changing her tune and trying to get people in the doors for a full meal, not just the sugar at the end.
Trader Joe's Fans Can't Wait To Dig Into Its New Artisanal Truffle Cheese
The holiday season brings about beautiful decorations, family gatherings, and special festive foods. While pumpkin spice has become synonymous with fall, it's hardly representative of all the delicious goodies that are released during the holiday season. Grocery stores and food brands have capitalized on the general population's festive spirit by rolling out special, often limited-edition items for people to purchase. This year, Milano cookies unveiled new hot chocolate-flavored cookies, while last year saw Krispy Kreme debut fall-flavored glazed donuts.
Whole Foods 365 Is Upgrading Pumpkin Spice With A Unique Addition
If there's one single flavor that's associated with fall, it's undoubtedly pumpkin spice. This quintessential autumnal flavor is featured in everything from lattes to muffins and other pastries, and now it's being introduced into an unexpected new product courtesy of 365 by Whole Foods Market. No matter where you stand...
Here's How To Bring Pumpkin Spice To Your Diwali Celebration
New York City is celebrating Diwali this year with a major announcement. As NY Daily News reports, the city's mayor has declared that Diwali will be an official New York City school holiday in 2023. According to the outlet, that school holiday will be observed beginning next year on the third and main celebration day of the festival of lights, a five-day celebration honored by Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, and some Buddhists.
You Can Soon Buy Water And Wine In The Same Box
Negroni sbagliatos may be the hot cocktail at the moment, but just like any TikTok trend, this one, too, will likely fade. In just a matter of time, bartenders will stop running out of Campari, and as the holiday season quickly approaches, liquor and grocery stores will also probably start seeing consumers purchasing less of the "broken" Negroni ingredients, as well — possibly in favor of a few bottles of wine. Per a 2021 NielsenIQ report, 70% of alcohol buyers were expected to purchase some type of vino during the holidays last year (via Forbes). With Financial News Media reporting that the demand for wine is currently "booming" in the U.S., sales this year may very well look the same.
McDonald's Is Offering $1 Fries Until 2023
We hate to be the bearers of bad news, but if you haven't started any of your holiday shopping yet, you're already a bit behind the eight ball. Sure, we haven't even made it to Halloween yet. However, according to a recent Bankrate survey, half of this year's winter shoppers have either already started shopping, or plan to start knocking items off of their list, by October 31, which, by the way, is in just five short days.
Tropical Smoothie Recipe
There's no doubt that sipping on this smoothie will make you feel like you're sitting on the beach in the tropics. But, it doesn't have to be summer, and you certainly don't have to be on vacation to enjoy the taste of a refreshing smoothie. There are many reasons to make this smoothie, and one real benefit is that most of the ingredients are frozen. This means you can shop ahead of time and make the smoothie at your convenience. Plus, the ingredient list includes healthy items like fruits and seeds, so it's a breakfast or snack you can feel good about. "It's packed with vitamin C, potassium, fiber, and has anti-inflammatory benefits, too," says recipe developer Catherine Brookes. "I love the natural sweetness and creaminess. It's fresh and fruity, but the healthy fats from the coconut and flaxseed help to make it more filling, too."
Gajar Ka Halwa: The Perfect Autumnal Dessert For Diwali
Festivals in India are a sight to behold. These celebrations are some of the most popular events in the country, and although many people might prefer Holi, the festival of colors where participants throw colored powder on each other, most people opt for Diwali as the most important festival in India (via Asia Highlights).
Trader Joe's Fans Are Not Happy About The 'Gobbler Quesadilla'
The holiday season can get everyone a little excited. As soon as egg nog starts appearing, good shoppers know the time of celebratory cheer is upon us. Each year retailers fall all over one another in an attempt to have the most unusual holiday items on their shelves to get us to spend our hard-earned dollars. Costco, for one, is using a Disney Halloween set as an enticement, while Aldi is stocking "Almond Nog." It's a great time to be a consumer, so long as you know what's worth buying and what's not.
