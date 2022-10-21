Read full article on original website
Here's What James Corden Said About His Restaurant Ban
Anyone who follows celeb news is likely up to date on the scandal that recently came to light regarding James Corden and Balthazar, a popular eatery in New York City. For those who somehow missed the news, the popular actor and "The Late Late Show" host recently got in a kerfuffle with Balthazar over several instances in which Corden was incredibly and overtly rude to their waitstaff.
Hilary Duff Styles Leather Pants with Sherpa Vest & Platform Boots in LA
Hilary Duff looked casually chic as she picked up lunch in Los Angeles on Oct. 22. The former Disney Channel actress wore a black fitted tank top under a dark grey cropped sherpa vest. She paired the look with fitted black leather pants that featured a relaxed fit towards the legs. For her accessories, Duff opted for a pearl necklace that she paired with a gold-linked pendant necklace. She added mini hoops and a gold watch to the look. Duff slipped on a pair of beige Proenza Schouler lug sole boots. These $595 platform shoes featured silver-toned hardware with contrasting yellow and...
Who Is Robo Girl on 'The Masked Singer'? We've Got the Code for the Answer!
A new season of Masked Singer means a new slate of celebrities shrouded by elaborate masks and a Twitter feed full of guesses from viewers watching at home. And we're here to help you figure out the famous faces beneath these wilder-than-ever new masks. The Season 8 contestants have a...
What Hell's Kitchen's Black Jackets Really Mean
Shouty celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and his "Hell's Kitchen" crew are back on our television screens, and season 21 is shaping up to be just as dramatic as any other. The first episode premiered with a fresh group of 18 chefs who were split into two age groups — the 20-somethings, and the 40-somethings — instead of by gender, pitching what was branded as a battle of the ages. The premise seemed to be short-lived because episode 3 saw the return of a gender-split group (via Fox). There has been no shortage of shouting, raw lobster, overcooked beef Wellington, and undercooked chicken sliders this season. One chef even decided the kitchen was too much pressure and volunteered to leave (via SK Pop).
The "House Of The Dragon" Season 1 Finale Had So Many Interesting Details
The Season 1 finale was a huge episode.
Siri Daly Partnered Up With Juicy Juice To Make Your Kids' Lunchboxes Easier Than Ever - Exclusive Interview
We all know the dreaded feeling of a recipe rut — especially when dinner rolls around. When you have kids, it's even harder; they're notoriously picky eaters that look at a piece of broccoli with disgust. How do you get them to eat vegetables? Siri Daly has the answer — and a few new recipes too.
Jennifer Aniston's Hummus Is Getting Sky-High Praise From Kathy Najimy
The COVID pandemic created a sometimes terrifying new world. For a while there, it was perfectly normal to be staring directly into the homes of TV anchors, so much so that Vogue began writing whole pieces about the best ones. As people became more comfortable being on camera in their homes and were locked inside for weeks on end, they started sharing more of their homes and lives with other people. This led to many hobbies and homegrown talents being revealed on social media.
Duff Goldman Confessed To Using Everyone's Favorite Cake Shortcut
Duff Goldman is bringing baking back with his on-screen charm and creative take on baking. As the star of the Food Network's "Ace of Cakes" and "Ace of Taste" he has wowed cake fans for years. His Baltimore bakery Charm City Cakes creates custom cakes shaped like anything from a...
New Competition Series Drink Masters Will Showcase A Culinary Approach To Drinks - Exclusive Interview
Creating the perfect drink has become a type of liquid art for mixologists, who spend years honing their craft. Netflix is now giving 12 talented bartenders from around the world the chance to showcase their culinary approach to cocktails on "Drink Masters." In the trailer, one contestant explains they use a lot of wild ingredients, which is followed by images of the spiky Southeast Asian fruit durian and other unique-looking alcohol creations.
Costco Fans Are Divided On Its Nashville Style Hot Chicken Seasoning
Nearly every part of the world has food for which it's famous. Wisconsin has cheese, Louisiana has gumbo, and New England is famous for its clam chowder. For Nashville, the one item that generally comes to mind is hot chicken. The spicy bird is a standby that can be found in nearly every street vendor or Southern kitchen in Music City, U.S.A. Cook it correctly, and you're a hero. Do it wrong, and you might as well move to Vermont.
How The Office's Brian Baumgartner Embraced Being A Chili Icon - Exclusive
Few people are more aware of how one action can change the trajectory of a life than Brian Baumgartner. In the cold open for "Casual Friday," the Season 5 episode of the hit television show "The Office," Baumgartner made waves. He stars as accountant Kevin Malone, who brings in his once-a-year pot of his famous family chili — and promptly dumps it all over the floor in a slapstick comedic performance that causes both tears of laughter and sadness from the viewers as Kevin scrambles in vain to save his pot of chili.
Old Fashioned Scalloped Corn Recipe
Alright, we will just come out and say it: Each and every casserole is improved with the addition of a crushed Ritz cracker topping. Sorry, it's just a plain fact. Try to prove us wrong! You won't be able to do it. Recipe developer and registered dietitian nutritionist, Kristen Carli, MS, RD, brings us this recipe for old fashioned scalloped corn with a cheesy, you guessed it, Ritz cracker topping.
Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Divided On Its Returning Thanksgiving-Inspired Burrito
Every fall, the internet floods with savvy shoppers sharing their Trader Joe's fall favorites, from butternut squash mac n cheese and pumpkin ravioli to spiced cider and cinnamon bun spread. You know, the cold weather classics. However, not all of Trader Joe's fall foods are as widely celebrated. Its Thanksgiving-inspired burrito, for example, recently started a squabble on Instagram when shoppers couldn't agree on whether or not the burrito is a good product.
A New Ranch Flavored Bugles Just Hit The Shelves
It seems like everything can come in ranch these days, and we are here for it. You can make anything you want ranch-flavored with seasoning packets or a bottle of ranch dressing if you're so inclined. The gold standard of ranch-flavored snacks, the Cool Ranch Dorito, is still going strong since it debuted in the 1980s. It's an immediate nostalgia trip because they taste just as good as they did when your mom put them in your lunch box for school.
You Can Now Get St. Agrestis' Negroni Sbagliato In A Bottle
"Negroni sbagliato ... with prosecco in it." Whether you're a cocktail aficionado, mixologist, bartender or just a human, you've most likely heard this phrase over and over again in recent weeks. Since "House of Dragons" star Emma D'Arcy named this as her favorite adult beverage (via TikTok), it has exploded across restaurants and bars, notes Harper's Bazaar. Many have tackled the recipe at home, too, attempting to get the ratios just right.
The Mini Lasagna Recipe Bethenny Frankel Is Calling Andy Cohen About
New York foodie @hungry_happens caught Bethenny Frankel's eye when she posted a cheesy, veggie, mini lasagna on Instagram. So much so, in fact, that the "Real Housewives of New York" star decided to hop on Instagram Live with Andy Cohen to discuss the pint-sized treat. It's mini, it's baked in...
