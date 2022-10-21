Shouty celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and his "Hell's Kitchen" crew are back on our television screens, and season 21 is shaping up to be just as dramatic as any other. The first episode premiered with a fresh group of 18 chefs who were split into two age groups — the 20-somethings, and the 40-somethings — instead of by gender, pitching what was branded as a battle of the ages. The premise seemed to be short-lived because episode 3 saw the return of a gender-split group (via Fox). There has been no shortage of shouting, raw lobster, overcooked beef Wellington, and undercooked chicken sliders this season. One chef even decided the kitchen was too much pressure and volunteered to leave (via SK Pop).

