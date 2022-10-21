ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

WILX-TV

1931 REO convertible stolen in Lansing Township

LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - People are being asked to be on the lookout for a stolen 1931 REO 835 convertible. According to authorities, the vehicle was stolen in early October while in an enclosed trailer that was on Rosemary Street in Lansing Township. A photo of the stolen vehicle...
wkar.org

Healthcare professionals demand Sparrow halts downsizing of specialists

Hundreds of healthcare professionals in Lansing have signed a petition demanding Sparrow Health System halt a reduction in staff. Workers say it would displace more than a third of a specialty department. Sparrow’s planned reduction on Oct. 23 would affect its IV Specialty Department. The team has 11 nurses who...
abc12.com

New $850 million electric line will connect Gratiot County to Indiana

A new interstate electric line will connect wind and solar energy farms in Gratiot County to part of northern Indiana. New $850 million electric line will connect Gratiot County to Indiana. ITC Michigan announced plans for the 110-mile line connecting an electric substation in Gratiot County with a facility in...
GRATIOT COUNTY, MI
TheDailyBeast

This Democrat Wants to Save Michigan From Extremist Chaos

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — In between bounding strides up and down the front steps of the Creston neighborhood’s Folk National style homes, Democratic Michigan state Rep. David LaGrand recalled the time he almost won an aquathon before he interrupted himself to promise a voter he’ll finally leave them alone.“I promise this is the last time I’ll be at your door,” the state senate candidate told one of more than a dozen voters he met face-to-face at their homes on a nippy Saturday in October, before urging them to remind their social circle to get out and vote.After all, he said,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

A flurry over furries in Grand Ledge school board race

The three conservative candidates for the Grand Ledge school board have earned themselves a nickname: the Kitty Litter Caucus. That’s because two of them are pushing a discredited claim that the schools are providing litter boxes in school bathrooms for self-identifying “furries” to use. Furries are a...
GRAND LEDGE, MI
Banana 101.5

Please Stop Doing This in the Grand Blanc Kroger Parking Lot

Friends, neighbors and probably some of my family... I'm begging for your help, here. The Saginaw Road and Bella Vista Drive area has been home to the Grand Mall for decades. The grocery store used to be a Kessel Food Market and now a Kroger, of course. Tenants have come and gone over the years at the Grand Mall -- Only ONE thing has remained a constant: That parking lot!
GRAND BLANC, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing police investigates shooting on Cesar Chavez Street

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing are investigating a shooting that happened early Friday morning. According to the Lansing Police Department, officers responded to a call of shots fired on Cesar Chavez Street at about 1 a.m. Police said they found 50 shell casings and multiple caliber casings. Officials...
LANSING, MI

