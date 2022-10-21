Read full article on original website
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes have their unbeaten streak snapped, fall 1-0 to No. 6 SpartansThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Mid-Michigan True Crimes Unearthed at Upcoming Mason History MeetingMason 48854Mason, MI
Vandals spray paint pro-abortion, anti-Catholic rhetoric on Michigan churchLive Action NewsLansing, MI
Football: Five takeaways from then-No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-20 win over Michigan StateThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Football: ‘Hopefully more touchdowns come’: Harrison catches 3 TDs, rewrites Buckeyes’ record books in 49-20 win at Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Gov. Whitmer, other democratic candidates campaign in West Michigan
Governor Gretchen Whitmer was in West Michigan Sunday to talk with voters and community members about the upcoming election.
Here is what we know about a mysterious $100M downtown Saginaw project commissioners OK’d $5M for
SAGINAW, MI — A proposed investment of up to $100 million in Saginaw’s riverside medical corridor would bolster the city’s status as a healthcare hub and attract a variety of industries and jobs to the once-troubled district, officials said. While the project isn’t a certainty yet, business...
Former Jackson Co. House candidate reenters race after controversy
Imhoff ended his campaign after posts on social media resurfaced that showed Imhoff allegedly threatening schools he attended as a minor.
Whitmer stops in W MI on campaign trail
With 16 days left until the general election, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer stopped in Wyoming on Sunday for her 'Getting Things Done' road trip tour.
The Ghost of Buick City Site Haunts Flint & Genesee County Again
Like many Flint area families, most of my family were employed at Buick City or other GM facilities in the 70s through 90s. Then, saddened and (frankly) angry when operations ended, and the entire site cleared between 2000 and 2002. Thinking about our community's history with the pain endured since...
Hemlock Semiconductor breaks ground on $375 million expansion project in Saginaw County
HEMLOCK, MI — Hemlock Semiconductor, the nation’s leading manufacturer of hyper-pure polysilicon used in the semiconductor and solar industries, broke ground on a major expansion project in Saginaw County Friday, Oct. 21. Company officials say this expansion project will modernize the manufacturing process HSC uses to refine its...
Former Webberville deputy clerk, treasurer charged with embezzlement
The former deputy clerk and treasurer of the village of Webberville was charged with embezzlement after a seven-month investigation by the Ingham County Sheriff's Office.
GM left Buick City in worse condition than a ‘normal brownfield,’ buyer says
FLINT, MI -- An official with the company that’s under contract to buy the old Buick City site in Flint says it needs millions in public funding to redevelop the 350-acre property because of the condition General Motors left it in. “They left all the slabs and the foundations...
WILX-TV
1931 REO convertible stolen in Lansing Township
LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - People are being asked to be on the lookout for a stolen 1931 REO 835 convertible. According to authorities, the vehicle was stolen in early October while in an enclosed trailer that was on Rosemary Street in Lansing Township. A photo of the stolen vehicle...
Noise complaint in Calhoun County leads to multiple arrests
A noise complaint in Calhoun County on Saturday led to multiple arrests and the recovery of three stolen vehicles.
wkar.org
Healthcare professionals demand Sparrow halts downsizing of specialists
Hundreds of healthcare professionals in Lansing have signed a petition demanding Sparrow Health System halt a reduction in staff. Workers say it would displace more than a third of a specialty department. Sparrow’s planned reduction on Oct. 23 would affect its IV Specialty Department. The team has 11 nurses who...
abc12.com
New $850 million electric line will connect Gratiot County to Indiana
A new interstate electric line will connect wind and solar energy farms in Gratiot County to part of northern Indiana. New $850 million electric line will connect Gratiot County to Indiana. ITC Michigan announced plans for the 110-mile line connecting an electric substation in Gratiot County with a facility in...
This Democrat Wants to Save Michigan From Extremist Chaos
GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — In between bounding strides up and down the front steps of the Creston neighborhood’s Folk National style homes, Democratic Michigan state Rep. David LaGrand recalled the time he almost won an aquathon before he interrupted himself to promise a voter he’ll finally leave them alone.“I promise this is the last time I’ll be at your door,” the state senate candidate told one of more than a dozen voters he met face-to-face at their homes on a nippy Saturday in October, before urging them to remind their social circle to get out and vote.After all, he said,...
lansingcitypulse.com
A flurry over furries in Grand Ledge school board race
The three conservative candidates for the Grand Ledge school board have earned themselves a nickname: the Kitty Litter Caucus. That’s because two of them are pushing a discredited claim that the schools are providing litter boxes in school bathrooms for self-identifying “furries” to use. Furries are a...
Parts shortage cancels Saturday overtime shift at Lansing-Delta GM Plant
This Saturday’s production overtime shift at GM’s Lansing-Delta Township Assembly Plant has been canceled
Please Stop Doing This in the Grand Blanc Kroger Parking Lot
Friends, neighbors and probably some of my family... I'm begging for your help, here. The Saginaw Road and Bella Vista Drive area has been home to the Grand Mall for decades. The grocery store used to be a Kessel Food Market and now a Kroger, of course. Tenants have come and gone over the years at the Grand Mall -- Only ONE thing has remained a constant: That parking lot!
WILX-TV
Lansing police investigates shooting on Cesar Chavez Street
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing are investigating a shooting that happened early Friday morning. According to the Lansing Police Department, officers responded to a call of shots fired on Cesar Chavez Street at about 1 a.m. Police said they found 50 shell casings and multiple caliber casings. Officials...
Gratiot County man federally charged with having illegal assault rifles, silencers
BAY CITY, MI — Pulled over on a traffic stop, a Gratiot County man was discovered driving with two automatic rifles and several suppressors, or silencers. As a result, he’s now facing a federal felony. According to an affidavit authored by a special agent with the Bureau of...
WNEM
Gas station manager explains how he sets the price you pay at the pump
Montrose, Mich. (WNEM) -Gas prices appear to be on the decline in mid-Michigan after skyrocketing a few weeks ago. The average price in mid-Michigan is hovering around four dollars and 20 cents a gallon. However, many other areas across the state are seeing much lower prices. According to GasBuddy, some...
4 guns & meth seized in Ingham County Thursday morning
During the first traffic stop, the deputy seized one handgun and charges will be sought for carrying a concealed weapon, the ICSO said.
